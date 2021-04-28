U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.18
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,820.38
    -164.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,051.03
    -39.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.69
    -0.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.18 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3951
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5570
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,548.04
    -512.38 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.96
    +12.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Global $47.8 Billion Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market to 2026

·10 min read

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $47.8 billion USD global opportunity by 2026

This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions. This includes opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Thing (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services.

Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization's identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.

Supporting today's rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization's readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization's cloud computing providers. We see over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2026.

Today's world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.

Select Report Findings:

  • Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT

  • The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy

  • Over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2026

  • The five largest industry verticals through 2026 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services

  • The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Digital Identity Overview
2.1 Identity Management Attributes
2.1.1 Physical vs. Digital Identity
2.1.2 Digital Identity Attributes
2.1.3 Identity Management Systems
2.1.4 Digital Identity Privacy and Security
2.2 Digital Identity Market Drivers
2.2.1 Communications Service Providers
2.2.1.1 Subscriber Data Management
2.2.1.1 Caller Identification Management
2.2.1.2 Connected Device Identity Management
2.2.1.3 Internet of Things Identity Management
2.2.2 Enterprise Identity Management
2.2.2.1 Access to and Usage of Corporate Assets
2.2.2.2 Enterprise Device Identity Management

3.0 Digital Identity Companies
3.1 Abine
3.2 Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner
3.3 AdTheorent
3.4 Agora Innovation
3.5 AID:Tech
3.6 AlertEnterprise
3.7 Alitheon
3.8 AlphaFox Systems Ltd.
3.9 Ambisafe
3.10 AMI Group
3.11 Anchor ID
3.12 Apply Mobile
3.13 AriadNEXT
3.14 ArticSoft
3.15 ATOMNAUT
3.16 Auth0
3.17 AU10TIX
3.18 AUTHADA
3.19 Authenteq
3.20 Authentiq
3.21 Authomate
3.22 Authoriti
3.23 Aver
3.24 Averon
3.25 Avoco
3.26 Axuall
3.27 BehavioSec
3.28 Beyond Identity
3.29 BidiPass
3.30 BigchainDB GmbH
3.31 BIID
3.32 Billon
3.33 Bio Recognition Systems
3.34 BioCatch
3.35 Biolink Technologies
3.36 Blanco
3.37 Blinking
3.38 Blockchain Helix AG
3.39 Blocknotary
3.40 Blockvest
3.41 Blue Biometrics
3.42 BlueLine Grid
3.43 Bluzelle
3.44 BMC Software
3.45 Bridge Protocol
3.46 bridge21
3.47 B-Secur
3.48 Bubbletone
3.49 BullGuard
3.50 Bynder
3.51 Callsign
3.52 Cambridge Blockchain
3.53 CANARIE
3.54 Beam Solutions
3.55 Certisign Holding, Inc.
3.56 Chainvine
3.57 Chekk
3.58 Citizen (this.citizen.is)
3.59 Civic
3.60 Cognito (BlockScore)
3.61 COINDAQ
3.62 Connective
3.63 Connet
3.64 Covered Security
3.65 Crayonic
3.66 Credits (Pythia)
3.67 Credntia
3.68 CrossVerify Limited
3.69 Cymmetria
3.70 DACC
3.71 Dangerous Things
3.72 Danube Tech
3.73 Daon
3.74 Dashbid
3.75 Dashlane
3.76 DataChecker
3.77 Deep Instinct
3.78 Digidentity
3.79 Digital Identity Solutions Europe
3.80 Digital Signal
3.81 DocuSign
3.82 Dominode
3.83 Duo Security
