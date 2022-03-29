Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026 - Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period.

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach US$14.7 Billion by the Year 2026

3D semiconductor packaging is a sophisticated packaging option for semiconductor chips that involves staking of at least two layers of active electronic components together to make them work as a single device. Based on its several advantages over traditional packaging options including compact footprint, enhanced performance, reduced power loss and higher efficiency, the technology is highly popular among semiconductor manufacturers.

The need to miniaturize memory chips, demand for high bandwidth electronic circuits and requirement to control costs are expected to continue stimulating demand for 3D semiconductor packaging. Increasing penetration of smartphones has boosted overall demand for ICs, which is likely to push the use of 3D packaging as ICs need robust packaging for enabling compact footprint and superior performance.

The 3D semiconductor packaging technology is anticipated to also benefit from availability of new packaging materials like printed wiring board. Increasing penetration of wireless devices and the Internet of Things is likely to provide new opportunities and enable the technology to push its share in the advanced packaging market.

The market growth is expected to be also driven by rising sales of portable, connected consumer products such as wearable devices, tablets and affordable smartphones along with short replacement cycle of electronics products. Furthermore, ongoing investment in R&D projects by leading players such as ASE group, Amkor Technology, and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is likely to push up the adoption of 3D packaged chips to improve the packaging technique.



Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.6% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Package-On-package segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global 3D Semiconductor Packaging market. 3D IC packaging is likely to perform strongly in the 3D TSV segment owing to higher space efficiency and interconnect density in 3D TSVs than other packaging options like 2.5D and 3D WLCSP. The 3D Package on Package (PoP) technology is anticipated to observe high growth, as application processors using advanced innovations depend on small chips that are quick in examining bundled based on the customary setups.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026

The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$483.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to observe rapid growth due to miniaturized circuits` increased demand and the presence of established semiconductor manufacturing companies, OEMs and ODMs, in the region. Additionally, extensive investments of companies in semiconductor packages` R&D, 3D Semiconductor Packaging`s rapid development, and the presence of major market players are driving the Asia-Pacific 3D semiconductor`s demand.

Growth in North America region is driven by robust growth of the electronics sector in nations such as Canada, Mexico, and the US. Other factors such as sophisticated electronic devices` rapid adoption and rise in AI and machine learning are driving 3D packaging demand for different semiconductor components.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 36 Players Worldwide in 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging: A Prelude

An Introduction to 3D Semiconductor Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Primary Growth Drivers

3D Packaging Reinventing Integration Architectures

Analysis by Segment

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D IC Packaging Market to Experience Robust Growth

Demand for 3D Packaging to Boost Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

IoT Ecosystem Accelerates Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging

IC Makers Continue to Move towards Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

Transition towards Advanced Packaging

Increasing Functionality & Application Scope of Semiconductor/IC Packages

New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation

Demand for Compact, High Functionality Electronic Devices to Impel 3D TSV Packages Market

3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology

3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G

Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain

Interposers for Semiconductor Packaging Applications

Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market

Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology

Smartphones

Tablet PCs

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

