Global $56.15 Bn Antibiotics Markets to 2026: Focus on Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibiotics Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Spectrum, Action Mechanism, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Market is estimated to be USD 39.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 56.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.45%.

Market Dynamics

The increased incidence of infectious illnesses such as lower respiratory infections, pneumonia, malaria, and TB, among others, are some significant factors driving the growth of the global antibiotics market.

Furthermore, the growing illness burden of different infections is pressuring the government and non-government organizations to engage in R&D projects, accelerate the discovery of new antibiotics, and support regulatory policies to speed up the approval process. Research financing is driving market growth.

For instance, BARDA has partnered with the government to provide funding to several firms to develop novel infectious disease treatments. In addition, advancements in antibiotics medicines and innovation and collaboration of the key players are expected to create new opportunities for the global antibiotic market.

However, the factors such as antibiotic overuse and side effects like bad rash, sore throat, respiratory problems, nausea, vomiting, etc, as well as the time it takes for regulatory clearance, are limiting the market growth. Furthermore, lack of public knowledge regarding the use of antibiotics is the factor that may create challenges for the growth of the global antibiotic market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Antibiotics Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Spectrum, Action Mechanism, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified as Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides, and others. Amongst all, the penicillins segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Spectrum, the market is classified as broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. Amongst the two, the broad-spectrum antibiotics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Action Mechanism, the market is classified as DNA synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, cell wall synthesis inhibitors, mycolic acid inhibitors, RNA synthesis inhibitors, and others. Amongst all, the protein synthesis inhibitors segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Melinta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of KIMYRSA (oritavancin). - 15th March 2021
2. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc has completed its previously announced acquisition of a 98% interest in Kashiv specialty pharmaceuticals. - 5th April 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Akron Incorporated, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Astellas Pharma, Inc, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, Bayer AG, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Number of Patients Suffering from Infectious Diseases
4.1.2 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Side Effects caused by Usage of Antibiotic
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing R&D in New Drugs
4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Misuse of Antibiotic Drug
4.4.2 Strict Regulation Imposed by Government
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Antibiotics Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cephalosporins
6.3 Penicillins
6.4 Fluoroquinolones
6.5 Macrolides
6.6 Carbapenems
6.7 Aminoglycosides
6.8 Sulfonamides
6.9 Others

7 Global Antibiotics Market, By Spectrum
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics
7.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

8 Global Antibiotics Market, By Action Mechanism
8.1 Introduction
8.2 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
8.3 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
8.4 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
8.5 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
8.6 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
8.7 Others

9 Global Antibiotics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives

11 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Akron Incorporated

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Astellas Pharma, Inc

  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Cadila Healthcare Ltd

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • KYORIN Holdings, Inc

  • LG Chem Ltd

  • Lupin Limited

  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc

  • Merck & Co Inc

  • MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH

  • Mylan N.V

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Sanofi S.A

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyfxne

