Global $5.9 Bn Antimicrobial Coatings Markets to 2026: Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Industry

The Global market for antimicrobial coatings should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $5.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The initial outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic crisis happened in Asia, followed by severe lockdown and detection measures, causing market performance to plummet first and then rise. Due to the long-term nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of effective control in the Europe and America, ongoing lockdowns have had a significant impact on factory production and shop business conditions, resulting in uneven global performance and a significant shift in the segment market.

COVID-19 and actions that halted or slowed production had a significant influence on the industrial coating sector in 2020. In comparison to 2019, industrial coating demand decreased by 6.8%. Industrial coating demand is not likely to recover from the COVID-19 problem until the second part of 2021.

Architectural coatings, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in demand. The high sales performance of architectural coatings in Europe and North America is largely responsible for this. Home improvement projects became popular in the Europe and America while consumers were stranded in their houses for an extended period of time, resulting in a substantial spike in architectural coatings sales. With the introduction of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the paint and coatings market is projected to resume its previous rapid growth trajectory.

Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for antiviral and antimicrobial coatings has soared. In 2020, demand for certain of these coatings increased by four to five times. The demand for these products is projected to be at least twice as high as it was before the outbreak. As a result, key companies in the worldwide paint and coatings market, such as Sherwin-Williams, NIPPON Paints, AXALTA, Diamond Vogel and Akzo Nobel, have increased their antiviral and antimicrobial coating manufacturing and research and development.

Growing concerns about cleanliness in many industries have resulted in increased product demand, resulting in the global market's rapid growth. Antimicrobial coatings are used to protect surfaces from microorganisms such as parasites, germs, bacteria and other undesirable microbes. The need for numerous disinfectants and sanitizers has surged as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices is increasing.

This application category is predicted to develop faster than sanitary facilities and kitchens and air conditioning and ventilation systems. Concerns over the rising number of cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are also supporting the industry's overall growth. Furthermore, doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings to disinfectants and powerful cleaning chemicals because these products help to prevent germs from spreading, which can damage immune systems.

However, health worries over silver's use in different applications, as well as rigorous regulations in the European Union and the United States, are expected to stifle global demand. In 2020, the medical device application category dominated the global market.

The product qualities, which protect surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, parasites, bacteria and germs, are responsible for the high share. The growing number of hospitals, together with the growing demand for healthcare facilities, creates a demand for advanced gadgets and equipment, boosting product demand in this application category.

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Explanation of the relevant and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

A detailed description of antimicrobial, antibacterial and microbicidal coatings and coverage of major differences between them, and information on the latest antimicrobial products for the paint and coatings market

Evaluation of current market size and forecast and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including AkzoNobel, BASF, DSM, DuPont, Lonza, Nippon Paint, and Dow Chemical

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Difference between Antimicrobial, Antibacterial and Microbicidal Coatings

COVID-19 is Driving Growth of the Market for Antimicrobial Coatings

Antiviral Coatings May Help Prevent Transmission of COVID-19

Research on Antimicrobial Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Innovations

Market Drivers

Growing Healthcare-Associated Infections

Antimicrobial Coatings for Food Contact Surfaces

Increasing Hygiene Consciousness

Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases

Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Industry

Market Restraints

High Cost of Products and Highly Skilled Labor Requirement

Growing Concerns About the Toxicity of Nanoparticles

Strong Presence of Alternatives

Risks of Antimicrobial Coatings

Opportunities and Trends

Innovative Applications are Becoming More Popular

EPA Granted Kraton Corp.'s Block Copolymer a Section 18 Emergency Exemption.

Structural, Photocatalytic and Other New Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Market for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application: Estimate and Forecast

Medical and Healthcare

Market Estimate and Forecast

Food and Beverage

Silver Ion Technology

Organic Biocides in Coatings or Incorporated into Objects

Cationic Biocide Covalently Bonded to Reactive Silicones

Building and Construction

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Protective Clothing

Transport

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Antimicrobial Coating Market by Type: Estimate and Forecast

Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Copper-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Titanium Dioxide-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Other Type-Based Antimicrobial Coatings

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Products from Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers

Market Leaders

Latest Antimicrobial Products for the Paint and Coatings Market

Atacamalab

Keyland Polymer

Corning Inc.

AkzoNobel

BioCote Ltd.

Major Strategic Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Llc

BASF SE

Diamond Vogel

DSM

Dupont

Lonza

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Other Prominent Vendors

H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

Sciessent Llc

Sono-Tek Corp.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Troy Corp.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

