Global $57.26 Bn Animal Health (Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Vaccines) Markets, 2022-2026: Increasing Companion Animal Ownership / Growing Incidences of Animal-to-Human Disease

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Animal Health Market

Global Animal Health Market
Global Animal Health Market

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Market (Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Vaccines): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal health market is expected to record a value of US$57.26 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% for the period spanning 2022-2026

The factors such as growing middle class population, rising cattle/cow population, surge in demand for animal protein, rising U.S. expenditure on pets and growing urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth is predicted to be hindered by increasing competitive landscape and rising cost of product development, along with the stringent regulatory approval of veterinary drugs. A few notable trends may include upsurge in meat consumption, increasing companion animal ownership, rising incidences of zoonotic diseases and technological advancements.

Based on product type, the global animal health market can be segmented into feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Feed additives segment has been dominating the global market over the past few years, followed by pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The feed additives market is expected to dominate the market in future due to the increased production of meat and dairy products.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc. and Elanco) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Animal Health
1.2 Animal Health Products
1.3 Value Chain Analysis

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Decline in Meat Production
2.2 Fall in Pet Adoption Rate
2.3 Impact on Consumers' Eating Habits

3. Global Market
3.1 Global Animal Health Market by Value
3.2 Global Animal Health Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Animal Health Market by Product
3.3.1 Global Feed Additives Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Feed Additives Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Animal Vaccines Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Animal Vaccines Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Animal Health Market by Animal Type
3.4.1 Global Production Animal Health Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Production Animal Health Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Companion Animal Health Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Companion Animal Health Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Animal Health Market by Region

4. Regional Market
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Animal Health Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Animal Health Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 North America Animal Health Market by Product
4.1.4 North America Feed Additives Market by Value
4.1.5 North America Feed Additives Market Forecast by Value
4.1.6 North America Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Value
4.1.7 North America Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Value
4.1.8 North America Animal Vaccines Market by Value
4.1.9 North America Animal Vaccines Market Forecast by Value
4.1.10 North America Animal Diagnostics Market by Value
4.1.11 North America Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.1.12 North America Other Products Market by Value
4.1.13 North America Other Products Market Forecast by Value
4.1.14 The US Animal Health Market by Value
4.1.15 The US Animal Health Market Forecast by Value
4.1.16 The US Animal Health Market by Product
4.1.17 The US Animal Health Market by Species
4.2 Europe
4.3 Asia-Pacific
4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Middle Class Population
5.1.2 Rising Cattle/Cow Population
5.1.3 Surge in Demand for Animal Protein
5.1.4 Rising U.S. Expenditure on Pets
5.1.5 Growing Urbanization
5.1.6 Favorable Demographics Supporting Pet Market
5.2 Key Trends
5.2.1 Upsurge in Meat Consumption
5.2.2 Growth in Pet Insurance
5.2.3 Increasing Companion Animal Ownership
5.2.4 Growing Incidences of Animal-to-Human Disease
5.2.5 Technological Advancements
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Highly Competitive Landscape for New Entrants
5.3.2 Rising Cost of Product Development
5.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Drugs

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Global Animal Health Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Bayer

  • Eli Lilly

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Zoetis Inc.

  • Elanco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uh664

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


