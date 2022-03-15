U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Global 3D Printing Market Research Report 2022 - 2027: Flexible Manufacturing is Rapidly Becoming the Preferred Method in Certain Industry Verticals

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market by Printer Type, Materials, Software, Applications, Services and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. The report also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2022 to 2027.

This report also evaluates companies involved in the 3D printing solutions value chain. For example, HP's MJF technology is a powder-based 3D printing technology that does not rely upon lasers. MFJ uses fine-grained materials, allowing for layers as thin as 80 microns. Thin printed layers have higher density and lower porosity, leading to smooth surfaces right out of the printer. Applications of MFJ 3D printing include prototypes for form, fit, and function testing.

Robotic automation is advancing 3D printing applications beyond conventional manufacturing to encompass the delivery of products and assets where and when they are needed. For example, specialized robotics are enabling innovative structure construction such as buildings, bridges, and other physical infrastructure. An example of one company that is leveraging the combination of robotics and 3D printing is Aectual.

The company's 3D printing system incorporates a robotic arm with six degrees of directional freedom and the ability to move freely between these axes. With a range of 360 degrees, Aectual can print across an area of 500 sq. ft, allowing for the creation of large-scale objects and massive single prints. The company claims that their design to delivery process reduces the cost of custom-made architectural projects by up to 50%. Aectual produces prefabricated decorative pieces as well as specialized customer designs at a higher cost.

In the healthcare arena, 3D printed prosthetics is facilitating significantly faster design and delivery for amputee solutions as well as prototyping and try-before-you-buy for patients. 3D custom implants provide efficient and substantially more expeditious delivery of bone replacement material for cancer patients. In fact, the publisher sees 3D printing in the healthcare market rapidly moving to mainstream adoption and usage by 2024 within certain niche medical care supply vendor markets.

In the aeronautics arena, a company named Relativity raised about $1.2 billion backed by Fidelity, BlackRock, and other leading investment firms. The company has plans to 3D print almost every single component of its 200-foot-tall orbital rockets. Other rocket factories use 3D printers to quickly draft up certain components, but most components are brought in from suppliers via a complex supply chain.

At Relativity, the rocket parts are almost entirely constructed by one-armed robots. Because roughly ninety percent of its rockets are 3D-printed, the company says that its rockets can use less than one thousand parts where traditional vehicles use 100 times that many.

In the enterprise and industrial arena, the fabrication, integration, and control of virtually any product is increasingly becoming digitized. This trend is accelerating as evidenced by recent surveys indicating that 3D Printing and other forms of additive manufacturing will have a positive impact, increase creativity, and dramatically improve time to market, especially for certain goods and services.

3D printing communities of interest (such as those entities that use 3D printers and related tools including the use of more plugins or online apps) will move beyond mere integrated 3D printing networks to become a larger scale ecosystem. This is anticipated to be a fully integrated 3D ecosystem including 3D design, modelling and simulations, prototyping, and fabrication. This is driven in part by lower-cost communications infrastructure and services as well as availability and adoption of tools to support 3D including immersive tech and IoT solutions.

We see an emerging producer-consumers (e.g. "prosumer") marketplace emerging for 3D printing in which everyday consumers engage in at least one part of the evolving connected manufacturing industry. Some trivial examples exist today such as Hero Forge, a company that provides tools for consumers to construct their own uniquely customizable fantasy roleplaying figures.

We anticipate that the ability for self-help design and manufacturing with this prosumer model will become commonplace for many durable goods, causing disintermediation throughout supply chains, most notably with traditional manufacturers and retail outlets.

Select Report Findings:

  • Production-as-a-Service business model is fast-growing solution area

  • Design and engineering for 3D printing will expand beyond traditional 2D CAD technologies

  • Growth of new materials is spawning a 3D printing market for previously unaddressed products

  • Desktop 3D printer usage will be the foundation for an emerging prosumer SMB and SOHO marketplace

  • Substantial 3D printing market growth anticipated outside traditional manufacturing such as the medical device market

  • While North America, Asia Pac, and Europe are the largest 3D printing markets, MEA region is the fastest-growing globally

