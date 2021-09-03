Global 3D Printing Materials Market Report 2021: Shifting Focus Towards Industrial Production from Prototyping
This research service presents an assessment of the global 3D printing materials market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects.
Unit shipment and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2021 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) where the base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends at 2027.
The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It covers the impact of 3D printing on global manufacturing. The current size of the 3D printing materials market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth and substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology have been taken into consideration.
These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and used in the forecast analysis. The role of an "in time" supply chain model, re-shoring, and its effects on the adoption of 3D printing technologies are considered in the study. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of 3D printing is factored into the analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 3D Printing Materials Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 3D Printing Materials Market
3D Printing Materials Market - Scope of Analysis
Secondary Segmentation
Market Definitions - Geographic Scope
Key Competitors for Global 3D Printing Materials Market
Key Growth Metrics for 3D Printing Materials Market
Major 3D Printing Technologies Used in 2020
Growth Drivers for 3D Printing Materials Market
Growth Drivers Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market
Growth Restraints for 3D Printing Materials Market
Growth Restraints Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market
Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints
Revenue and Volume Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market
Average Price Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market
Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by End-use Sector, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast Analysis of End-use Sector - 3D Printing Materials Market
3. Trends by Product Type and Region
Volume Forecast by Product Type, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by Metals, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast Analysis of Product Type and Material Type - 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast by Region, 3D Printing Materials Market
Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - 3D Printing Materials Market
4. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis
Value Chain, 3D Printing Materials Market
Value Chain Discussion - 3D Printing Materials Market
Competitive Environment - 3D Printing Materials Market
Revenue Share, 3D Printing Materials Market
Revenue Share Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive
Segment Characteristics and Overview - Automotive Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Segment
Significance of AM - Automotive Segment
Comparative Study of Automotive Manufacturing - Automotive Segment
Mega Trends - Automotive Segment
3D Printing Ecosystem, Automotive Segment
Forecast Assumptions - Automotive Segment
Revenue and Volume Forecast, Automotive Segment
Average Price Forecast, Automotive Segment
Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - Automotive Segment
Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast by Metals, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type and Material Type - Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast by Region, Automotive Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Automotive Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerospace
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Consumer Goods
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 3D Printing Materials Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Forming Strategic Alliances with 3D Printing Technology Providers, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Capital Investment Versus Production Capability Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3: Shifting Focus towards Industrial Production from Prototyping, 2021
11. Appendix
