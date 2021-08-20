Global $5.9 Bn Antimicrobial Coatings Markets to 2026: Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Industry
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global market for antimicrobial coatings should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $5.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The initial outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic crisis happened in Asia, followed by severe lockdown and detection measures, causing market performance to plummet first and then rise. Due to the long-term nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of effective control in the Europe and America, ongoing lockdowns have had a significant impact on factory production and shop business conditions, resulting in uneven global performance and a significant shift in the segment market.
COVID-19 and actions that halted or slowed production had a significant influence on the industrial coating sector in 2020. In comparison to 2019, industrial coating demand decreased by 6.8%. Industrial coating demand is not likely to recover from the COVID-19 problem until the second part of 2021.
Architectural coatings, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in demand. The high sales performance of architectural coatings in Europe and North America is largely responsible for this. Home improvement projects became popular in the Europe and America while consumers were stranded in their houses for an extended period of time, resulting in a substantial spike in architectural coatings sales. With the introduction of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the paint and coatings market is projected to resume its previous rapid growth trajectory.
Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for antiviral and antimicrobial coatings has soared. In 2020, demand for certain of these coatings increased by four to five times. The demand for these products is projected to be at least twice as high as it was before the outbreak. As a result, key companies in the worldwide paint and coatings market, such as Sherwin-Williams, NIPPON Paints, AXALTA, Diamond Vogel and Akzo Nobel, have increased their antiviral and antimicrobial coating manufacturing and research and development.
Growing concerns about cleanliness in many industries have resulted in increased product demand, resulting in the global market's rapid growth. Antimicrobial coatings are used to protect surfaces from microorganisms such as parasites, germs, bacteria and other undesirable microbes. The need for numerous disinfectants and sanitizers has surged as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices is increasing.
This application category is predicted to develop faster than sanitary facilities and kitchens and air conditioning and ventilation systems. Concerns over the rising number of cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are also supporting the industry's overall growth. Furthermore, doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings to disinfectants and powerful cleaning chemicals because these products help to prevent germs from spreading, which can damage immune systems.
However, health worries over silver's use in different applications, as well as rigorous regulations in the European Union and the United States, are expected to stifle global demand. In 2020, the medical device application category dominated the global market.
The product qualities, which protect surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, parasites, bacteria and germs, are responsible for the high share. The growing number of hospitals, together with the growing demand for healthcare facilities, creates a demand for advanced gadgets and equipment, boosting product demand in this application category.
The Report Includes
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Explanation of the relevant and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
A detailed description of antimicrobial, antibacterial and microbicidal coatings and coverage of major differences between them, and information on the latest antimicrobial products for the paint and coatings market
Evaluation of current market size and forecast and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including AkzoNobel, BASF, DSM, DuPont, Lonza, Nippon Paint, and Dow Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Difference between Antimicrobial, Antibacterial and Microbicidal Coatings
COVID-19 is Driving Growth of the Market for Antimicrobial Coatings
Antiviral Coatings May Help Prevent Transmission of COVID-19
Research on Antimicrobial Coatings
Antimicrobial Coatings Innovations
Market Drivers
Growing Healthcare-Associated Infections
Antimicrobial Coatings for Food Contact Surfaces
Increasing Hygiene Consciousness
Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases
Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Industry
Market Restraints
High Cost of Products and Highly Skilled Labor Requirement
Growing Concerns About the Toxicity of Nanoparticles
Strong Presence of Alternatives
Risks of Antimicrobial Coatings
Opportunities and Trends
Innovative Applications are Becoming More Popular
EPA Granted Kraton Corp.'s Block Copolymer a Section 18 Emergency Exemption.
Structural, Photocatalytic and Other New Technologies
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
Market for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application: Estimate and Forecast
Medical and Healthcare
Market Estimate and Forecast
Food and Beverage
Silver Ion Technology
Organic Biocides in Coatings or Incorporated into Objects
Cationic Biocide Covalently Bonded to Reactive Silicones
Building and Construction
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Protective Clothing
Transport
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
Antimicrobial Coating Market by Type: Estimate and Forecast
Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Copper-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Titanium Dioxide-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Other Type-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Products from Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers
Market Leaders
Latest Antimicrobial Products for the Paint and Coatings Market
Atacamalab
Keyland Polymer
Corning Inc.
AkzoNobel
BioCote Ltd.
Major Strategic Developments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Key Market Players
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems Llc
BASF SE
Diamond Vogel
DSM
Dupont
Lonza
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
PPG Industries Inc.
RPM International
The Dow Chemical Co.
The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Other Prominent Vendors
H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.
Sciessent Llc
Sono-Tek Corp.
Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
Troy Corp.
Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms
