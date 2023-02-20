U.S. markets closed

Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market Is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for 3D eye tracking software in retail industry for getting unbiased and detailed information about behavior of consumers, growth in autonomous vehicle industry and in scientific research, and investment in R&D by market players to develop technological advanced solutions drive the growth of the global 3D eye tracking software market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain its leadership during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D eye tracking software market generated $153.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31823

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$153.70 Million

Market Size in 2031

$1.8 Billion

CAGR

27.8%

No. of Pages in Report

290

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Drivers

Rise in demand for 3D eye tracking software in retail industry for getting unbiased and detailed information about behavior of consumers

Growth in autonomous vehicle industry and in scientific research

Opportunities

Huge investment in R&D by market players to develop technological advanced solutions


 
 
 

High cost of investments for the development and manufacturing of 3D eye tracking software devices

Lack of awareness about these solutions

Lack of technical support for the installation and use of 3D eye tracking software in their retail stores

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic brought several uncertainties, causing significant economic losses as many organizations worldwide were shut down. This eventually impacted the demand for 3D eye tracking software due to a lack of investment in 3D eye tracking technology by major market players and an economic slowdown in some countries.

  • Moreover, the retail and automotive sectors faced the greatest impact in terms of sales and project acquisition, causing a reduction in the demand for 3D eye tracking software.

  • However, the market has recovered post the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D eye tracking software market based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the mobile systems segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global 3D eye tracking software market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the remote eye tracking segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the tower mounted eye tracking segment.

Based on application, the scientific research segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global 3D eye tracking software market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The marketing and user research segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the industry and human performance segment.

Buy This Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9de7d07f66a4c44a9ca5bf2a88f49594

Based on end-use industry, the retail segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-fourth of the global 3D eye tracking software market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The robotics segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the automotive, consumer devices, assistive technology solutions, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global 3D eye tracking software market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global 3D eye tracking software market analyzed in the research include Tobii Pro, Gaze Intelligence, iMotions, ParallelDots, Inc., EyeTech Digital Systems, Eyegaze, Pupil Labs, Gazepoint, IntelliGaze, and Converus.

The report analyzes these key players of the global 3D eye tracking software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-eye-tracking-software-market/purchase-options

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall 3D eye tracking software market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current global 3D eye tracking software market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the 3D eye tracking software market.

  • The report includes the market share of key vendors and global 3D eye tracking software market trends.

3D Eye Tracking Software Market Key Segments:

Type

  • Mobile Systems

  • Remote Eye Tracking

  • Tower-Mounted Eye Tracking

Application

  • Scientific Research

  • Marketing and User Research

  • Industry and Human Performance

End-use Industry

  • Consumer Devices

  • Assistive Technology Solutions

  • Others

  • Retail

  • Robotics

  • Automotive

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3ItRllT 

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):  

Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024

mhealth Device Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Neuromorphic Chip Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), and Industry (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Medical & Industrial, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

Biophotonics Market By End User (Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutic, Tests & Components, and Nonmedical Application) and Application (See-through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Analytical Sensing, and Biosensors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1(855)550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/semiconductor-and-electronics


