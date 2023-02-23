Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2023: Major Players Include 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys, Bionicohand and YouBionic

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global 3D printed prosthetics market will grow from $0.96 billion in 2022 to $1.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The 3D printed prosthetics market is expected to grow to $1.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mercurys, LimbForge Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, and Create Prosthetics.



The 3D printed prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D printed instruments such as sockets, limbs, joints, covers, and others. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



3D printed prosthetics are artificial devices that replace a missing body part and are manufactured by laying successive layers of material using inputs from a digital 3D model.



North America was the largest region in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market. The regions covered in 3D printed medical prosthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types in the 3D printed medical prosthetics are sockets, limbs, joints, covers, and others. The prosthetic limbs are used as artificial limbs for those who need limbs. These are made up of various materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylics, and polyurethane. These are used by end-users such as hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and prosthetic clinics.



The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In2021, car crashes in the US resulted in the death of 42915 people which was the highest in 16 years.

Story continues

According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US. An increase in incidences of other medical conditions such as diabetes and vascular diseases is also leading to a rise in amputation cases, thus boosting the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to a report published in the American Journal of Managed Care, it was estimated that, globally, one patient leg is amputated every 30 seconds and around 85% of these amputations were a result of a diabetic foot ulcer.



The delay in elective procedures attributed to the coronavirus outbreak is to act as a major factor to limit the growth of the 3D printed medical prosthetics market. Many countries and hospitals have diverted their healthcare resources to deal with COVID-19 patients. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) safety guidelines released in March 2020, all the elective and non-essential surgical, dental, and medical procedures are delayed in the USA during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Hence, the delays in surgical or elective procedures are projected to decline the demand for the 3D printed medical prosthetics market shortly.



Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on the development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics. In October 2020, Braskem, Americas leading producer of biopolymers has launched Braskem e-NABLE Chapter for Philanthropic Creation of 3D Printed Prosthetic Devices. Braskem was selected to be certified to produce the e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand as it is one of the most commonly produced e-NABLE prosthetic devices.



The countries covered in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Characteristics



3. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies



4. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market



5. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acrylics

Polyurethane

6.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Sockets

Limbs

Joints

Covers

Other Types

6.3. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Prosthetic Clinics

7. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0t4su-printed?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printed-prosthetics-market-report-2023-major-players-include-3d-systems-envisiontec-stratasys-bionicohand-and-youbionic-301753431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets