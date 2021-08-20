U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Global $40+ Bn Antibacterial Markets to 2026 - Growing Approval and Launch of New Antibacterial Drugs

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibacterial Market (2021-2026) by Route of Administration, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibacterial Market is estimated to be USD 26.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.65 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market Dynamics

The global antibacterial market is being driven by factors such as increased cases of bacterial infections, changing climatical condition that causes bacterial infection, growing number aged population, and rising demand for efficient and affordable antibacterial Drugs.

Furthermore, the key factor predicted to boost the growth of the global antibacterial market is the rising incidence of bacterial illnesses and sickness throughout the world, rising healthcare spending, and businesses concentrating on the clinical development of drugs to treat severe bacterial infections.

In addition, an increase in the number of product approvals and subsequent product launches and the government initiative and support for the health care sector is expected to create future opportunities for the growth of the global antibacterial market.

However, increasing cases of ecological toxicity, antibacterial medication side effects, and the presence of multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria which are important current threats to public health, are restraining and creating challenges for the growth of the Global Antibacterial Market expansion.

Market Segmentation

  • By Route of Administration, the market is classified into enteral, parenteral. Amongst the two, the enteral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Drug Class, the market is classified as B lactams, quinolones, macrolides, tetracycline, aminoglycoside, sulfonamide, phenicols, others. Amongst all the, B lactams segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies. Amongst all, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Micurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has won marketing approval from China's NMPA for its lead antibacterial, contezolid, for treating adults with complicated skin and soft tissue infection. - 2nd June 2021.

  • Kyorin Pharmaceutical Receives Marketing Approval for Oral Quinolone Antibacterial Agent "Lasvic Tablets 75mg" - 20th September 2019.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Allecra Therapeutics GmbH

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

  • Bayer AG

  • Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Occurrence of Infectious Diseases
4.1.2 Growing Approval and Launch of New Antibacterial Drugs
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Some Antibacterial
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector
4.3.2 Increasing R&D Activity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Multi-Drug Resistant Bacterial Strains Presence
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Antibacterial Market, By Route of Administration
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Enteral
6.3 Parenteral

7 Global Antibacterial Market, By Drug Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 B lactams
7.3 Quinolones
7.4 Macrolides
7.5 Tetracycline
7.6 Aminoglycoside
7.7 Sulfonamide
7.8 Phenicols
7.9 Others

8 Global Antibacterial Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Online Pharmacies

9 Global Antibacterial Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Allecra Therapeutics GmbH

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

  • Bayer AG

  • Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Company

  • Debiopharm Group

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Iterum Therapeutics PLC

  • Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc

  • Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • Melinta Therapeutics Merck & Co., Inc

  • Micurx Pharmaceutical Inc

  • NacuGen Therapeutics Inc

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • R-Pharm Group

  • Sanofi SA

  • Shionogi Inc

  • Sichuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • TenNor Therapeutics

  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc

  • VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Wockhardt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qpb6l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