3.84 Dynamis
3.85 easyID
3.86 Element
3.87 Elliptic
3.88 Entrust Limited
3.89 Erachain
3.90 Etive Technologies
3.91 Etronika
3.92 Euronovate
3.93 Evernym
3.94 EVRYTHNG
3.95 Excalibur
3.96 EXOCHAIN
3.97 Experian plc.
3.98 Extreme Networks
3.99 EyeEm
3.100 Facebook
3.101 Finhaven
3.102 Finsphere
3.103 First Orion
3.104 FitPay
3.105 ForgeRock
3.106 Forter
3.107 GB Group
3.108 Gemalto
3.109 GenieICO
3.110 goSudo
3.111 GovCoin Systems
3.112 Haps
3.113 Heliocor
3.114 Hello Soda
3.115 High Fidelity
3.116 Hiving Technology
3.117 Hiya
3.118 Homeppl
3.119 HooYu
3.120 HouseAfrica
3.121 Ekata
3.122 Idology
3.123 Okta
3.124 Twilio
3.125 I/O Digital
3.126 IBM
3.127 Iconloop
3.128 ID.me
3.129 IDEMIA
3.130 Identity2020
3.131 IdentityMind
3.132 IDNOMIC
3.133 IDnow
3.134 ID-Pal
3.135 IDScan Biometrics
3.136 Imageware Systems
3.137 Impinj
3.138 Imprivata
3.139 InnoValor
3.140 Innovate Identity
3.141 Inside Secure
3.142 INTELid
3.143 Intesa
3.144 iProov
3.145 IPSO MICROELECTRONICS
3.146 Isosec
3.147 Jolocom
3.148 Juru
3.149 Juvo
3.150 Kairos
3.151 Keeps
3.152 Keyfactor
3.153 Keyp
3.154 Know Your Customer
3.155 Kompany
3.156 Kreditech (Kredito)
3.157 KYC Chain
3.158 LAB Group
3.159 Learning Machine
3.160 LifeLock
3.161 Lleida.net
3.162 Logrr
3.163 Loqr
3.164 Hermetic Security / LynxGuard
3.165 Matchupbox
3.166 MessageDoc
3.167 MFChain
3.168 MIRACL
3.169 Mooti LLC
3.170 Moqom
3.171 MPP Global Solutions
3.172 myEGO2GO
3.173 Naborly
3.174 NEC
3.175 Nect
3.176 NETKI
3.177 Nettoken Ltd.
3.178 Network Utilities Systems
3.179 Neustar
3.180 neXenio
3.181 Nexthink
3.182 NextTech
3.183 Notakey
3.184 NquiringMinds
3.185 NXT-ID
3.186 OneID
3.187 Onename
3.188 OneVisage
3.189 Onfido
3.190 Ontology
3.191 Passbase
3.192 Passfort
3.193 Payfone
3.194 Peer Mountain
3.195 PersonalData.io
3.196 Personiq
3.197 physiSECURE
3.198 Ping Identity
3.199 Pinn
3.200 Pivot Marketing, Inc.
3.201 Pixel Pin
3.202 Planned Departure
3.203 PokitDok
3.204 Post-Quantum
3.205 Procivis
3.206 Project Radium
3.207 PromisePay
3.208 ProofofYou
3.209 Prosper Marketplace
3.210 Provenance
3.211 Pulse
3.212 Pulse iD
3.213 PXL Vision AG
3.214 Quovo
3.215 Rain Innovation
3.216 RaulWalter
3.217 Red Lambda
3.218 Red Tulip Systems
3.219 Refinitiv
3.220 Riddle & Code
3.221 Rilcoin
3.222 Rivetz
3.223 SAASPASS
3.224 Safelayer Secure Communications
3.225 Samsung SDS
3.226 Scanovate
3.227 Scepia Internet Solutions
3.228 Scry
3.229 SCYTALE
3.230 SecuEra Technologies
3.231 Proximitum Software Ltd.
3.232 SecureKey Technologies
3.233 Sedicii
3.234 SelfKey
3.235 SettleMint
3.236 ShieldPay
3.237 ShoCard
3.238 Signal
3.239 Signicat AS
3.240 Signifyd
3.241 SilverPush
3.242 SimPrints
3.243 Smart Token Chain
3.244 Smartmatic
3.245 Snapswap International S.A
3.246 SnowShoe
3.247 Socure
3.248 Solfyre
3.249 SolidX Partners
3.250 Soloinsight Inc.
3.251 Sonavation
3.252 Soramitsu
3.253 SpidChain
3.254 Satoworldwide
3.255 SuperCom Ltd.
3.256 Symphonic Software
3.257 Synacts GmbH
3.258 Syntizen
3.259 TAP-ID
3.260 Taqanu Bank
3.261 Telus
3.262 Tessi
3.263 Thales Group
3.264 The Currency Cloud
3.265 The ID Co. (miiCard / DirectID)
3.266 Tilkal
3.267 Token
3.268 Tokenaire
3.269 Torus
3.270 Transaction Network Services
3.271 TransNexus
3.272 Travel Appeal
3.273 Truecaller
3.274 Trulioo
3.275 Trusona
3.276 Trust Stamp
3.277 Trustatom
3.278 Trusted Renewables
3.279 TrustHub
3.280 Trustonic
3.281 Tyfone
3.282 Tykn
3.283 Umanick
3.284 Uniken
3.285 Uniquid
3.286 Uport
3.287 Use Design
3.288 VALID
3.289 Validated ID
3.290 VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
3.291 Vaultmagic
3.292 VChain Technology
3.293 Veri5Digital
3.294 Veridium
3.295 Veriff
3.296 Verif-y
3.297 Verimuchme
3.298 Verisec
3.299 VeriSmart
3.300 Veuphonic
3.301 Viafirma
3.302 Vintegris
3.303 Visible Health
3.304 Vitalidi
3.305 Viveat
3.306 VIX Verify
3.307 VLEndRight
3.308 VoiceVault
3.309 VU Security
3.310 WANDX
3.311 WebID Solutions
3.312 Wersec
3.313 WISeKey
3.314 Xceedium
3.315 XignSys
3.316 Yoti
3.317 Youniqx Identity AG
3.318 YourBlock
3.319 Zighra
3.320 Zopa

