Global $4+ Billion SERD Therapeutics Market to 2030: Faslodex, RAD1901, GDC-9545, AZD9833, SAR439859

The global SERD therapeutics market was valued at $1,000.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,085 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.66% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The unmet clinical benefits and quest for novel therapies with better efficacy and safety to improve the quality of life in patients living with breast cancer treatment, complete estrogen receptor inhibition, and resistance to multiple endocrine therapies led to the discovery of SERD therapies.

SERD therapy has been extensively accepted and used as both monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutic agents. The potential of SERD therapy in breast cancer treatment is yet to be fully discovered, thus leaving a substantial scope of innovation and research in the field.

Market growth can mainly be attributed to the increasing breast cancer incidence and mortality worldwide, increasing number of relapsed or refractory cases in breast cancer, unmet clinical benefits with existing breast cancer treatments targeting hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, eased route of administration and dosage exposure, rising focus of the key players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product launch, and increased government and private funding for improved safety and outcomes provided by SERD therapy.

The global SERD therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth in the future. The increasing global breast cancer incidence and mortality and increased demand for endocrine therapies that cure chronic conditions completely and improve the quality of life of patients are the major factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global SERD therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of relapsed or refractory cases in breast cancer, unmet clinical benefits with existing breast cancer treatments targeting hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, painful route of administration and limited dosage exposure will augment the SERD therapeutics market.

Also, the increased use of SERDs as combination therapy with other endocrine agents and rising focus of the key players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product launch is expected to drive the market. Rise in government and private funding for improved safety and outcomes provided by SERD therapy are additional factors propelling the growth.

Based on region, North America is the leading contributor to the SERD therapeutics market in terms of revenue. The growing breast cancer incidence, relapse from existing endocrine therapies, and the substantial research and development made in the field are consequentially promoting the growth of the North America SERD therapeutics market. Also, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on therapy type, product, region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The global SERD therapeutics market is currently dominated by Sandoz, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Accord Healthcare, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. The market dominance of these companies can be attributed to cost-effective generic fulvestrant availability in the market.

As of 2018, AstraZeneca Plc was the only company to offer SERD therapy in the global SERD therapeutics market. The company has now witnessed a sharp decline after generic launch in several regions. With the pipeline of SERD therapeutics, the market is expected to augment tremendously. Some of the major companies with strong and early pipeline include Sanofi S.A., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Radius Health, and AstraZeneca plc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Definition

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Definition

4.2 Progression in SERD Therapeutics

4.3 SERD Therapeutics: Mechanism of Action

4.4 SERD Therapeutics: Forms of Administration

4.5 SERD Therapeutics Market and Growth Potential, 2019-2030

4.6 Impact of Novel Drugs on Available Therapies

5 Epidemiology of Breast Cancer

5.1 Overview

5.2 Breast Cancer Classification

5.2.1 Types of Breast Cancer

5.2.2 Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Stages of Breast Cancer

5.2.4 Population (Premenopausal and Postmenopausal)

5.2.5 Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality (by Region), 2020

5.2.6 Role of Molecular Biomarkers in Breast Cancer Treatment

5.3 SERDs in Breast Cancer Treatment

5.4 Breast Cancer in Male

6 SERD Therapeutics Clinical Trials Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 SERD Therapeutics Clinical Trials Current Scenario

7 Impact of COVID-19 on SERD Therapeutics

7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Cancer Treatment

7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global SERD Therapeutics Market Growth Rate

7.1.3 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

8 Global SERD Commercialized and Pipeline Therapeutics

8.1 Commercialized Therapeutics

8.2 Faslodex Overview

8.3 Faslodex Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario

8.3.1 Faslodex Sales Analysis

8.3.2 Generic Fulvestrant Overview

8.3.2.1 Impact of Generic Fulvestrant on Faslodex Global Revenue

8.4 Pipeline Therapeutics

9 Industry Insights

9.1 Overview

9.2 Regulatory Scenario of Endocrine Therapy

9.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.

9.3.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

9.3.2 Marketing Authorization

9.3.3 USFDA Guidelines for NDA Submission

9.3.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

9.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

9.4.1 Centralized Procedure

9.4.2 Decentralized Procedure

9.4.3 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

9.4.4 National Procedure

9.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in China

9.5.2 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Japan

9.6 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Impact Analysis

10.2 Market Drivers

10.2.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

10.2.2 Advanced Route of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery

10.3 Market Restraints

10.3.1 Resistance to Endocrine Therapy

10.4 Market Opportunities

10.4.1 SERDs as Combination Therapy

10.4.2 Therapeutic Potential in Different Types of Cancers

11 Global SERD Therapeutics Market (by Therapy)

11.1 Overview

11.2 First-Line Treatment

11.3 Second-Line Treatment

12 Global SERD Therapeutics Market (by Product)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Faslodex

12.3 RAD1901

12.4 GDC-9545

12.5 AZD9833

12.6 SAR439859

12.7 Other Generics

13 Global SERD Therapeutics Market (by Region)

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments and Strategies

14.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments

14.1.1.1 Synergistic Activities

14.1.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activities

14.1.1.3 Funding and Business Strategy Activities

14.2 Market Share Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

HBT Labs, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

InventisBio

Novartis AG

Radius Health

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zenopharm LLC

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

