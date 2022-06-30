Global 3D Metrology Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Applied Materials, Capture 3D, Faro Technologies and KLA Among Others
Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Metrology Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Product Type, Application, End-User Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Metrology Market is estimated to be USD 13.76 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.1 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.92%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 3D Metrology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3D Systems, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Bruker, Capture 3D, Carmar Accuracy co., Ltd., Intertek Group, Nikon Corp, Novacam Technologies, Perceptron, Inc., Zeiss group, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 3D Metrology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global 3D Metrology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Use of 3D Data for Modeling and Analysis in Various Industries
4.1.2 Increased Research and Development (R&D) Investments in 3D Metrology
4.1.3 Growing Need for Increasing Production Speed by Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies
4.1.4 High Focus On Quality Control in Manufacturing Sector
4.1.5 Rising Demand for Big Data Analytics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated With Setting up 3D Metrology Facility
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services
4.3.2 Rise in Demand for Industry 4.0
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions
4.4.2 Lack of Expertise to Efficiently Manage 3D Metrology Systems
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global 3D Metrology Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 After-sales Services
6.4.2 Software-as-a-service
6.4.3 Storage-as-a-service
6.4.4 Measurement Services
7 Global 3D Metrology Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machine
7.2.1 Bridge CMM
7.2.2 Gantry CMM
7.2.3 Horizontal ARM CMM
7.2.4 Cantilever CMM
7.2.5 Articulated ARMCMM
7.3 Optical Digitizer and Scanner
7.3.1 3D Laser Scanner
7.3.2 Structured Light Scanner
7.3.3 Laser Tracker
7.4 Video Measuring Machine
7.4.1 Vision System
7.4.2 Measuring Microscope
7.4.3 Optical Comparator
7.4.4 Multisensor Measuring System
7.5 3D Automated Optical Inspection System
7.6 Form Measurement Equipment
8 Global 3D Metrology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quality Control and Inspection
8.3 Reverse Engineering
8.4 Virtual Simulation
9 Global 3D Metrology Market, By End-User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Architecture & Construction
9.5 Medical
9.6 Semiconductors & Electronics
9.7 Energy & Power
9.8 Mining
10
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's 3D Metrology Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's 3D Metrology Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's 3D Metrology Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 3D Systems, Inc.
15.2 Accuscan
15.3 Applied Materials
15.4 Artec 3D
15.5 Automated Precision, Inc.
15.6 Baker Hughes Company
15.7 Bruker
15.8 Capture 3D
15.9 Carmar Accuracy co., Ltd.
15.10 Chotest Technology Inc.
15.11 Creaform
15.12 Cyberoptics Corp.
15.13 Faro Technologies
15.14 GOM
15.15 Hexagon
15.16 Ikustec
15.17 Innovmetric Software Inc.
15.18 Intertek Group
15.19 Jenoptik
15.20 Keyence Corp
15.21 KLA Corp
15.22 Metrologic Group
15.23 Mitutoyo Corp
15.24 Nikon Corp
15.25 Novacam Technologies
15.26 Perceptron, Inc.
15.27 Polyrix
15.28 Renishaw
15.29 SGS Group
15.30 Shining 3D
15.31 Trimble, Inc.
15.32 Zeiss Group
16 Appendix