4.0 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2020 to 2027
4.1 Global Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2021 - 2026
4.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Asset Type 2021 - 2026
4.3 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Security System Type 2021 - 2026
4.4 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Deployment Type 2021 - 2026
4.5 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Organization Type 2021 - 2026
4.6 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services 2021 - 2026
4.6.1 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Process Type 2021 - 2026
4.6.2 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Multifactor Process Type 2021 - 2026
4.7 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Industry Type 2021 - 2026
4.8 Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services by Region 2021 - 2026
4.9 Identity as a Service 2021 - 2026
4.9.1 Identity as a Service by Security System Type 2021 - 2026
4.9.2 Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2021 - 2026
4.9.3 Biometric Identity as a Service by Authentication Type 2021 - 2026

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6ix71

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-47-8-billion-digital-identity-infrastructure-and-services-market-to-2026--301279378.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Calypso Buyout Loan Is Latest Giant Deal in Private Debt Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Owl Rock Capital Partners is leading a $2.3 billion loan to help fund the buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc. by Thoma Bravo, one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private debt market.The loan arranged by the New York-based asset manager is a unitranche transaction, which blends first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility. Thoma Bravo last month agreed to buy cloud-based software company Calypso from Bridgepoint and Summit Partners.The transaction is the latest in a slew of jumbo deals in the nearly $1 trillion private credit market, which has swelled in the last decade as banks have stepped back from lending to mid-sized firms.Read more: Why Direct Lending Is a Booming Part of Private Debt: QuickTakeIn recent weeks, middle-market lender Golub Capital upsized an existing unitranche loan to Saas solutions provider Diligent by $800 million to $2.1 billion, and increased an existing facility to MRI Software by $200 million to $2.2 billion.That comes after Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit unit and Starwood Capital Group LLC agreed to provide 1.8 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in debt financing earlier this year for the investment firm’s acquisition of a British holiday company. And last year, European insurance brokerage The Ardonagh Group was able to negotiate a 1.875 billion-pound ($2.4 billion) debt package from a small group of private lenders -- touted as the largest unitranche ever at the time.Loans in the alternative lending space, which is increasingly catering to larger borrowers, are getting bigger. In a recent analysis of some $60 billion in 2020 private credit deals, law firm Proskauer found that 54% were greater than or equal to $200 million.Multi-billion deals are usually financed in the broadly-syndicated loan or high-yield bond market, where groups of banks arrange deals and then divvy them up among institutional investors. But in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, direct lenders have snapped up market share -- especially in times of volatility when borrowers and sponsors want the certainty of financing, even at a higher interest rate.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Erases Drop as Powell Says ‘Not Time Yet’ For Tapering Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is “not time yet” to start conversations about slowing the pace of the central bank’s asset purchases.Bullion rose to a session high as falling bond yields increased demand for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar also declined. Powell, speaking Wednesday after the Fed’s two-day meeting, also said that it’s likely to take some time for substantial progress to be achieved in the economy.Bullion has climbed from a nine-month low reached in March, posting three straight weekly gains as bond rates and the dollar waver. The Fed boosted its view of the economy and said the recent pickup in inflation is due to transitory factors. It left its key interest rate near zero and maintained a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.“In case there was any doubt, Powell articulated the equivalent of ‘READ MY LIPS, THERE’S NO TAPERING’ to silence the loose chatter that the Fed was going to ease off the gas,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email. “It remains to been seen if there is enough momentum to drive gold through the top of the current range, but a strong close today is giving bulls some needed relief.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold lost momentum the first three months of 2021 amid optimism on reopening economies and vaccine rollouts, which fueled advances in the dollar and bond yields and dented demand for bullion as a haven.Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,781.28 an pounce at 3:30 p.m. in New York, after declining as much as 0.8% earlier.The Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.” The statement also noted that sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic had “shown improvement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 p.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • General Electric reports smaller cash outflow, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    General Electric's cash outflow was smaller than estimated in the first quarter even as its lucrative jet-engine business struggled with the pandemic-led collapse of air travel, driving down company revenue. The company also reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow and earnings per share outlook. Chief Executive Larry Culp said in an interview the company would update its outlook once it had a better idea how its aviation business would perform in the remainder of the year.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Blockchain Stocks on Average Outperform S&P 500 (But Not Bitcoin)

    Goldman Sachs identified 19 blockchain and cryptocurrency related stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qualcomm cruises past analysts' earnings expectations on strength of phone sales

    Qualcomm easily surpassed analysts' expectations this quarter.

  • Inflation Worry Spreads Beyond Bitcoiners to Wall Street Stock Analysts

    U.S. CEOs are now regularly discussing inflation on quarterly earnings conference calls. Bitcoiners saw this coming.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 4151.50 Pivot Could Set Tone

    The direction of the June E-mini S&P 500 Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4192.50 and 4166.75.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • The Art of the Prank: How a Hacker Tried to Fake the World’s Most Expensive NFT

    Someone is trying to prove that despite all the media frenzy about NFTs, they’re not as unique or secure as people think.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,