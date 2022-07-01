The Global 3D Dental Scanners Market is expected to grow by $ 689.59 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.43% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the 3D dental scanners market and it is poised to grow by $ 689. 59 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the 3D dental scanners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing affordability among people, increase in accuracy, speed, and productivity with advanced procedures, and increase in demand for dental prosthetics.

The 3D dental scanners market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The 3D dental scanners market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners

• Intraoral 3D dental scanners

• Hand-held 3D dental scanners

• CBCT



By Type

• 3D dental light scanners

• 3D dental laser scanners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing rate of dental tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D dental scanners market growth during the next few years. Also, constant technological advances and increasing chairside CAD/CAM practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 3D dental scanners market covers the following areas:

• 3D dental scanners market sizing

• 3D dental scanners market forecast

• 3D dental scanners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D dental scanners market vendors that include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Densys, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, imes icore GmbH, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG. Also, the 3D dental scanners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

