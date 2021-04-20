Global $50+ Billion Peptide Therapeutics Market to 2027: Lucrative Market Opportunities with the Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs
Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology, Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis, and Hybrid Technology), and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generic Segment to Grow at Faster Pace during Forecast Period
Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027 from US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptides deter the market growth.
On the basis of type, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into innovative and generic. The innovative segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the generic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of research collaborations amongst market players are estimated to offer favorable environment for growth of generic segment.
Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.
Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC are among the leading companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market.
Peptide Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Investments on Peptide Therapeutics
Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases
Market Restraints
Operational Limitations of Peptides
Market Opportunities
Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs
Future Trends
Emphasis on Automatic Peptide Synthesis
Impact Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Eli Lilly and Company
Amgen Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical
Polypeptide Group
EVER Pharma GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Novo Nordisk A/S
Sanofi
AstraZeneca PLC
Glaxosmithkline PLC
The report segments peptide therapeutics market as follows:
By Type
Innovative
Generic
By Route of Administration
Parenteral
Mucosal
Oral
Pulmonary
Others
By Synthesis Technology
Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)
Hybrid Technology
By Application
Cancer
Metabolic Disorder
Cardiovascular Disorder
Respiratory Disorder
Pain
Dermatology
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South and Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of SCAM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htn0b2
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900