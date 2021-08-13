The Global 3D Printer Market is expected to grow by $ 16.94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period

Global 3D Printer Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the 3D printer market and it is poised to grow by $ 16. 94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period.

Our report on 3D printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products, increasing investments in additive manufacturing, and emphasis on reducing the time-to-market. In addition, increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3D printer market analysis includes technology segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The 3D printer market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• FDM

• SLS

• SLA

• Others



By Product

• Industrial 3D printer

• Desktop 3D printer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printer market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in 3D printing outsourcing and virtual inventory will become real will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 3D printer market covers the following areas:

• 3D printer market sizing

• 3D printer market forecast

• 3D printer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printer market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZPRINTING Inc. Also, the 3D printer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

