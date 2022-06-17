U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    +28.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,117.00
    +189.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,244.25
    +119.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.10
    +16.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.49
    +0.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.90
    +2.28 (+7.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7430
    +2.5030 (+1.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,965.82
    -273.84 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.72
    -32.30 (-6.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.26
    +72.28 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Global 3D Food Printing Market Report 2022-2027 - Increase in Research Initiatives for Development of Newer Innovative 3D Food Printing Models

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 3D Food Printing Market

Global 3D Food Printing Market
Global 3D Food Printing Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Food Printing Market by Vertical (Government, Commercial, and Residential), Technique (Extrusion Based Printing, Selective Laser Sintering, Binder Jetting and Inkjet Printing), Ingredient and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the 3D Food Printing market is estimated to account for nearly USD 201 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.3 %, to reach nearly USD 1,941 million by 2027.

The 3D food printing market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex food products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand of customized food products and changing consumer behavior.

Asia pacific: fastest growing segment of 3D food printing market, by region

The 3D food printing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2022 and 2027. Asia Pacific, being the region with a huge population, hosts the largest number of consumers, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the world in terms of technology.

The market in Asia Pacific has been further segmented on the basis of countries into Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing 3D food printing market, with Japan and China being the major contributors. China is expected to lead the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China has the world's largest aging population; the capability of 3D food printers to deliver soft chewable printed food based on the specific requirements of the nutrients would prove better than traditional food. During the forecast period, the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow fastest.

Growing age and poverty, as well as a lack of sufficient food to feed the population, are expected to drive the market's quickest growth in Asia Pacific throughout the projection period. 3D printing enables the creation of easy-to-chew meals with a composition tailored to the patients' nutritional needs. This is expected to aid in feeding elderly patients with specific nutrient-rich foods based on their needs.

Proteins: Second largest segment of 3D food printing market, by ingredient type

Based on ingredient type, protein segment is projected to record the second largest growth in 3D food printing market between 2022 and 2027 followed by the carbohydrate segment. It contains protein derived from both plants and dairy.

Specifically, several startups focused on 3D printing plant-based alternative proteins have emerged in the last few years. Redefine Meat, an Israeli company founded last year, is among the most well-funded. The 3D printer can arrange nanofibers of plant proteins such as pea powder and seaweed to mimic the structure and texture of steak or chicken.

Many companies are growing real meat from animal cells and expect to have the first lab-grown steak in limited markets in just a couple of years. Some of the key companies in this segment are Novameats, Savoreats, Aleph Farms, and Perfect Day.

Extrusion based printing: largest segment of 3D food printing market, by technique

The 3D food printing market in the Extrusion-based printing is projected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period. 3D food printing is originally a costly process in terms of production and also takes time to print the food apart from the major advantages like customized nutrient food.

There are four major techniques are in widely used in market which are extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)/Hot-Air Sintering (HAS), and Inkjet printing. Each technique had a unique application and features, of which extrusion-based printing is a majorly adopted technique among the key players

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market include 3D Systems (US), TNO (Netherlands), NATURAL MACHINES (Spain), Choc edge (UK), Systems & Materials Research Corporation (US), byFlow B.V. (Netherlands), BeeHex (US), CandyFab (US), ZMORPH S.A (Poland), and Wiiboox (China).

Premium Insights

  • Increase in Demand for Customized Food to Propel the Market

  • Carbohydrates and the Us to Account for the Largest Shares in the North American Market in 2022

  • 3D Carbohydrate Printing to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Commercial Use to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Extrusion-Based Printing Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Bourgeoning Demand for Gourmet Food

  • Higher Focus on the Development of Nutritionally Customized Foods for Enhanced Health Benefits

  • Rise in Use of 3D Printers in Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

  • Increase in Adoption of 3D Food Printing to Reduce Food Wastage

Restraints

  • Slow Processing Time Involved

  • Lack of Original Flavor and Texture

Opportunities

  • Growth in Demand from the Hospitality Industry

  • Strong Rise in Innovations and Developments in Bioprinting for Printing Meat and Seafood Products

  • Increase in Research Initiatives for Development of Newer Innovative 3D Food Printing Models

Challenges

  • Limitations in Processing Different Ingredients Hamper Usage of 3D Printers

  • Ongoing Research & Development of this Technology Indicates a Low Current Market Use

Industry Trends

Value Chain

  • Research & Product Development

  • Processing and Software Implementation

  • Product Manufacturing

  • Distribution, Manufacturing, and Post-Sales

Case Studies

  • Byflow: Increasing Demand for Personalized Chocolates

  • Dovetailed: Increasing Demand for Liquid-Based 3D Food Printer

Regulatory Affairs

  • Europe

  • Status of Printed Food

  • Marketing Requirements

  • Global

  • The Different Standards Pertaining to Industrial 3D Printers

  • Astm International

Company Profiles

  • 3D Systems

  • 3Desserts Graphiques

  • Barilla

  • Beehex

  • Byflow

  • Candyfab

  • Choc Edge

  • Food Ink

  • Mycusini

  • Natural Machines

  • Novameat

  • Open Meals

  • Procusini

  • Redefine Meat Ltd

  • Savoureat Ltd

  • Systems & Materials Research Corporation

  • The Sugar Lab

  • Tno

  • Wiiboox

  • Zmorph

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nk1f5e

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

    As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. Tougher sanctions on Russia, among the world's biggest oil and gas suppliers, would likely only make that worse.

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • ‘We regret to inform you that we all quit’: Two GameStop stores have had four mass resignations in the past year

    Former employees of the two GameStop stores in Lincoln, Neb., claim the video game retailer has a history of overworking staff and setting unachievable performance targets.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Exclusive: China firms in advanced talks with Qatar for gas field stakes, LNG offtake - sources

    China's national oil majors are in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in the North Field East expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and buy the fuel under long-term contracts, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Global energy corporations used to be the main investors in Qatar's gas industry. The Qatari supply deal will help China create a buffer against spot price volatility and diversify its imports; relations with two major suppliers, the United States and Australia, are at a low point, and another, Russia, is in the midst of a war and faces widespread sanctions.

  • Brent Crude Oil Price Update – Underpinned by Fresh Iranian Sanctions, Weaker Dollar, Supply Concerns

    Prices got a boost from Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on Chinese, Emirati and Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals.

  • Tesco warns no end in sight as fuel prices surge - live updates

    Gatwick forces airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights Why the Bank resisted pressure to fight inflation harder – and what happens next FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc after market rout James Titcomb: The electric car revolution is nowhere near guaranteed Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance have the most potential in the metaverse: report

    The Chinese tech giants lead a list of the country’s top 200 companies with the most potential in the metaverse, according to rich list compiler Hurun Report. To be eligible, firms needed to have a market capitalization of US$1 billion or more. See related article: ‘Metaverse’ enters government radar at China’s Two Sessions Fast facts […]

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Germany steps up calls for residents to save energy as Russia reduces gas

    The German gas regulator confirmed on Thursday that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 had fallen to about 40% of capacity.

  • Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding. Their lingering presence highlights the challenges Western companies face in extricating themselves fully from the Russian market over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.