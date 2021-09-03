U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,607.75
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.60
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    +0.39 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.51 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1901
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    +0.0350 (+2.70%)
     

  • Vix

    16.28
    +0.17 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8390
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,779.12
    +712.66 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.11
    +42.60 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.19
    +13.29 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JUST IN:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

Global 3D Printing Materials Markets Report 2021-2027 - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Development of Materials with Large-scale Manufacturing Capabilities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service presents an assessment of the global 3D printing materials market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects.

Unit shipment and revenue forecasts are provided for each segment from 2021 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data are provided at the overall level. The study offers a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR) where the base year is 2020 and the forecast period ends at 2027.

The study lists the key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It covers the impact of 3D printing on global manufacturing. The current size of the 3D printing materials market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth and substitution potential; political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology have been taken into consideration.

These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and used in the forecast analysis. The role of an "in time" supply chain model, re-shoring, and its effects on the adoption of 3D printing technologies are considered in the study. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 Mega Trend on the adoption of 3D printing is factored into the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 3D Printing Materials Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • 3D Printing Materials Market - Scope of Analysis

  • Secondary Segmentation

  • Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

  • Key Competitors for Global 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Major 3D Printing Technologies Used in 2020

  • Growth Drivers for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Drivers Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Restraints for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Restraints Analysis for 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Graphical Summary of Drivers and Restraints

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Average Price Forecast, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by End-use Sector, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis of End-use Sector - 3D Printing Materials Market

3. Trends by Product Type and Region

  • Volume Forecast by Product Type, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Metals, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis of Product Type and Material Type - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast by Region, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - 3D Printing Materials Market

4. Value Chain and Competitive Analysis

  • Value Chain, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Value Chain Discussion - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Competitive Environment - 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue Share, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Revenue Share Analysis - 3D Printing Materials Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview - Automotive Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for Automotive Segment

  • Significance of AM - Automotive Segment

  • Comparative Study of Automotive Manufacturing - Automotive Segment

  • Mega Trends - Automotive Segment

  • 3D Printing Ecosystem, Automotive Segment

  • Forecast Assumptions - Automotive Segment

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast, Automotive Segment

  • Average Price Forecast, Automotive Segment

  • Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis - Automotive Segment

  • Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Powders, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Plastic Filaments, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Material Type of Photopolymers, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Metals, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type and Material Type - Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast by Region, Automotive Segment

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Automotive Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Aerospace

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Consumer Goods

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 3D Printing Materials Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Forming Strategic Alliances with 3D Printing Technology Providers, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Capital Investment Versus Production Capability Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration, 2021

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Shifting Focus towards Industrial Production from Prototyping, 2021

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eyo0b

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-materials-markets-report-2021-2027---future-growth-potential-enhanced-by-development-of-materials-with-large-scale-manufacturing-capabilities-301369026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Apple's stock rises toward another record after Wedbush's Ives sees continued 'strong' demand for iPhones

    Shares of Apple Inc. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Friday, putting them on track to open in record territory, after Wedbush's long-time bullish analyst Dan Ives said underlying demand for iPhones continues to look strong ahead of the launch of the newest version. Ives said checks through the Asia supply chain for the second half of the year continues to indicate iPhone builds at 130 million to 150 million. "The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Elon Musk Hosted a Tesla ‘All Hands’ Meeting. Here’s What Happened.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few updates he wanted to communicate to the staff about production, deliveries and recent challenges.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Beijing May Take Control of Didi. Investors Warm to the Idea.

    Beijing's municipal government reportedly proposed that a potential state-backed consortium take control of the world's largest ride-hailing company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.