Global 3PL Market Report to Reach $1.60 Trillion by 2027

The Global 3PL Market size was estimated at USD 1,035.58 billion in 2021, USD 1,112.46 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.60% to reach USD 1,607.23 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the 3PL to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Transport, the market was studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways.

Based on Service, the market was studied across Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, and Warehousing and Distribution.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid development of logistics infrastructure in developing countries

Boosting e-commerce sector growth

Increasing focus to operation enhancement and reduce operational cost

Globalization leads to logistic management services

Restraints

Lack of logistics control

Economic downturn can affect the market

Opportunities

Government initiatives encouraging Asia Pacific industrial growth

Technology advancement to provide service enhancement

Challenges

Complexity associated with cross border transportation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. 3PL Market, by Transport



7. 3PL Market, by Service



8. 3PL Market, by End User



9. Americas 3PL Market



10. Asia-Pacific 3PL Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3PL Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agility Public Warehousing Company

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

BDP International

Burris Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Echo Global Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Flexport Inc.

GEODIS Group

J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Landstar System, Inc.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Penske Logistics, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

Schneider National, Inc.

Total Quality Logistics, Inc.

Unyson Logistics, Inc.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

