Global 3PL Market Report to Reach $1.60 Trillion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3PL Market Research Report by Transport, Service, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global 3PL Market size was estimated at USD 1,035.58 billion in 2021, USD 1,112.46 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.60% to reach USD 1,607.23 billion by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the 3PL to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Transport, the market was studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways.

  • Based on Service, the market was studied across Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, and Warehousing and Distribution.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3PL Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Rapid development of logistics infrastructure in developing countries

  • Boosting e-commerce sector growth

  • Increasing focus to operation enhancement and reduce operational cost

  • Globalization leads to logistic management services

Restraints

  • Lack of logistics control

  • Economic downturn can affect the market

Opportunities

  • Government initiatives encouraging Asia Pacific industrial growth

  • Technology advancement to provide service enhancement

Challenges

  • Complexity associated with cross border transportation


Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. 3PL Market, by Transport

7. 3PL Market, by Service

8. 3PL Market, by End User

9. Americas 3PL Market

10. Asia-Pacific 3PL Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3PL Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company

  • AmeriCold Logistics LLC

  • BDP International

  • Burris Logistics

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics

  • DB Schenker

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • DSV Panalpina A/S

  • Echo Global Logistics

  • Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

  • FedEx Corporation

  • Flexport Inc.

  • GEODIS Group

  • J. B. Hunt

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

  • Kerry Logistics Network Limited

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Landstar System, Inc.

  • Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

  • Penske Logistics, Inc.

  • Ryder System, Inc.

  • Schneider National, Inc.

  • Total Quality Logistics, Inc.

  • Unyson Logistics, Inc.

  • UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

  • XPO Logistics, Inc.

  • Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7axn6f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3pl-market-report-to-reach-1-60-trillion-by-2027--301601681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

