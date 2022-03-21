SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "3D Printing Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 419

Companies: 93 - Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; Arcam EBM, A GE Additive Company; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; envisionTEC GmbH; Materialise NV; Organovo Holdings, Inc.; Oxford Performance Materials; SLM Solutions Group AG; Stratasys Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Systems, Materials, Services); Technology (Photopolymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Other Technologies); End-Use (Medical & Surgical Centers, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

3D Printing, also referred to as Additive Manufacturing (AM), Layered Manufacturing (LM), Rapid Prototyping (RP), and Additive Fabrication (AF), is described as collection of technologies, which build physical 3D objects, tooling components, final production parts, and prototypes by using a layer by layer process. 3D printing has gained recognition during the coronavirus pandemic. While aerospace and defense, medical and dental sectors are the high-value industries already utilizing the technology, automotive and oil and gas are emerging users. As many countries consider moving key production activities to home, 3D printing is expected to play a vital role in facilitating this migration. As the world grappled to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing emergency demand for a wide range of products, 3D-printing emerged as the technology of choice that helped governments and the healthcare communities across the world deliver enhanced medical care to patients. Recent innovations in the area of 3D printing are attracting a larger number of consumers, thereby accelerating the global market growth. Moreover, the seamless development of customized medical products using 3D printing technology is expected to significantly enhance the market growth in the near future. The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases created pressing need to ramp up testing along with protection for healthcare providers. The COVID-19 outbreak led to strong demand for nasopharyngeal swabs for collecting nasal epithelial mucosa for diagnosis and testing. The unpredictable spike in demand for these swabs prompted researchers and various companies to rely on 3D printing for ensuring sufficient availability of these tools.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Medical Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. Advent of new and effective technologies and approaches, expanding application areas, and funding support from government agencies are expected to foster demand for 3D printing systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $584.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $418.5 Million by 2026

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$584.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 15.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$488.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Rising technological advancements and growth in research and development activities are some of the major factors set to drive growth in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate, attributed to a surge in population and rising number of 3D printing applications in the region.

Services Segment to Reach $408.3 Million by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.3 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-medical-devices-market-to-reach-3-2-billion-by-2026--301505676.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.