Global 3D Printing Materials Market Report 2021: Shifting Focus Towards Industrial Production from Prototyping

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents an assessment of the global 3D printing materials market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects.

Unit shipment and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2021 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) where the base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends at 2027.

The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It covers the impact of 3D printing on global manufacturing. The current size of the 3D printing materials market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth and substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology have been taken into consideration.

These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and used in the forecast analysis. The role of an "in time" supply chain model, re-shoring, and its effects on the adoption of 3D printing technologies are considered in the study. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of 3D printing is factored into the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 3D Printing Materials Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • 3D Printing Materials Market - Scope of Analysis

  • Secondary Segmentation

  • Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

  • Key Competitors for Global 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Major 3D Printing Technologies Used in 2020

  • Growth Drivers for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Drivers Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Restraints for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Restraints Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Average Price Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by End-use Sector, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis of End-use Sector - 3D Printing Materials Market

3. Trends by Product Type and Region

  • Volume Forecast by Product Type, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Metals, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis of Product Type and Material Type - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Region, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - 3D Printing Materials Market

4. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis

  • Value Chain, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Value Chain Discussion - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Competitive Environment - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue Share, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue Share Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Automotive Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Segment

  • Significance of AM - Automotive Segment

  • Comparative Study of Automotive Manufacturing - Automotive Segment

  • Mega Trends - Automotive Segment

  • 3D Printing Ecosystem, Automotive Segment

  • Forecast Assumptions - Automotive Segment

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Automotive Segment

  • Average Price Forecast, Automotive Segment

  • Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - Automotive Segment

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Metals, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type and Material Type - Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Region, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Automotive Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerospace

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Consumer Goods

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Forming Strategic Alliances with 3D Printing Technology Providers, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Capital Investment Versus Production Capability Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Shifting Focus towards Industrial Production from Prototyping, 2021

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nywvg6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


