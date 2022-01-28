U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global 3D Display Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D Display market reached a value of US$ 120.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 316.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.87% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

The 3D display is a state-of-the-art technology that provides tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional data and objects. It relies on a combination of optical, electrical, mechanical, and digital imaging skills and advanced technologies, including holography, volumetric, multi-view, and stereoscopic. It assists in supporting an auto-stereoscopic 3D experience with enhanced image quality as compared to previous generation technology. As a result, its demand is escalating around the world on account of the growing utilization of smartphones, tablets, and personal computers (PCs)

There is a rise in the demand for 3D display technologies in home entertainment due to the declining prices of electronic devices and inflating disposable incomes of individuals across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing advancements in computer technology and the rapid development of the gaming industry worldwide are also contributing to market growth. 3D display technologies aid in building a framework that comprises windows, state machines, and game-changing mechanisms. They also provide a higher picture quality and better simulation effect for an enhanced gaming experience for the players.

Furthermore, leading players are introducing innovative and cost-effective 3D display technologies that do not require electricity. As these technologies are safe, reliable, and offer increased depth perception, they are gaining immense popularity among doctors to perform surgeries. Besides this, they are increasingly being adopted to make representational models, visuals or movies in design, engineering, CAD/CAM, and simulation applications in the automotive industry. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of 3D display technologies in capturing and editing videos, broadcasting, and photography, is anticipated to propel the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Dimenco B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nikon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Electronics Inc., The Coretec Group Inc and Toshiba Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 3D display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D display market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the access method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global 3D display market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global 3D Display Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Volumetric Display
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stereoscopic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Head Mounted Displays
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Digital Light Processing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Plasma Display Panel
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Light Emitting Diode (LEDs)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Access Method
8.1 Conventional/Screen Based Display
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Micro Displays
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Televisions
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Smartphones
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Monitors
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Mobile Computing Devices
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Projectors
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Dimenco B.V.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 LG Display Co. Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Nikon Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Sharp Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Sony Electronics Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 The Coretec Group Inc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k27e7j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-display-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301470590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

