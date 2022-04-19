Global $49.8 Billion Biosensors Markets to 2030: Rapid Technological Advancements in the Drug Screens Area Due to COVID-19

Company Logo

Global Biosensors Market

Global Biosensors Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Optical), by Application (Medical, Agriculture), by End User (POC Testing, Food Industry), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.8 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030

The primary driving reasons for market growth are many applications in the medical/healthcare sector, increased demand in the bioprocessing industry, and the rapid technological advancements in the drug screens area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the biosensor industry has experienced rapid expansion in recent years due to the expanding number of hospitals around the world which will result in high adoption of biosensors because they are cost-effective and time-saving, which are driving the biosensor market.



According to the FDA, surging demand for home-based point of care devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the near future. Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market.

For example, the U.K. established the Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA) competition, a wide-area biosensor competition, in April 2020. This competition aims to provide cutting-edge technology for Phase 2 of the Wide-area Biosensor Program, which will locate and detect harmful biological pathogens in the field.

In April 2020, for example, Australian researchers developed the world's first biosensor capable of monitoring changes in pH levels in cancer and stroke patients. Furthermore, growing demand for biosensors in drug development and bioreactors is likely to drive market expansion in the near future, owing to biosensors' increasing technological capabilities.



Biosensors Market Report Highlights

Story continues

By technology, the electrochemical biosensors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the widespread applications for quantification and analysis in biochemical and biological processes

Based on the application, the medical segment dominated the market in 2021. This device is considered an essential tool in the detection and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer

In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in biosensors research and development and constantly improving healthcare facilities in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biosensors Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By End User, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Biosensors Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Technology Type, By Application and By End Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Biosensors Market-Competitive Analysis

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

Ercon, Inc.

Dupont Biosensor Materials

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lifescan, Inc.

Qtl Biodetection LLC.

Molecular Devices Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Molex LLC

Tdk Corporation

Zimmer & Peacock As

Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9qn3d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



