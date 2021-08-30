U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Global $5.68 Bn Pediatric MRI Markets to 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric MRI Market Report 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Neurology Segment to Hold Largest Share of Pediatric MRI Market During 2021-2028

The market is projected to reach US$ 5,688.18 million by 2028 from US$ 3,425.90 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many cities are shutting down, causing cancellations or delays for treatments of health conditions and appointments of doctors/surgeons. The patients suffering from critical surgeries, such as neurosurgery, spinal surgery, and ENT surgery, require physical awareness and need to implement procedures in clinics.

A recent study issued by the Radiological Society of North America in September 2020 stated that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacts pediatric radiology departments globally. More than 90% of study respondents indicate that radiology practices have undergone a moderate, effective, or complete change in amid pandemic.

Based on application, the pediatric MRI market is segmented into cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, oncology, and others. The orthopedics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for the orthopedics segment is attributed to the increasing number of surgeries owing to various musculoskeletal conditions and sports-related injuries.

Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Advanced Imaging Research dba SREE Medical Systems, LMT Medical Systems GmbH, Hyperfine, Neoscan Solutions GmbH, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Champaign Imaging, and General Electric Company are among leading companies operating in the global pediatric MRI market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Pediatric MRI Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Pediatric MRI Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Pediatric MRI Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 The Rising Number of Premature Births, and Pediatric Diseases
5.1.2 Adoption of Digital Health Technology to Improve Patient Care
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Safety Challenges Associated with Pediatric MRI
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Campaigns to Create Awareness Regarding Pediatric Safety
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Use of MRI Simulators to Adapt Children to MRI Scanners
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Pediatric MRI Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pediatric MRI Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Pediatric MRI Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Pediatric MRI Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pediatric MRI Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Functional Brain MRI (fMRI)
7.4 Cardiac MRI
7.5 4D MRI

8. Pediatric MRI Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pediatric MRI Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)
8.3 Neurology
8.4 Orthopedics
8.5 Cardiology
8.6 Oncology

9. Pediatric MRI Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pediatric MRI Market Share, by End User, 2021 and 2028, (%)
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Diagnostic Centres

10. Global Pediatric MRI Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pediatric MRI Market

12. Pediatric MRI Market-Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Hamilton Medical

  • Advanced Imaging Research dba SREE Medical Systems

  • LMT Medical Systems GmbH

  • Hyperfine

  • Neoscan Solutions GmbH

  • Aspect Imaging Ltd

  • Champaign Imaging

  • General Electric Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2b5jj


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


