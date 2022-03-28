U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Global 4K Television Market to 2027 - Featuring LG Electronics, Sony and Samsung Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 4K Television Market

Global 4K Television Market
Global 4K Television Market

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 4K Television Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

4K television is commonly referred as ultra-high television. The 4K television provides 4000-pixcel resolution and vibrant colors with high picture quality. These televisions are used in concerts and live shows. Also, 4k Television used in military, aerospace, medicine, and game consoles. Rise in consumer's purchasing power has increased the demand for 4K television market, during this forecast period.

Market Drivers

Rise in disposable income of consumers will increase the demand for 4K Television which is expected to boost the global 4K television market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments in electronics industry manufacturers have reduced the prices. It is expected to propel the growth of global 4K television market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on global 4K television market growth.

Market Restraints
However, high price of 4K television is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global 4K television market growth.

Market segmentation

Global 4K Television Market is segmented into Size such as Below 52 inches, 52 to 65inches, and Above 65 inches, by Screen Type such as curved, and Flat. Further, Global 4K Television Market is segmented into end user such as Household, and Publics.

Also, Global 4K Television Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Competitors

Various key competitors discussed in this report such as LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Hisense, Philips, Panasonic, TCL, Toshiba Corporation, and Vizio.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global 4K Television Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast

3. Market Background
3.1. Forecast Factor
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Challenges
3.2.3. Trends

4. Global 4K Television Market Snapshot

5. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Size
5.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Size
5.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By Size
5.3.1 Below 52 Inches
5.3.2 52 to 65 Inches
5.3.3 Above 65 Inches

6. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Screen Type
6.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Screen Type
6.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By Screen Type
6.3.1 Curved
6.3.2 Flat

7. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User
7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 Households
7.3.2 Public

8. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Region
8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region
8.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Region

9. North America 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
9.3 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
9.4 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User
9.5 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country
9.5.1 USA
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

10. Europe 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
10.3 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
10.4 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User
10.5 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe

11. Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
11.3 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
11.3 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User
11.4 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12. Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
12.3 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
12.4 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

13. Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size
13.3 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type
13.4 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

14. Competition Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies

15. Company Profiles
15.1 LG Electronics Inc
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financial
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Sony Corporation
15.3 Samsung
15.4 Sharp Corporation
15.5 Hisense
15.6 Philips
15.7 Panasonic
15.8 TCL
15.9 Toshiba Corporation
15.10 Vizio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ambzzn

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


