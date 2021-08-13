Global $4.64 Bn Oncology Information Systems Market to 2028: Emergence of Blockchain Technology Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product and Services; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncology information systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2028

The major factors driving the growth of the global industry includes increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe along with increased adoption of advanced system to manage patient treatment schedules, treatment plans and treatment delivery. Companies and governments across the globe are investing heavily on several solutions is expected to further boost the industry growth.



There is a huge increase in cancer in recent years. Nearly, 20 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year globally. It is a leading cause for mortality worldwide and in 2020, 10 million people died of cancer. Hence the treatment of cancer patients needs to be properly planned to reduce the mortality associated with the disease.



Oncology information systems have applications in surgical, medical and radiation. OIS is expected to be adopted more in medical oncology as advanced cancer treatments such as immunotherapy, which falls under the category of medical, have become more widely accepted in recent years. Procedures such as immunotherapy and radiation therapy are preferred over surgical procedures for cancer treatment.



The increasing adoption of the information systems have led to the launch of new systems along with collaborations and acquisitions. In August 2020, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) based in India has partnered with Elekta under which Elekta will install multiple Elekta Synergy linear accelerators and Versa HD for the hospital.



The service agreement between the two also includes Monaco treatment planning system and Elekta's MOSAIQ Oncology Information System. In December 2020, RaySearch Laboratories launched its advanced information system RayCare 4B. The system will offer RayStation treatment planning system and support for other treatments and workflows. It is installed in Yonsei Cancer Center in South Korea in 2020.



It is the first healthcare institution that has adopted these systems in Asia Pacific. The new OIS is also expected to provide an interface to connect to Varian TrueBeam. Once VARIAN will launch TrueBeam 3.0 interface software which is expected in August 2021, the use of Varian TrueBeam and RayCare will be introduced for clinical use.



The COVID-19 pandemic will not have significant effect on the market during the forecast period as cancer treatment is a critical emergency procedure and hospitals are not postponing any cancer treatment even with the shortage of staffs and infrastructure during the pandemic period.



Industry Participants such as Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories, BrainLab, Prowess, Inc., Philips Healthcare, DOSIsoft S.A., MIM Software, ViewRay Inc., and Flatiron Health, Inc., are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Oncology Information Systems Market Insights

4.1. Oncology Information Systems - Industry snapshot

4.2. Oncology Information Systems Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing cases of cancer

4.2.1.2. Emergence of blockchain technology in healthcare services

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High upfront costs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Oncology Information Systems Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Oncology Information Systems Market Assessment by Product and Services

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Oncology Information Systems Market, By Product and Services, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Global Oncology Information Systems Market, by Software, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Patient Information Systems

5.3.3. Treatment Planning System

5.4. Professional Services



6. Global Oncology Information Systems Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Medical Oncology

6.4. Radiation Oncology

6.5. Surgical Oncology



7. Oncology Information Systems Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Oncology Information Systems Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems

Cerner Corporation

RaySearch Laboratories

BrainLab

Prowess Inc.

Philips Healthcare

DOSIsoft S.A.

MIM Software

ViewRay Inc.

Flatiron Health Inc.

