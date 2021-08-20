U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Global $500+ Million In-Cabin Automotive AI Markets to 2026: Product Developments, Market Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Cabin Automotive AI Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types, Applications, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-cabin automotive AI market is expected to reach $503.2 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 45.41% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

One of the most successful drivers in promoting customer loyalty is in-cabin AI and the experience it enables. The automakers are engaging with or looking to engage with key ecosystem providers to give additional value to their customers. Improved driver experience and safety, as well as intelligent in-car assistance, are among some of the advantages offered by AI-powered cabins.

The in-cabin experience is usually referred to as the AI-powered cockpit, but it's beyond the driver's perspective. In-car experiences encompass the entire user experience, including the driver and passengers, with the goal of improving the overall comfort of the in-cabin experience.

This includes the application of AI in intelligent driver assistance programs that improve safety or in infotainment systems that give instructions to the driver while providing content recommendations to passengers in the seat.

Market Segmentation In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Product

The global in-cabin automotive AI market has been segmented based on product including camera, radar, voice assistant, smart sensor. Among the various types of products, the camera holds the highest share as the monitoring systems contain a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera that can track the driver's eye and is mounted on the steering column. In case of an emergency situation, the system alerts the driver with warning sounds and flashing lights.

If the driver fails to react in a timely manner, the vehicle will automatically apply the brakes. A driver monitoring system (DMS) uses an infrared light-emitting diode (LED) and a camera to monitor the driver for signs of inattention or tiredness.

In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Application

The global in-cabin automotive AI market has been segmented based on application driver monitoring system, occupant monitoring system, conversation assistance, smart HVAC. The driver monitoring system integrates the use of sensors, cameras, and other 'intelligent' equipment to provide aid, direction, and warning to the driver in a variety of crucial situations and emergencies. Moreover, the rising number of traffic accidents globally as a result of less driver alertness has become a serious area of concern for the governments.

In-Cabin Automotive AI Market by Region

The regions detailed in this report include North America, Europe, the U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe holds the largest market share in the global in-cabin automotive AI market.

The economic situation in Europe is favorable, and the consumers have a high disposable income, thereby leading to high demand for technologies such as in-cabin automotive AI.

Image sensing/cameras, infrared sensing, and strain gauges are among the region's signature technologies related to in-cabin automotive AI. Along with this, manufacturers are looking to improve their flexibility across the value chain, thereby driving the market toward the adoption of in-cabin automotive AI.

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the in-cabin automotive AI market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market include

  • Ambarella

  • Aptiv plc

  • Denso Corporation

  • Eyeris

  • Eyesight Technologies (Cipia)

  • Faurecia

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Seeing Machines Limited

  • Valeo

  • Visteon Corporation

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competitor?

  • How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

  • Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

  • How does the supply chain function in the in-cabin automotive AI market?

  • Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the in-cabin automotive AI market during 2021-2026?

  • What are the demand patterns of in-cabin automotive AI market across the application areas in different regions and countries during the forecast period 2021-2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining Future Trends In-Cabin Automotive AI Market
1.1.1.1 Next-Generation In-Cabin Automotive AI
1.1.1.2 Growing Trend for Digital Cockpit
1.1.2 Market Drivers
1.1.2.1 Rising Demand for the Autonomous Vehicle
1.1.2.2 Increasing Concerns of Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Increase the Demand for In-Cabin Automotive AI
1.1.2.3 OEMs and government regulatory authorities are taking necessary steps to improve transportation by addressing major challenges like road accidents and traffic congestion
1.1.2.4 Rising Demand for Customized Consumer Experience
1.1.2.5 Impact of Business Drivers
1.1.3 Market Restraints
1.1.3.1 Challenges Related to Infrastructure
1.1.3.2 Design Challenges
1.1.3.3 Impact of Business Restraints
1.1.4 Market Opportunities
1.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems in Cockpit
1.1.4.2 Increasing Demand for Occupant Safety and Security
1.1.4.3 Impact of Business Opportunities
1.1.5 Key Developments and Strategies
1.1.5.1 Product Developments
1.1.5.2 Market Developments
1.1.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
1.1.5.4 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

2 Application
2.1 Global In-Cabin Automotive AI Market Application and Specification
2.1.1 Occupant Monitoring System
2.1.2 Driver Monitoring System
2.1.3 Conversation Assistance
2.1.4 Smart HVAC
2.2 Demand Analysis of In-Cabin Automotive AI Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Occupant Monitoring System
2.2.2 Driver Monitoring System
2.2.3 Conversation Assistance
2.2.4 Smart HVAC

3 Products
3.1 Global In-Cabin Automotive AI Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Radar
3.1.2 Camera
3.1.3 Voice Assistant
3.1.4 Smart Sensor
3.2 Demand Analysis of In-Cabin Automotive AI Market (by Product)
3.2.1 Radar
3.2.2 Camera
3.2.3 Voice Assistant
3.2.4 Smart Sensor

4 Regional Analysis
4.1 Market
4.1.1 Buyers Attribute
4.1.2 Key Players
4.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking
4.1.4 Business Challenges
4.1.5 Business Drivers
4.2 Applications

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2 Business Strategies
5.2.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.4 Competitive Position

6 Research Methodology

