Global $5.55 Bn Drone Package Delivery Markets to 2030 with Alphabet, DHL, Zipline, United Parcel Service of America, FedEx, Matternet, Airbus, EHang and Boeing Dominating

Drone Package Delivery Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Type (Fixed-Wing, Multirotor, Hybrid), Range (Short <25 Km, Long>25 Km), Package Size, Duration, End Use, Operation Mode, Region (2022-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drone package delivery market is projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2022 to USD 5,556 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing private investments in drones and increase in e-commerce sales and demand for contactless delivery post-pandemic are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, various countries have realized the potential of drone technologies and have provided relaxation in terms of their regulation. In addition, the hardware, technology, and services being cost-efficient and easy to access compared to traditional methods have led to the emergence of drone startups and drone delivery service providers in the aviation industry.



Based on operation mode, the partial autonomous segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.



Based on operation mode, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into remotely piloted, partially autonomous, and fully autonomous. With the success of remotely piloted drones, the industry started moving to partially autonomous drones wherein the pilot controls only critical operations. All the functions and working are similar to that of an autonomous drone, but during the flight, it will be under constant or periodic observation by an operator at the ground station.

In December 2021, in Palghar (Maharashtra), India, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village, a remote village situated in rugged terrain. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The delivery was done using an autonomous drone, but an operator was periodically monitoring the drone during its flight in the rugged terrain.



Based on duration, the short duration segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.



Based on duration, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into short duration (<30 minutes) and long duration (>30 minutes). Duration refers to the time taken by drones to deliver packages to customers. According to Flexport, Inc., ecommerce giants such as Amazon.com, Inc. are anticipated to charge a higher service price for drone deliveries within 30 minutes than that for more than 30 minutes.

Major delivery drone OEMs, such as Boeing (US) and Wingcopter (Germany), are focusing on the development of drones that can operate for more than 30 minutes on a single charge. Demand for instant delivery of intercity packages is anticipated to drive the growth of the long duration (>30 minutes) segment.



The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone package delivery during the forecast period.



The drone package delivery market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rules regarding drone flights in the US have been liberal, paving the way for legal use of drones for delivery in the country's civil & commercial airspace.

Many US companies are working to commercialize drone package delivery for food items, pharmaceutical products, logistics, and retail applications. Google-parent Alphabet's Wing is a drone delivery service in partnership with FedEx (US) and Walgreens (US).

It delivers select FedEx packages as well as health and wellness products, like over-the-counter medicines, from Walgreens. Wing's drones deliver packages that weigh between two and three pounds right to customers' doorsteps while taking advantage of Wing's ability to improve speed and cut costs



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest market share due to the increasing demand for online shopping among the huge population. Major players such as JD.com and Alibaba are investing heavily in this space. Over the past two years, Meituan, one of China's largest internet companies, has flown 19,000 meals to 8,000 customers across Shenzhen, a city with close to 20 million people.

Competitive landscape

Major players in the drone package delivery market are Alphabet Inc. (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), Matternet Inc., (US), Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands) EHang (China), and The Boeing Company (US).

These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.

Premium Insights

Surging Demand for Quick, Instant, Same-Day Delivery and Emergency Supplies to Drive the Market

Platform Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Hybrid Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Short-Range Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

<2 Kg Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Short-Duration Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Medical Aids Delivery Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Partially Autonomous Segment Projected to Lead During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Quick, Instant, Same-Day Delivery, and Emergency Supplies

Technological Advancements Like Vtol, Geospatial Mapping, Iot, and Machine Learning Result in Higher Accuracy in Package Delivery

Cost-Effectiveness of Drones Compared to Electric Ground Delivery Vehicles

Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Restrains

Avoiding Power Lines

Bad Weather Maybe a Roadblock to Drone Delivery Schemes

High Cost of Infrastructure

Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

Opportunities

Increasing Private Investments in Drones

Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Demand for Contactless Delivery Post-Pandemic

Development of Aerial Delivery Drones for Use in Geographically Challenging Areas

Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Delivery Drones

Challenges

Package Stealing

Data Security Breaches and Drug Trafficking Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Air Traffic Management

Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

Consumer Acceptance and Health Issues due to Noise from Delivery Drones

COVID-19 Impact on Drone Package Delivery Market

Ranges and Scenarios

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Package Delivery Service Providers

Value Chain Analysis

Drone Package Delivery Market Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Need to Perfect Sense and Avoid Technology to Develop Thinking Drones

Delivery Modes of Drones

Ai in Drones

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Drone Swarm Technology

Fog Computing

Wireless Charging

Automated Ground Control Stations

Autonomous Levels in Unmanned Aerial Systems

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Computer Vision

Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for Effective Navigation

Advanced Algorithms and Analytics for Drone Delivery

Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

5G Technology

Manufacturing Through 3D Printing

Blockchain

Advanced Battery Technologies

Supply Chain 4.0

Drone Insurance

Inflatable Drones

Use Cases: Drone Package Delivery

Zipline Drones Used to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines

Transfer of Medical Prescriptions Using Drones from Manna Aero

Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operations

Delivery Drones Used to Innovate Supply Chain to Reach Patients in Remote Areas of Malawi

Mexico-Based Logistics Company Uses Drones to Deliver Medical Essentials

Cargo Drone Field Tests in Amazon Forest in Peru

Connected Use Cases

Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

Pepsico Delivers Snacks to College Students Using a Fleet of Ground Robots

Fedex Delivers Parcels Using Sameday Delivery Bot

Domino's Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza

Starship Technology Offers Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

Jd.Com Started Deliveries Using Ai-Equipped Ground Robots

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Alphabet Inc.

Altitude Angel

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Deutsche Post Dhl Group

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Ehang

Elroy Air

Fedex

Flirtey Inc.

Flytrex

Jd.Com

Manna Aero

Matternet, Inc.

Rigitech Sa

Skycart Inc.

Skyports Limited

Speedbird Aero

Swoop Aero

The Boeing Company

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Volansi

Wingcopter

Workhorse Group Inc.

Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/359rlh

