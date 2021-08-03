Global $4.96 Billion Copper Additive Manufacturing Market to 2026 - Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology
Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Manufacturing Techniques, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market is estimated to be worth USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.
Market Dynamics
Copper additives help companies to develop complex shapes and personalized items in a low wasteful manufacturing process. Increasing demand for copper additives in various verticals of the industry is a major factor driving the growth of the companies. The growing R&D investment in technologies and copper additives is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
For instance, copper additives coated with 3D printed hybrid material graphene have added value in the electronic and defense industry. The market is expected to boom in the future, owing to the increasing potential of copper additives in the medical, space, and e-mobility sectors.
However, stringent government regulations in additives are anticipated to hinder market growth. Copper is extremely reflective and tends to absorb lasers during additive manufacturing, resulting in low product quality. In addition, the availability of alternative metal additives is further hampering the market revenue.
Recent Developments
BEAMIT Group acquired 3T Additive Manufacturing, becoming Europe's most advanced AM service provider. - 12th April 2021
Renishaw and nTopology collaboration produce intricate, pure copper structures via RenAM 500S system. - 15th March 2021
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report Linde, Apworks GmbH, GE Sweden Holdings AB, Lixil Group Corporation, Eramet, Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Cerevo Inc., General Electric.
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technologies Development in Automation and Healthcare
4.1.2 Government Initiatives to Enhance Additive Manufacturing Technology
4.1.3 New in Metal 3D Printing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2.2 Availability of Alternative Additives
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Expansion of Market Presence Through Acquisition and Merger
4.3.2 Increase Investment in R&D
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Highly Reflective Copper Metal
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pure Copper
6.3 Copper Alloys
7 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Manufacturing Techniques
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Powder Bed
7.3 Directed Energy Deposition
7.4 Others
8 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Medical
8.5 Oil & Gas
8.6 Energy
8.7 Others
9 Global Copper Additive Manufacturing Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
Linde plc
SLM Solutions
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holding. Inc.
Airbus Group
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Apworks GmbH
Bright Laser Technologies Co. Ltd
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Cerevo Inc.
Constellium SE
Cookson Precious Metals Ltd
Desktop Metal
DuPont de Nemour. Inc.
EOS GmbH
Eramet
General Electric Company
Lixil Group Corporation
Markforged
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Renishaw plc
Sciaky Inc
