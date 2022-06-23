U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global $5.55 Bn Drone Package Delivery Markets to 2030 with Alphabet, DHL, Zipline, United Parcel Service of America, FedEx, Matternet, Airbus, EHang and Boeing Dominating

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Drone Package Delivery Market

Drone Package Delivery Market
Drone Package Delivery Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Type (Fixed-Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid), Range (Short <25 Km, Long>25 Km), Package Size, Duration, End Use, Operation Mode, Region (2022-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drone package delivery market is projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2022 to USD 5,556 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing private investments in drones and increase in e-commerce sales and demand for contactless delivery post-pandemic are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various countries have realized the potential of drone technologies and have provided relaxation in terms of their regulation. In addition, the hardware, technology, and services being cost-efficient and easy to access compared to traditional methods have led to the emergence of drone startups and drone delivery service providers in the aviation industry.

Based on operation mode, the partial autonomous segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on operation mode, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into remotely piloted, partially autonomous, and fully autonomous. With the success of remotely piloted drones, the industry started moving to partially autonomous drones wherein the pilot controls only critical operations. All the functions and working are similar to that of an autonomous drone, but during the flight, it will be under constant or periodic observation by an operator at the ground station.

In December 2021, in Palghar (Maharashtra), India, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village, a remote village situated in rugged terrain. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The delivery was done using an autonomous drone, but an operator was periodically monitoring the drone during its flight in the rugged terrain.

Based on duration, the short duration segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on duration, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into short duration (<30 minutes) and long duration (>30 minutes). Duration refers to the time taken by drones to deliver packages to customers. According to Flexport, Inc., ecommerce giants such as Amazon.com, Inc. are anticipated to charge a higher service price for drone deliveries within 30 minutes than that for more than 30 minutes.

Major delivery drone OEMs, such as Boeing (US) and Wingcopter (Germany), are focusing on the development of drones that can operate for more than 30 minutes on a single charge. Demand for instant delivery of intercity packages is anticipated to drive the growth of the long duration (>30 minutes) segment.

The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone package delivery during the forecast period.

The drone package delivery market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rules regarding drone flights in the US have been liberal, paving the way for legal use of drones for delivery in the country's civil & commercial airspace.

Many US companies are working to commercialize drone package delivery for food items, pharmaceutical products, logistics, and retail applications. Google-parent Alphabet's Wing is a drone delivery service in partnership with FedEx (US) and Walgreens (US).

It delivers select FedEx packages as well as health and wellness products, like over-the-counter medicines, from Walgreens. Wing's drones deliver packages that weigh between two and three pounds right to customers' doorsteps while taking advantage of Wing's ability to improve speed and cut costs

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest market share due to the increasing demand for online shopping among the huge population. Major players such as JD.com and Alibaba are investing heavily in this space. Over the past two years, Meituan, one of China's largest internet companies, has flown 19,000 meals to 8,000 customers across Shenzhen, a city with close to 20 million people.

Competitive landscape

Major players in the drone package delivery market are Alphabet Inc. (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), Matternet Inc., (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands) EHang (China), and The Boeing Company (US).

These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.

Premium Insights

  • Surging Demand for Quick, Instant, Same-Day Delivery and Emergency Supplies to Drive the Market

  • Platform Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Hybrid Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Short-Range Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • <2 Kg Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Short-Duration Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Medical Aids Delivery Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Partially Autonomous Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Demand for Quick, Instant, Same-Day Delivery, and Emergency Supplies

  • Technological Advancements Like Vtol, Geospatial Mapping, Iot, and Machine Learning Result in Higher Accuracy in Package Delivery

  • Cost-Effectiveness of Drones Compared to Electric Ground Delivery Vehicles

  • Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Restrains

  • Avoiding Power Lines

  • Bad Weather Maybe a Roadblock to Drone Delivery Schemes

  • High Cost of Infrastructure

  • Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

Opportunities

  • Increasing Private Investments in Drones

  • Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Demand for Contactless Delivery Post-Pandemic

  • Development of Aerial Delivery Drones for Use in Geographically Challenging Areas

  • Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Delivery Drones

Challenges

  • Package Stealing

  • Data Security Breaches and Drug Trafficking Using Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Air Traffic Management

  • Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Consumer Acceptance and Health Issues due to Noise from Delivery Drones

  • COVID-19 Impact on Drone Package Delivery Market

  • Ranges and Scenarios

  • Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business

  • Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Package Delivery Service Providers

Value Chain Analysis

  • Drone Package Delivery Market Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

  • Need to Perfect Sense and Avoid Technology to Develop Thinking Drones

  • Delivery Modes of Drones

  • Ai in Drones

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

  • Drone Swarm Technology

  • Fog Computing

  • Wireless Charging

  • Automated Ground Control Stations

  • Autonomous Levels in Unmanned Aerial Systems

  • Level 1

  • Level 2

  • Level 3

  • Level 4

  • Level 5

  • Computer Vision

  • Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

  • Advanced Algorithms and Analytics for Drone Delivery

  • Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

  • 5G Technology

  • Manufacturing Through 3D Printing

  • Blockchain

  • Advanced Battery Technologies

  • Supply Chain 4.0

  • Drone Insurance

  • Inflatable Drones

Use Cases: Drone Package Delivery

  • Zipline Drones Used to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines

  • Transfer of Medical Prescriptions Using Drones from Manna Aero

  • Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operations

  • Delivery Drones Used to Innovate Supply Chain to Reach Patients in Remote Areas of Malawi

  • Mexico-Based Logistics Company Uses Drones to Deliver Medical Essentials

  • Cargo Drone Field Tests in Amazon Forest in Peru

Connected Use Cases

  • Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

  • Pepsico Delivers Snacks to College Students Using a Fleet of Ground Robots

  • Fedex Delivers Parcels Using Sameday Delivery Bot

  • Domino's Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza

  • Starship Technology Offers Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

  • Jd.Com Started Deliveries Using Ai-Equipped Ground Robots

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Altitude Angel

  • Amazon.Com, Inc.

  • Deutsche Post Dhl Group

  • Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

  • Ehang

  • Elroy Air

  • Fedex

  • Flirtey Inc.

  • Flytrex

  • Jd.Com

  • Manna Aero

  • Matternet, Inc.

  • Rigitech Sa

  • Skycart Inc.

  • Skyports Limited

  • Speedbird Aero

  • Swoop Aero

  • The Boeing Company

  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

  • Volansi

  • Wingcopter

  • Workhorse Group Inc.

  • Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/359rlh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


