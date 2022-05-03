U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

The Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1300.02 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.20% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

6 min read
3D reconstruction technology market includes tools that provide a three-dimensional framework/prototype of a specific process or product. The 3D design tools assist project managers, site engineers, and labourers in properly understanding the product/operation in a virtualized environment, reducing the risk of error and optimizing the total cost of production throughout the actual work process. 3D reconstruction technology market combines traditional computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D modelling to create, display, and simulate digital representations of a structure's physical and functional properties throughout its life cycle. During the forecast period, the global 3D reconstruction market is expected to grow significantly. The high level of government funding for 3D reconstruction work is a major factor driving the growth of the global 3D reconstruction industry.

Westford, USA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of technological advancements in 3D reconstruction technology is contributing significantly to the market growth of 3D reconstruction. However, the global market is expected to be hampered by a lack of skilled professionals as well as the high cost of 3D reconstruction technology. The rising number of crimes in the region is also one of the factors that could boost the use of 3D reconstruction, as it could assist law enforcement agencies in solving cases by creating a 3D reconstruction of the crime scene. 3D reconstruction technology market is also widely accepted in the healthcare industry as a tool for extensive R&D. It has been observed that 3D reconstruction can be used to diagnose diseases with deep roots up to the tissue level. Companies are increasing their investment in R&D, which is expected to create opportunities for the 3D reconstruction market.

The development of deep learning techniques, as well as the increased availability of large training data sets, has resulted in a new generation of methods for recovering 3D geometry and object structure from one or more RGB images without the need for a complex camera calibration procedure. 3D reconstruction solutions effectively meet such demands by collecting information from various sources on the internet, aligning the data collected, and providing the necessary data to the end-user. As a result of such offerings, the global demand for 3D reconstruction solutions has increased rapidly. Images play an important role in computer vision, causing significant changes in both quality and performance. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of 3D technology in the construction and automotive industries for design and engineering creates opportunities in the market for 3D reconstruction solutions. The media and entertainment industry in the United States is one of the largest in the world. It accounts for one-third of the global M&E industry. With the region's increasing preference to restore historical sites, governments, educational institutions, and private organizations are all participating in such restoration efforts. Initiatives like these are expected to boost the region's 3D reconstruction market over the forecast period.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/3D-reconstruction-technology-market

Read market research report, " Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmented by Type (Software and Services), By End-User (Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

With technological advancements and product innovations, 3D printing technology is being applied in a wide range of fields, resulting in the adoption of a significant number of reconstruction software solutions for multi-view images. GIS applications, cultural heritage, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other applications use software solutions. Furthermore, 3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology aid in the visualization of 3D models representing neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images, which aid in providing accurate and complete characterizations. This technology allows for the reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or a large neuron system with millimetre-sized features. 3D image reconstruction plays a significant role in computer vision, with significant improvements in both quality and performance. One of its primary applications is the creation of 3D models of difficult-to-model objects that require skilled users. Because 3D reconstruction is divided into three processes: planning, flight execution, and processing, the first design steps of the imaging system and the flight plan are critical factors for overall project quality, and they are mutually dependent. However, in order to achieve the best possible reconstruction quality, post-processing solutions for 3D reconstruction necessitate skilled users during the initial design phase and later tuning of the post-processing parameters. The lack of skilled users may continue to deteriorate the market’s growth.

The top players in the 3D Reconstruction Technology market are Pix4D SA, Photometrix Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Agisoft LLC, PhotoModeler Technologies, Intel Corporation, Faro Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Company, Vi3Dim Technologies, Quorum Technologies Inc. New players are also entering the segment thus increasing its market penetration and therefore demand growing exponentially.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/3D-reconstruction-technology-market

SkyQuest has segmented the global 3D reconstruction technology market based on type, end user and region:

  • 3D Reconstruction Technology Market By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • Software

    • Services

    • Mobile Security

    • Wireless Security

    • Cloud Security

  • 3D Reconstruction Technology Market By End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • Media and Entertainment

    • Aerospace and Defense

    • Manufacturing

    • Healthcare

    • Others

  • 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027)

    • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • UK

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Central & South America

      • Brazil

      • Rest of CSA

    • Middle East & Africa

      • GCC Countries

      • South Africa

      • Rest of MEA

List of Key Players of 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

  • Pix4D SA (Switzerland)

  • Photometrix Ltd. (Australia)

  • Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

  • Agisoft LLC (The Netherlands)

  • PhotoModeler Technologies (Canada)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • Faro Technologies Inc. (US)

  • Autodesk Inc. (US)

  • General Electric Company (US)

  • Vi3Dim Technologies (Israel)

  • Quorum Technologies Inc. (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3D-reconstruction-technology-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global 3D Glasses Market segmented by Type (Active, Shutter Polarized, Anaglyph), End-User (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Industrial), Application (Smartphones, Wearable Device, Televisions, Virtual Reality Headset), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Retail Stores) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global 3D Machine Vision Market segmented By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, and Identification), By End-Use (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductors, Pulp & Paper, Agriculture, and Others), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Segmented By Product (Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures, Micropatterned Surface Microplates, Hydrogels, Other Products, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures, Hanging Drop Microplates, Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture, Other Products, Microchips, 3D Bioreactors) By Application (Drug Discovery, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Applications, Other Applications) By End User (Research Laboratories And Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Education Technology Market Segmented By Sector (Pre-school, K-12, Higher Education, Others) By End-user (Business, Consumer) By Type (Hardware, Software, Content) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Cloud Computing Market Segmented by Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), And Industry Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

