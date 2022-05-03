Global $4+ Trillion Real Estate Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Real Estate Market finds that the increasing urbanization is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing government policies/subsidies, the total Global Real Estate Market is estimated to reach USD 4.6 Trillion by the year 2028.

The revenue of the Global Market stood at USD 3.5 Trillion in the year 2021, and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

Furthermore, the increase in population is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Real Estate Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Real Estate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land), by Type (Sales, Rental, Lease), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Rapid Urbanization to Fuel Global Real Estate Market

The increasing urbanization is expected to fuel the growth of the Real Estate Market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanisation, as well as demographic and technological shifts, is transforming the places where we live, work, and play. More than half of the world's population now lives in urban areas/cities. By 2050, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs predict that 66% of the world's population, or 2.5 billion people, would live in cities or urban areas. Most of the young generation in search of greater job possibilities and a better lifestyle, are moving to cities in historic numbers. Cities have become a hotspot for highly skilled professions with greater pay and benefits than those found in the suburbs since their rebirth as an economic centre at the turn of the century. These bustling city cores also allow residents to live, work, shop, and entertain in close proximity, answering their need for shorter commutes and more walkability. According to Nielsen research, 62 % of Millennials prefer to live in mixed-use neighbourhoods in urban areas. Apartments are more appealing to Millennials than mortgages because of their preference for more facilities and community-style living. As a result, they are rapidly swapping mortgages for leases. Urbanization, on the other hand, has had an evident impact, and the suburbs are being remade. Mixed-use complexes have risen in popularity as a means of bringing urban sensibilities and amenities to these residential regions. Thus, urbanization continues to drive the demand for real estate in cities.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

Segmentation of the Global Real Estate Market:

Property Residential Commercial Industrial Land Others

Type Sales Rental Lease

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Government Policies/Subsidies to Augment Market Growth

The increasing government policies/subsidies are anticipated to augment the growth of the Real Estate Market within the estimated period. Legislation is another factor that could have a substantial impact on property demand and cost. Tax credits, deductions, and subsidies are some of the ways the government might temporarily boost real estate demand while they are in place. Knowing about current government incentives can aid in determining supply and demand changes and spotting potentially deceptive trends. Further, as per IBEF data, the government of India, in collaboration with the governments of the several states, has taken a number of steps to promote development in the sector. The Smart City Project, which aims to develop 100 smart cities, will create numerous opportunities for real estate businesses. Additionally, in October 2021, the RBI announced to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4%, giving a major boost to the real estate sector in India. The low mortgage interest rates are further expected to stimulate housing demand and sales in the years to come.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the real estate industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Global Real Estate Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Real Estate Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. China dominated Asia Pacific in 2021. This is attributable to the rising population in economies like China and India in the region. Furthermore, the rapid industrialization and urbanization is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, increasing government initiatives is also expected to support regional growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Real Estate Market:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

ATC IP LLC.

Prologis Inc.

Simon Property Group

L.P.

Coldwell Banker

RE/MAX

LLC.

Keller Williams Realty Inc.

CBRE Group Inc.

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.

Colliers

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Real Estate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Property (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Land), by Type (Sales, Rental, Lease), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/real-estate-market-307841

Recent Developments:

August, 2021: Aretha Capital partners announced the launch of Novyy.com, a global integrated real estate buying and investing platform.

March, 2022: BMO Investments Inc., announced the launch of two new funds managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. These funds offer innovative solutions for investors seeking exposure to companies focused on listed real assets including global tech-focused real estate, renewables, and sustainable infrastructure.

This market titled “Real Estate Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Property



• Residential



• Commercial



• Industrial



• Land



• Others



• Type



• Sales



• Rental



• Lease



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East and Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Brookfield Asset Management Inc.



• ATC IP LLC.



• Prologis, Inc.



• Simon Property Group



• L.P.



• Coldwell Banker



• RE/MAX, LLC.



• Keller Williams Realty, Inc.



• CBRE Group, Inc.



• Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC.



• Colliers Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

