Global 3D Secure Authentication Market (2021 to 2028) - by Component, End-user and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution and Services) and End-User (Banks and Merchant and Payment Processor)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 1,303.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increase in e-commerce and m-commerce sales across the world is increasing pertaining to boom in the sales of smartphones and internet penetration. With growth in online shopping portals and availability of online payment methods, there is a significant rise in online frauds. This factor is driving the adoption of 3D authentication technology. Moreover, emergence of 3D secure 2.0 and high prospects in Asian economies are further projected to provide plenty of growth opportunities to the 3D secure authentication technology providers.

In 2020, North America led the global 3D secure authentication market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. North America has seen significant technological advances, which has resulted in highly competitive markets. Governments in the region are focusing on enhancing and securing online payment process. Also, the governments in various countries of North America, including the US, have increased the overall investment in research & development (R&D). In North America, the US is the leading market as it occupies 85% of the market share in the North America 3D secure authentication market. The need for better security in e-commerce transactions has grown in the US in the recent years. As merchants across the US began adopting EMV technology at pointoof-sale (POS) terminals, committing card fraud in person became more difficult. In response to this, criminals started migrating to online domain.

North America is known for having the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government policies that foster innovation and enhance internet infrastructure. As a result, every factor affecting the region's industrial performance obstructs its economic development. In 2020, the US has become the world's worstoaffected country as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing governments to impose a number of limitations on businesses in the country in an attempt to contain the disease's spread. However, the closure of businesses and public activities has not created a direct impact on the market, as during the pandemic, the adoption of e-commerce channel has been boosted significantly, leading to increase in online payment modes.

Key Findings of the Study:

The 3D secure authentication market is segmented based on component, end user, and geography. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on component, the 3D secure authentication market is bifurcated into solution, services. The solutions segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. The 3D secure authentication market is witnessing a large presence of players offering 3D secure authentication solutions. Asseco SEE Group, Marqeta, SecurionPay, and Netcetera are some of the companies engaged in the business of providing 3D secure solution to merchants, retailers, banks, and many other parties. For instance, Asseco SEE provides TriDES2-a new generation of 3D secure solution for acquiring and issuing institutions, which looks ahead to mitigate risks associated with fraudulent online payment transactions with a strong customer authentication.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global 3D secure authentication market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global 3D secure authentication market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. 3D Secure Authentication Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in E-Commerce Platforms Globally
5.1.1 Increase in Online Frauds Associated with Payments
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Risk of Data Breach
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Stupendous Growth in Asian Market
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Global Analysis
6.1 3D Secure Authentication Market Global Overview
6.2 3D Secure Authentication Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. 3D Secure Authentication Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 3D Secure Authentication Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. 3D Secure Authentication Market - By End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 3D Secure Authentication Market, by End-User (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Banks
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Banks: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Merchant and Payment Processor
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Merchant and Payment Processor: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Geographic Analysis

10. 3D Secure Authentication Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 South America

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Netcetera
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 GPayments Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 ASEE Group
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 AsiaPay Limited
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Modirum
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 mSignia, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Ravelin Technology Ltd.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 RS Software
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 UL, LLC
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 iZealiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg91yd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-secure-authentication-market-2021-to-2028---by-component-end-user-and-region-301393226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