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction to 3D Printing
2.1 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
2.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing
2.3 3D Printing Process
2.4 3D Printing Business Benefits
2.4.1 Creation of Complex Design
2.4.2 High Level of Customization
2.4.3 Lower Fixed Costs and Adaptive Operational Expenses
2.4.4 Prototyping Cycle Time Reduction
2.4.5 Industry Waste Reduction
2.4.6 Many Enterprise Usage Benefits
2.5 3D Printing Business Drivers
2.5.1 Flexible Manufacturing
2.5.2 Collaborative Design and Development
2.5.3 Sustainability in Manufacturing Processes
2.6 3D Printing SWOT Analysis
2.6.1 Strengths and Opportunities
2.6.1.1 Rise of Outsourced Service
2.6.1.2 Rise of Cloud-Powered Virtual Inventory based Supply Chain
2.6.1.3 Beginning the Era of Distributed, Holistic, and True Industrial Manufacturing
2.6.1.4 3D Printing Industry Use
2.6.1.5 Governments and R&D Activities
2.6.1.6 New Opportunities with Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence
2.6.2 Weaknesses and Threats
2.6.2.1 High-Cost Involvement with Large Scale Production
2.6.2.2 Vulnerability of Printing Materials
2.6.2.3 Challenges of Printing High Precision Product
2.7 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis
2.7.1 Regional Investment Trends
2.7.2 Corporate Investment Trends
2.7.3 Government Investment Trends
2.7.4 Emerging Investment Opportunities
2.7.5 3D Printing Risk Exposure Analysis
2.7.6 Merger and Acquisition Analysis
2.7.7 Industry Funding Analysis
2.8 3D Printing Patent Analysis

3 3D Printing Technology and Market Analysis
3.1 3D Printing Technology
3.1.1 Powder Bed Fusion
3.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling
3.1.3 Stereo Lithography
3.1.4 Jetting Technology
3.1.5 Digital Light Processing
3.1.6 Continuous Liquid Interface Production
3.1.7 Fusion Jet
3.1.8 Selective Deposition Lamination
3.1.9 Laminated Object Manufacturing
3.1.10 Fused Filament Fabrication
3.1.11 Inkjet Printing
3.1.12 Laser Metal Deposition
3.2 3D Printing in Industrial vs. Desktop Printing Markets
3.3 3D Printer Pricing and Order Value Analysis
3.4 3D Printing Raw Material
3.4.1 Polymers
3.4.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
3.4.1.2 Polylactic Acid
3.4.1.3 High-Density Polyethylene
3.4.1.4 Low-Density Polyethylene
3.4.1.5 Nylon
3.4.2 Metals and Alloys
3.4.3 Ceramics
3.4.4 Other Materials
3.5 3D Printing Software and Services
3.6 3D Printing Online Services
3.7 3D Printing in Industry vs. SMB
3.8 3D Printing Applications

4 3D Printing Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis
4.1 3D Printing Value Chain Components
4.2 Notable 3D Printing Ecosystem Considerations
4.2.1 Object Distribution
4.2.2 Printer Control Systems
4.2.3 Printer Access Networks
4.2.4 Immersive Technologies: VR and Holographics
4.2.5 Internet of Things and Digital Twin Technology
4.2.6 Artificial Intelligence
4.3 3D Printing Competitive Landscape
4.4 3D Printing Vendor Market Share

5 3D Printing Applications, Use Cases, and Market
5.1 3D Printing Applications
5.2 3D Printing Processes
5.3 3D Printing in Industry
5.4 3D Printing Use Cases by Industry Vertical
5.4.1 Power, Energy, and Engineering Sector
5.4.2 Automotive Sector
5.4.3 Consumer, Retail, and Fashion Sector
5.5 3D Printing Future Market Drivers
5.5.1 Industry 4.0 Adoption across Verticals beyond Manufacturing
5.5.2 Broader Range of Materials and Lower Cost 3D Printers
5.5.3 3D Evolves from Community of Interest to Mainstream
5.5.4 3D Printing and the Prosumer Marketplace

6 3D Printing Company Analysis
6.1 3D Systems Inc.
6.2 Arcam AB
6.3 Stratasys Ltd.
6.4 Autodesk Inc.
6.5 Hoganas AB
6.6 Organovo Holdings Inc.
6.7 MCOR Technologies Ltd
6.8 Voxeljet AG
6.9 EnvisionTEC Inc.
6.10 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
6.11 ExOne Company
6.12 Ultimaker BV
6.13 Concept Laser GmbH
6.14 Canon Inc.
6.15 Dassault Systemes
6.16 GE Additive
6.17 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.
6.18 Optomec Inc.
6.19 SLM Solutions Group AG
6.20 Solidscape Inc.

7 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
7.1 Global 3D Printing Market 2022 - 2027
7.2 3D Printers 2022 - 2027
7.3 3D Printing Software 2022 - 2027
7.4 3D Printing Material 2022 - 2027
7.5 3D Printing Applications 2022 - 2027

8 North America 3D Printing Forecast 2022 - 2027

9 South America 3D Printing Forecast 2022 - 2027

10 Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2022 - 2027

11 APAC 3D Printing Forecast 2022 - 2027

12 MEA 3D Printing Forecast 2022 - 2027

13 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk4mft

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-market-research-report-2022---2027-flexible-manufacturing-is-rapidly-becoming-the-preferred-method-in-certain-industry-verticals-301503025.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

