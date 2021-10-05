Global 3D Secure Authentication Market (2021 to 2028) - by Component, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution and Services) and End-User (Banks and Merchant and Payment Processor)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 1,303.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increase in e-commerce and m-commerce sales across the world is increasing pertaining to boom in the sales of smartphones and internet penetration. With growth in online shopping portals and availability of online payment methods, there is a significant rise in online frauds. This factor is driving the adoption of 3D authentication technology. Moreover, emergence of 3D secure 2.0 and high prospects in Asian economies are further projected to provide plenty of growth opportunities to the 3D secure authentication technology providers.

In 2020, North America led the global 3D secure authentication market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. North America has seen significant technological advances, which has resulted in highly competitive markets. Governments in the region are focusing on enhancing and securing online payment process. Also, the governments in various countries of North America, including the US, have increased the overall investment in research & development (R&D). In North America, the US is the leading market as it occupies 85% of the market share in the North America 3D secure authentication market. The need for better security in e-commerce transactions has grown in the US in the recent years. As merchants across the US began adopting EMV technology at pointoof-sale (POS) terminals, committing card fraud in person became more difficult. In response to this, criminals started migrating to online domain.

North America is known for having the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government policies that foster innovation and enhance internet infrastructure. As a result, every factor affecting the region's industrial performance obstructs its economic development. In 2020, the US has become the world's worstoaffected country as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing governments to impose a number of limitations on businesses in the country in an attempt to contain the disease's spread. However, the closure of businesses and public activities has not created a direct impact on the market, as during the pandemic, the adoption of e-commerce channel has been boosted significantly, leading to increase in online payment modes.

Story continues

Key Findings of the Study:

The 3D secure authentication market is segmented based on component, end user, and geography. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on component, the 3D secure authentication market is bifurcated into solution, services. The solutions segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. The 3D secure authentication market is witnessing a large presence of players offering 3D secure authentication solutions. Asseco SEE Group, Marqeta, SecurionPay, and Netcetera are some of the companies engaged in the business of providing 3D secure solution to merchants, retailers, banks, and many other parties. For instance, Asseco SEE provides TriDES2-a new generation of 3D secure solution for acquiring and issuing institutions, which looks ahead to mitigate risks associated with fraudulent online payment transactions with a strong customer authentication.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global 3D secure authentication market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global 3D secure authentication market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. 3D Secure Authentication Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in E-Commerce Platforms Globally

5.1.1 Increase in Online Frauds Associated with Payments

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of Data Breach

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Stupendous Growth in Asian Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Global Analysis

6.1 3D Secure Authentication Market Global Overview

6.2 3D Secure Authentication Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. 3D Secure Authentication Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 3D Secure Authentication Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. 3D Secure Authentication Market - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 3D Secure Authentication Market, by End-User (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Banks

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Banks: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Merchant and Payment Processor

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Merchant and Payment Processor: 3D Secure Authentication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. 3D Secure Authentication Market - Geographic Analysis



10. 3D Secure Authentication Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Netcetera

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 GPayments Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 ASEE Group

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 AsiaPay Limited

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Modirum

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 mSignia, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Ravelin Technology Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 RS Software

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 UL, LLC

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 iZealiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg91yd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-secure-authentication-market-2021-to-2028---by-component-end-user-and-region-301393226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets