Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Markets Report 2022:An $880 Million Market in 2021 with North America the Largest Region Followed by Asia-Pacific - Forecasts to 2026 & 2031

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global 3d printed prosthetics market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2021 to $0.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

Major players in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ, Mercurys, LimbForge Inc., Open Bionics, Protosthetics, and Create Prosthetics.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions' physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

The main types in the 3D printed medical prosthetics are sockets, limbs, joints, covers, and others. The prosthetic limbs are used as artificial limbs for those who need limbs. These are made up of various materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, acrylics, and polyurethane. These are used by end-users such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and prosthetic clinics.

North America was the largest region in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2019, car crashes in the US resulted in the death of 38,800 people.

According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US. An increase in incidences of other medical conditions such as diabetes and vascular diseases is also leading to a rise in amputation cases, thus boosting the sales of 3D printing prosthetics. For instance, according to a report published in the American Journal of Managed Care, it was estimated that, globally, one patient leg is amputated every 30 seconds and around 85% of these amputations were a result of a diabetic foot ulcer.

The delay in elective procedures attributed to the coronavirus outbreak is to act as a major factor to limit the growth of the 3D printed medical prosthetics market. Many countries and hospitals have diverted their healthcare resources to deal with COVID-19 patients.

Hence, the delays in surgical or elective procedures are projected to decline the demand for the 3D printed medical prosthetics market shortly.

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on the development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

The countries covered in the 3D printing medical prosthetics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics

5. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyethylene

  • Acrylics

  • Polyurethane

6.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Sockets

  • Limbs

  • Joints

  • Covers

  • Other Types

6.3. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Rehabilitation Centers

  • Prosthetic Clinics

7. 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

 Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems corporation

  • EnvisionTEC

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • Bionicohand

  • YouBionic

  • UNYQ

  • Mecuris

  • LimbForge, Inc.

  • Open Bionics

  • Protosthetics

  • Create Prosthetics

  • Bio3D Technologies

  • Laser GmbH

  • Prodways Group

  • 3T RPD Ltd.

  • Photopolymerization

  • laser beam melting

  • Formlabs

  • Concept Laser

  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

  • Renishaw Plc.

  • Groupe Gorge SA

  • Biomedical Modelling

  • Carbon Inc.

  • Ottobock

  • Freedom innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vemyxt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printed-prosthetics-markets-report-2022an-880-million-market-in-2021-with-north-america-the-largest-region-followed-by-asia-pacific---forecasts-to-2026--2031-301574802.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

