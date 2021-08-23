Global 3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities

This research service presents an assessment of the global 3D printing materials market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2021 to 2027.

At the sub-segment level, analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment.Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level.



The study offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) where the base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends at 2027. The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market.



It covers the impact of 3D printing on global manufacturing. The current size of the 3D printing materials market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth and substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology have been taken into consideration. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and used in the forecast analysis. The role of an “in time” supply chain model, re-shoring, and its effects on the adoption of 3D printing technologies are considered in the study. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of 3D printing is factored into the analysis. Among the companies considered in this study are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS Gmbh, Formlabs, BASF, Arkema, SABIC, Evonik, and Covestro.

