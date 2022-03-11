Global $5.7 Bn Blood Collection Devices Markets to 2026
DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Collection Devices Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin), Serum), Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasted year.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, the complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods - manual and automated blood collection methods. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.
Hospitals, ASCs, &Nursing Homes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2021
The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.
North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2021
North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2021, followed by Europe.
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SARSTEDT Ag & Co. KG (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Greiner Bio-One (Austria), and Smiths Medical (US).
Premium Insights
Increasing Disease Incidence and Demand for Blood Components to Drive Market Growth
Plasma Whole /Blood Tubes Segment to Register the Highest CAGR
Manual Blood Collection to Account for the Largest Share of the North American Market
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes Segment to Witness the Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth in the Blood Collection Devices Market
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases with the Emergence of Newer Pathogens and Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases
Increasing Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers
Rising Number of Accidents and Trauma Cases
Growing Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests
Rising Demand and Awareness for Blood Donations and Blood Components
Restraints
Rising Costs of Automated Blood Collection Devices
Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Apheresis
Growing Number of Emerging Economies Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Rising Advancements in Blood Collection - Microsampling and Dried Blood Sampling
Challenges
Increasing Complexities of Storage and Shipping
Increasing Incidences in the Lack of Skilled Professionals
Regulatory Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Technology Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
Patent Analysis
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Revenue Sources are Shifting Toward Technology-Based Solutions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Company Profiles
Key Players
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Terumo Bct
Fresenius Kabi Ag
Grifols, S.A.
Nipro Medical Corporation
Greiner Holding Ag
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Sarstedt AG & Co. Kg
Macopharma
Haemonetics Corporation
Smiths Medical
Cardinal Health
Retractable Technologies, Inc.
Other Players
Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Fl Medical S.R.L.
Ab Medical Co., Ltd.
Aptaca Spa
Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S
Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd.
Preq Systems
Cml Biotech (P) Ltd.
Lmb Technologie GmbH
Mitra Industries Private Limited
Neomedic Limited
