Global 3D Cell Culture Global Market Research Report 2022 - Use of 3D Cell Culture Models in Drug Discovery and Development as An Alternative to Animal Testing

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D cell culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional way, similar to cells "in vivo".

Cells in a 3D cell culture model are subjected to stimuli and environmental conditions similar to those encountered by the cells of a living organism. The close replication of real-world conditions in 3D cell culture models has made them increasingly becoming popular in variety of applications like tissue engineering, drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modelling, cancer research, stem cell research and others.

The development of advanced scaffold based products (ready to use scaffold based plates, organ specific scaffolds etc), scaffold free products (portable bioreactor, organ on chip etc., and emerging high potential bioprinting technologies will further expands the 3D cell culture applications areas.

The 3D Cell culture global market is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factors such as increasing funding towards the cell based research, increasing focus towards the application 3D cell culture models in in-vitro testing in drug discovery, toxicity testing due to advantages over 2D cell culture system are driving the 3D cell culture market.

Whereas, growing focus towards application of 3D cell culture in the personalized and regenerative medicine and advancement is 3D cell culture technologies such as advanced bioreactors (integrated bioreactor and hand handled bioreactor), magnetic bioprinting or levitation, organ specific scaffolds and integration of AI technologies will provide immense growth opportunities for the 3D cell culture market.

However, lack of skilled personnel, complications associated with establishment of 3D cell culture, ethical issues associated with 3D cell culture and stringent process control for handling 3D cell culture expected to hamper the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The factors increase in R&D expenditure, increasing government funding towards the cell based research, increasing drug discovery and development research and growing drug development pipelines, increasing interest towards the personalized medicine and regenerative medicine research and development of innovative 3D cell culture products by the companies for the application in research, drug discovery, and tissue engineering drivers the 3D cell culture market in the region.

Europe is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The factors such as increase in biotech R&D expenditure, presence of major biotech parks, entrepreneurship hubs with the ideal condition for biotech companies, venture capital providers, increasing number biotech companies, government funding for biotech innovative start-ups and cancer research stem cell research, growing drug discovery research by increasing investment in pharmaceutical sector to develop New Product Development (NPD) pipeline, development of advanced 3D cell culture products, entering of new companies with innovative 3D cell culture products and increase in private funding for the development of innovative 3D cell culture products are propelling 3D cell culture market in the region.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Use of 3D Cell Culture Models in Drug Discovery and Development as An Alternative to Animal Testing

  • Increasing Funding Towards the Cell-Based Research

  • Growing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicine

  • Increasing Technological Advancements in 3D Cell Culture

  • Increasing Focus on Regenerative Medicine

Restraints and Threats

  • Lack of Skilled Personnel

  • Lack of Standardization and High Cost Associated With 3D Cell Culture

  • Ethical Challenges Associated With the 3D Cell Culture

  • Stringent Process Controls Needed for Handling 3D Cell Culture

Regulatory Affairs

  • United States

  • Europe

  • India

  • Japan

Supply Chain Analysis

Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Deal Analysis

Technological Advancements

  • Advancement in Bioreactor System

  • Artificial Intelligence in 3D Cell Culture

  • Magnetic Levitation or Magnetic Bioprinting

  • Panda System

  • Development of Patient Derived Organiods

  • Development of Organ Specific Scaffolds

  • Development of 3D Cell Culture Workstations

  • Ultrasonic Standing Wave Method

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market

Market Share Analysis by Major Players

Major Companies

  • 3D Systems

  • Aspect Biosystems

  • Bico(Cellink)

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Greiner AG

  • Insphero AG

  • Lonza Group

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Mimetas

  • Reprocell, Inc

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Companies Mentioned

  • 300 Microns GmbH

  • 3D BioFibR Inc

  • 3D Biotek, LLC

  • 3D systems

  • 3C-Labs

  • Abcam (BioVision, Inc.)

  • ABLE Corporation

  • Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

  • AIM Biotech PTE Ltd.

  • amsbio LLC

  • Aspect biosystems

  • Avanticell Science

  • Bellco Glass, Inc

  • BICO (Cellink)

  • BioIVT(Asterand Bioscience)

  • Biolamina AB

  • Bellbrook Labs

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • BISS TGT

  • Black Drop Biodrucker GmbH

  • Brinter

  • BRTI Life Sciences

  • Cell Applications, Inc.

  • Cell bio labs

  • Cellaria Inc

  • CellecBiotek AG

  • Cellendes GmbH

  • Cellevate AB

  • CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG

  • Celprogen

  • CelVivo IVS

  • CollPlant Biotechnologies

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Cyfuse Biomedical KK

  • CN Bio Innovations

  • EBERS Medical Technology SL

  • Ectica Technologies AG

  • Electrospinning Company

  • eNUVIO Inc

  • ESI Bio

  • faCellitate

  • FiberCell Systems Inc

  • Fluicell

  • Genlantis (Gene Therapy Systems, Inc.)

  • GeSiM GmbH

  • Gradientech AB

  • Greiner AG(Greiner Bio-One GmbH)

  • Guangzhou JET Bio-Filtration Co., Ltd.

  • HCS Pharma

  • ibidi GmbH

  • Insphero

  • Inventia Life Science

  • Jellagen

  • JSR Corporation (Organogenix Inc.)

  • Kugelmeiers Ag

  • Lena Biosciences, Inc.

  • Lonza Group

  • Manchester BIOGEL

  • Merck KGaA

  • Microtissues, Inc.

  • Mimetas B.V.

  • Nanofiber Solutions

  • Neuromics Inc

  • Nobel Biocare(Matricel GmbH)

  • Omni Life science

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc

  • PepGel LLC

  • PerkinElmer

  • PHC Corporation

  • Pishon Biomedical

  • Prodizen

  • Promega Corporation

  • PromoCell GmbH

  • RealBio Holdings LLC

  • Regemat 3D S.L

  • Regenhu

  • Regenovo

  • Reprocell (Reinnervate Ltd)

  • Rigenerand

  • Rokit

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech

  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

  • Synthecon, Inc

  • SUN bioscience

  • SynVivo LLC

  • Takara Bio Inc (Clontech)

  • The Well Bioscience Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • UPM Biomedicals

  • UpNano GmbH

  • Xpect INX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4bjxs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


