U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,363.00
    +113.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,526.75
    +79.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.50
    +10.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.33
    -0.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.33
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6610
    +0.5480 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,952.68
    +790.68 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.26
    +24.66 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.01
    +8.38 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Global $54.3 Bn Diabetes Care Devices Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2021-2025F, 2030F

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market
Global Diabetes Care Devices Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, End User, Type of Expenditure, Product, Type of Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for diabetes care devices reached a value of nearly $39,508.5 million in 2020, having grown at 7.2% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to nearly $54,309.8 million by 2025.

Global growth in the historic period resulted from increasing diabetes prevalence, economic growth, public health insurance reforms, increased geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access, preference for oral treatment, high prices of smart insulin pens and stringent regulatory approval processes for medical devices.

Going forward, increase in R&D investments and research collaborations, increase in disease burden, government initiatives and technological development will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are an increasing availability of alternative treatments, government regulations, retraction of insurance and low per capita healthcare expenditure.

The diabetes care devices market is segmented by type into blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices; and insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors. Insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors accounted for the largest share of the diabetes care devices market in 2020 at 46.1%, while the continuous glucose monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for diabetes care devices companies, accounting for 48.3% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. Going forward, Africa and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing markets in the diabetes care devices market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 8.2% and 8.1% respectively. This is followed by South America and the Middle East, where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% and 7.63% respectively.

The market for diabetes care devices is fairly fragmented, comprising a small number of large competitors and a large number of small players. Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Dexcom Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Diabetes Care Devices Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Expenditure
6.4. Segmentation By End User
6.5. Segmentation By Product
6.6. Segmentation By Type Of Testing

7. Diabetes Care Devices Market Characteristics
7.1. Segmentation By Type:
7.1.1. Blood Glucose Test Strips
7.1.2. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps, And Injectors
7.1.3. Lancing Devices
7.1.4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
7.2. Segmentation By Expenditure:
7.2.1. Public Expenditure
7.2.2. Private Expenditure
7.3. Segmentation By End-User:
7.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics
7.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Segmentation By Type Of Product:
7.4.1. Instruments/Equipment
7.4.2. Disposables
7.5. Segmentation By Type Of Testing:
7.5.1. Point Of Care (POC) Testing
7.5.2. Non-Point Of Care (POC) Testing

8. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Supply Chain Analysis

10. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Customer Information
10.1. Wireless Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Helps To Control Blood Sugar In Type 2 Diabetes
10.2. Diabetes Management Resources Impacted Due to COVID-19
10.3. Covid-19 Impacted Medical Device Supply Chains Severely
10.4. Low Awareness Levels On Diabetes And Related Diseases
10.5. Lack Of Proficiency Act As A Barrier To Diabetes Devices Usage Among Rural Clinic Providers
10.6. Lack Of Awareness Of Diabetes And Difficulty in Accessing Diabetes Care Equipment
10.7. Consistent And Positive Patient Outcomes Drive Medical Devices Purchases

11. Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends And Opportunities
11.1. Stick Free Glucose Testing
11.2. Glucose Responsive Insulins (GRIs)
11.3. Artificial Pancreas
11.4. Shift in Traditional Insulin Syringes
11.5. Wearable and Mobile Glucose Monitoring Systems
11.6. Intelligent Glucose Meters

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Diabetes Care Devices Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Impact On Diabetic Patients
12.3. Shortage Of Diabetes Management Resources
12.4. Severe Impact On Low- And Middle- Income Countries
12.5. Future Outlook

13. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

14. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14.2. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.1. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors
15.1.2. Blood Glucose Test Strips
15.1.3. Blood Glucose Meters
15.1.4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment
15.1.5. Lancing Devices And Equipment
15.1.6. Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.7. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps, And Injectors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.8. Global Lancing Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.9. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation By Component Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.2. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.2.1. Others
15.2.2. Diagnostic Laboratories
15.2.3. Hospitals And Clinics
15.3. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type Of Expenditure, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.3.1. Private
15.3.2. Public
15.4. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.5. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type Of Testing, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Diabetes Care Devices Market Expenditure, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • Medtronic plc

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • Roche Holding AG

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Lifescan, Inc.

  • Insulet Corporation

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • Sanofi

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki164r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • China faces challenges supplying Russia with alumina - analysts

    Russia might look to its giant neighbour to replace Australian alumina supplies cut off by sanctions, but Chinese aluminium smelters need all the feedstock they can get and may be worried about secondary sanctions from the West, industry analysts say. Australia on Sunday imposed an immediate ban on exports to Russia of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It gets about 19% of its alumina from Australia's Queensland Aluminium (QAL), in which it holds a 20% stake.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • EOG Resources Is Close to a Major Upside Breakout

    A sell-side fundamental analyst recently raised their price target for EOG Resources but as a technical analyst I am more focused on EOG as it nears a major upside breakout on the charts. Let's check it out.

  • Amazon CEO Shows Support for Ukraine (Won't Shut AWS in Russia)

    Many U.S. companies have stopped doing business in Russia due to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Leaders including Tesla CEO TSLA Elon Musk and Block SQ CEO Jack Dorsey have taken bold stands against what Putin has done. Musk, of course, even challenged Putin to some sort of one-on-one combat, with the fate of the Ukrainian people at stake.

  • Ag Play Corteva Gets a Price Target Bump

    Traders could look to go long CTVA in the $33-$32 area risking a close below $30 for now. In this daily bar chart of CTVA, below, we can see that prices have traced out a neckline across $50 to $49. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was in a long decline but recently shot higher.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    After reversing course and trading up 3.8% at the midday high, Nio shares had settled back to about even as of 1:47 p.m. ET. Nio's production volume growth has leveled off somewhat in recent months for several reasons. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said his firm thinks Nio is on track to increase production from levels near 10,000 vehicles per month to close to a rate of 25,000 per month by the end of this year, reports Barron's. Recent upgrades in manufacturing capacity will support that level if demand is there.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Oil Swings as Biden, Allies Gather to Step Up Pressure on Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed threats to supplies from the month-old war in Ukraine, with President Joe Biden set to address the crisis on a key trip to Europe that may see more sanctions imposed on Russia.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Ar

  • Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 billion battery factory in Arizona

    SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a statement.

  • Is it OK to use the lowest-grade gas? Here’s a guide to the different types of fuel.

    Why do some types of gasoline cost more, and why is it cheaper in the winter? Should you spend more on higher octane gas? Here's a guide to all the gas types.

  • Calls to boycott Renault grow on social media after the French car brand reopened its Russian manufacturing plant

    "Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin must stop being sponsors of the Russian war machine, stop financing the murder of children and women."