Global $54.3 Bn Diabetes Care Devices Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2021-2025F, 2030F

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, End User, Type of Expenditure, Product, Type of Testing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for diabetes care devices reached a value of nearly $39,508.5 million in 2020, having grown at 7.2% since 2015 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to nearly $54,309.8 million by 2025.



Global growth in the historic period resulted from increasing diabetes prevalence, economic growth, public health insurance reforms, increased geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access, preference for oral treatment, high prices of smart insulin pens and stringent regulatory approval processes for medical devices.



Going forward, increase in R&D investments and research collaborations, increase in disease burden, government initiatives and technological development will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are an increasing availability of alternative treatments, government regulations, retraction of insurance and low per capita healthcare expenditure.



The diabetes care devices market is segmented by type into blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices; and insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors. Insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors accounted for the largest share of the diabetes care devices market in 2020 at 46.1%, while the continuous glucose monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.



North America is the largest market for diabetes care devices companies, accounting for 48.3% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. Going forward, Africa and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing markets in the diabetes care devices market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 8.2% and 8.1% respectively. This is followed by South America and the Middle East, where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.64% and 7.63% respectively.



The market for diabetes care devices is fairly fragmented, comprising a small number of large competitors and a large number of small players. Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Dexcom Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Diabetes Care Devices Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Expenditure

6.4. Segmentation By End User

6.5. Segmentation By Product

6.6. Segmentation By Type Of Testing



7. Diabetes Care Devices Market Characteristics

7.1. Segmentation By Type:

7.1.1. Blood Glucose Test Strips

7.1.2. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps, And Injectors

7.1.3. Lancing Devices

7.1.4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

7.2. Segmentation By Expenditure:

7.2.1. Public Expenditure

7.2.2. Private Expenditure

7.3. Segmentation By End-User:

7.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Segmentation By Type Of Product:

7.4.1. Instruments/Equipment

7.4.2. Disposables

7.5. Segmentation By Type Of Testing:

7.5.1. Point Of Care (POC) Testing

7.5.2. Non-Point Of Care (POC) Testing



8. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples



9. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Supply Chain Analysis



10. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Customer Information

10.1. Wireless Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Helps To Control Blood Sugar In Type 2 Diabetes

10.2. Diabetes Management Resources Impacted Due to COVID-19

10.3. Covid-19 Impacted Medical Device Supply Chains Severely

10.4. Low Awareness Levels On Diabetes And Related Diseases

10.5. Lack Of Proficiency Act As A Barrier To Diabetes Devices Usage Among Rural Clinic Providers

10.6. Lack Of Awareness Of Diabetes And Difficulty in Accessing Diabetes Care Equipment

10.7. Consistent And Positive Patient Outcomes Drive Medical Devices Purchases



11. Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends And Opportunities

11.1. Stick Free Glucose Testing

11.2. Glucose Responsive Insulins (GRIs)

11.3. Artificial Pancreas

11.4. Shift in Traditional Insulin Syringes

11.5. Wearable and Mobile Glucose Monitoring Systems

11.6. Intelligent Glucose Meters



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Diabetes Care Devices Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Impact On Diabetic Patients

12.3. Shortage Of Diabetes Management Resources

12.4. Severe Impact On Low- And Middle- Income Countries

12.5. Future Outlook



13. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



14. Diabetes Care Devices Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.1.1. Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors

15.1.2. Blood Glucose Test Strips

15.1.3. Blood Glucose Meters

15.1.4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment

15.1.5. Lancing Devices And Equipment

15.1.6. Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.1.7. Global Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps, And Injectors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.1.8. Global Lancing Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.1.9. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation By Component Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.2. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.2.1. Others

15.2.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

15.2.3. Hospitals And Clinics

15.3. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type Of Expenditure, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.3.1. Private

15.3.2. Public

15.4. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.5. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type Of Testing, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



16. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Diabetes Care Devices Market Expenditure, Global



Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Medtronic plc

Dexcom Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lifescan, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

