The Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market is forecast to grow by $203.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period

·3 min read
ReportLinker

Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the 3D-printed composite materials market and is forecast to grow by $203.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770940/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the 3D-printed composite materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the superior properties of composite materials, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, and increasing demand in the aerospace sector.

The 3D-printed composite materials market is segmented as below:
By Material
• Carbon fiber
• Glass fiber
• Others

By Type
• Polymer matrix composites
• Metal matrix composites
• Ceramic matrix composites

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased demand for carbon fiber composites as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D-printed composite materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the increasing adoption of 3D printing in the electronics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D-printed composite materials market covers the following areas:
• 3D-printed composite materials market sizing
• 3D-printed composite materials market forecast
• 3D-printed composite materials market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed composite materials market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., 3DXTech, AREVO Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Cosine Additive Inc., CRP Technology Srl, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Inc., Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Solvay SA, The ExOne Co., Treed Filaments, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, and Stratasys Ltd. Also, the 3D-printed composite materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770940/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


