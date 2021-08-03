U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,979.25
    +26.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.70
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1320
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,909.03
    -1,709.53 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.62
    -38.28 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.24
    +28.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global $4.96 Billion Copper Additive Manufacturing Market to 2026 - Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Manufacturing Techniques, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market is estimated to be worth USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Market Dynamics

Copper additives help companies to develop complex shapes and personalized items in a low wasteful manufacturing process. Increasing demand for copper additives in various verticals of the industry is a major factor driving the growth of the companies. The growing R&D investment in technologies and copper additives is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

For instance, copper additives coated with 3D printed hybrid material graphene have added value in the electronic and defense industry. The market is expected to boom in the future, owing to the increasing potential of copper additives in the medical, space, and e-mobility sectors.

However, stringent government regulations in additives are anticipated to hinder market growth. Copper is extremely reflective and tends to absorb lasers during additive manufacturing, resulting in low product quality. In addition, the availability of alternative metal additives is further hampering the market revenue.

Recent Developments

  • BEAMIT Group acquired 3T Additive Manufacturing, becoming Europe's most advanced AM service provider. - 12th April 2021

  • Renishaw and nTopology collaboration produce intricate, pure copper structures via RenAM 500S system. - 15th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Linde, Apworks GmbH, GE Sweden Holdings AB, Lixil Group Corporation, Eramet, Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Cerevo Inc., General Electric.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technologies Development in Automation and Healthcare
4.1.2 Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology
4.1.3 New in Metal 3D Printing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2.2 Availability of Alternative Additives
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Expansion of Market Presence Through Acquisition and Merger
4.3.2 Increase Investment in R&D
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Highly Reflective Copper Metal
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pure Copper
6.3 Copper Alloys

7 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Manufacturing Techniques
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder Bed
7.3 Directed Energy Deposition
7.4 Others

8 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Medical
8.5 Oil & Gas
8.6 Energy
8.7 Others

9 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

  • Linde plc

  • SLM Solutions

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holding. Inc.

  • Airbus Group

  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

  • Apworks GmbH

  • Bright Laser Technologies Co. Ltd

  • Carpenter Technology Corporation

  • Cerevo Inc.

  • Constellium SE

  • Cookson Precious Metals Ltd

  • Desktop Metal

  • DuPont de Nemour. Inc.

  • EOS GmbH

  • Eramet

  • General Electric Company

  • Lixil Group Corporation

  • Markforged

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

  • Renishaw plc

  • Sciaky Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ag252

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba tops profit expectations, boosts buyback program

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat earnings estimates Tuesday but fell slightly short of revenue expectations, while also announcing a boost to its buyback program.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.

  • Alibaba Sales Miss in Sign Spending Has Yet to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported revenue that missed estimates, suggesting plans to hike spending in pursuit of growth have yet to gain traction.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed from a year earlier to 205.7 billion yuan ($31.8 billion), compared with the 209.4 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. Net income was 45.1 billion yuan, rebounding from a loss in the previous quarter following the firm’s record antitrust penalty. The company announced it was boosti

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • ConocoPhillips shares jump about 2% premarket after profit tops estimates

    ConocoPhillips shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the oil major posted better-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.55 a share, for the quarter, up from $300 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, well ahead of the $1.10 FactSet consensus, boosted by higher realized prices and volumes. It did not offer a revenue number. Production excluding Libya came to 1

  • Translate Bio Stock Jumps After Agreeing to Be Bought by Sanofi. What to Know.

    Shares of Translate, which uses the same technology that Moderna used in its Covid vaccines, were up about 30%

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Clorox shares slide 7% premarket as earnings hurt by inflation and lower demand for cleaning products

    Clorox Co. shares tumbled 7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the consumer goods company missed estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and said it expects earnings and margins to shrink again in fiscal 2022. The company posted net income of $97 million, or 78 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after income of $310 million, or $2.41 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 95 cents, well below the $1.32 FactSet consensus. Sales fell to s$1.802 billion f

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).