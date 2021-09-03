Global 3D Printing Materials Market Report 2021: Shifting Focus Towards Industrial Production from Prototyping

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents an assessment of the global 3D printing materials market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects.

Unit shipment and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2021 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) where the base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends at 2027.

The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It covers the impact of 3D printing on global manufacturing. The current size of the 3D printing materials market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth and substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology have been taken into consideration.

These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and used in the forecast analysis. The role of an "in time" supply chain model, re-shoring, and its effects on the adoption of 3D printing technologies are considered in the study. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of 3D printing is factored into the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 3D Printing Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 3D Printing Materials Market

3D Printing Materials Market - Scope of Analysis

Secondary Segmentation

Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

Key Competitors for Global 3D Printing Materials Market

Key Growth Metrics for 3D Printing Materials Market

Major 3D Printing Technologies Used in 2020

Growth Drivers for 3D Printing Materials Market

Growth Drivers Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

Growth Restraints for 3D Printing Materials Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

Average Price Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by End-use Sector, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast Analysis of End-use Sector - 3D Printing Materials Market

3. Trends by Product Type and Region

Volume Forecast by Product Type, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Metals, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast Analysis of Product Type and Material Type - 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast by Region, 3D Printing Materials Market

Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - 3D Printing Materials Market

4. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis

Value Chain, 3D Printing Materials Market

Value Chain Discussion - 3D Printing Materials Market

Competitive Environment - 3D Printing Materials Market

Revenue Share, 3D Printing Materials Market

Revenue Share Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive

Segment Characteristics and Overview - Automotive Segment

Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Segment

Significance of AM - Automotive Segment

Comparative Study of Automotive Manufacturing - Automotive Segment

Mega Trends - Automotive Segment

3D Printing Ecosystem, Automotive Segment

Forecast Assumptions - Automotive Segment

Revenue and Volume Forecast, Automotive Segment

Average Price Forecast, Automotive Segment

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - Automotive Segment

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast by Metals, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type and Material Type - Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast by Region, Automotive Segment

Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Automotive Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerospace

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Consumer Goods

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 3D Printing Materials Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Forming Strategic Alliances with 3D Printing Technology Providers, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Capital Investment Versus Production Capability Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Shifting Focus towards Industrial Production from Prototyping, 2021

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nywvg6

