The Global 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market is expected to grow by $ 627.30 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Our report on the 5-axis CNC machining centers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the amplified requirement for multi-disciplinary machines and the increased demand for fabricated metal products. In addition, the amplified requirement for multi-disciplinary machines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape



The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers

• Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers



By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Metal fabrication

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in need for technologically advanced 5-axis CNC machines as one of the prime reasons driving the 5-axis CNC machining centers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 5-axis CNC machining centers market covers the following areas:

• 5-axis CNC machining centers market sizing

• 5-axis CNC machining centers market forecast

• 5-axis CNC machining centers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5-axis CNC machining centers market vendors that include FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Also, the 5-axis CNC machining centers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

