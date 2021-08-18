U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global $5.62 Bn Drug Discovery Informatics Markets to 2028: Focus on Sequence Analysis, Platforms, Molecular Modeling, Docking, Clinical Trial, Data Management

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Workflow; By Mode; By Services; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2028

In 2020, the sequence analysis market segment accounted for the largest share and is likely to register a significant market growth over the study period. For sequence analysis, bioinformatics tools play an important role.

They are widely used for the development of in-proprietary databases of protein, nucleic acid, and other biomolecule sequences. With the rising application of informatics solutions, gene sequencing is done through the identification of proteins and genes, which could further help in the development of potential drugs.

Basic drug discovery requires the involvement of different sets of databases, sequence analysis tools, such as BLAST, FASTA, and CLUSTALW. Moreover, the introduction of new products and software tools with higher computing capabilities are further contributing to the segment's market growth. In this line, in July 2019, Certara introduced its new version of D360, a drug discovery platform. The platform enabled analysis, representation, alignment of the small sections of peptides.

The molecular modeling market segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the study period. The technique is gaining popularity, owing to its wide applicability in the drug discovery process. Such tools are mostly used for the simulation of small molecules to predict their behavior at the molecular level. Moreover, the technique is also able to accelerate cost-efficiency in the drug discovery process.

Moreover, accelerated COVID-19 drug discovery programs across the globe are further favoring the market growth. It helps in providing fast-track services, where scientists could perform virtual screening via drug from DrugBank, to target viral proteins and human ACE2 receptors. Such studies were also based on the in-silico tools to screen small molecules which have the potential to counter COVID-19.

Similarly, companies in the marketplace are introducing services supporting or speeding up the drug development process. In this line, in June 2020, IBM visual molecular explorer platform was used to segregate a set of molecules targeting COVID-19. This is the open-source sharable AI-enabled platform involved in the initial screening of potential drug candidates.

Market participants in the industry include

  • Certara

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Albany Molecular Research Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Collaborative Drug Discovery

  • Jubilant Biosys

  • Selvita

  • Novo Informatics

  • Eurofins DiscoverX Products

  • ChemAxon Ltd.

  • Oracle

  • Accenture

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources

4. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Insights
4.1. Drug Discovery Informatics - Industry snapshot
4.2. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing adoption of in-silico modeling tools
4.2.1.2. Advances in computing power
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High upfront costs
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Workflow Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Workflow Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Discovery Informatics
5.3.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Discovery Informatics, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics
5.3.3. Lead Generation
5.4. Development Informatics
5.4.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Development Informatics, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Lead Optimization
5.4.3. FHD Preparation
5.4.4. Phase IA
5.4.5. Phase IB/2

6. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Mode
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Mode, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Outsourced
6.4. In-house

7. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Services
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Services, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Sequence Analysis Platforms
7.4. Molecular Modeling
7.5. Docking
7.6. Clinical Trial Data Management

8. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Overview
10.2. Financial Performance
10.3. Product & Services Benchmarking
10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35y5p0


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


