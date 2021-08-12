U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Global $575+ Billion Pharmacy Retail Markets to 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Retail Market - Analysis By Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmacy Retail Market is estimated at USD 575.12 Billion in the year 2020.

Pharmaceutical Retails Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to rising chronic diseases worldwide along with intense competition among the market players. Changing disease profiles, innovative marketing strategies, introduction of new business models and upsurge in the hospital based pharmacies and wellness stores has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of pharmaceutical retail in the future.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which requires prolonged medication, is expected to further drive the growth of the pharmacy retail market during the forecast period. With the rise in public healthcare expenditure, pharmaceuticals have become more accessible, thereby fueling the pharmacy retail market, especially in rural areas and tier-II cities.

Furthermore, the launch of various patented drugs by international pharmaceutical companies resulted in an incremental increase in pharmaceutical sales. The growing incidence of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which requires prolonged medication, is expected to further drive the growth of the pharmacy retail market during the forecast period.

There are several factors supporting the growth of global and North America pharmacy retailing market. Some of the prominent factors among them are the increasing availability of OTC drugs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising health care spending of the consumers, increasing demand for e-commerce sites, growth in the annual income of the population, increasing number of geriatric population and the favourable government regulations.

In Asia Pacific, the market for Pharmacy Retail services is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2021 to 2026. This high growth is owing to growing unmet medical needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth in the traditional pharmacy retail outlets as well as the online pharmacy channels. Globally, medical retail outlets were categorized as essential services, but the online pharmacies emerged as the most dynamic channel for procuring drugs and devices because of the fear of the virus.

Driven by the different waves of COVID-19, the online pharmacy sector has witnessed surge in orders for medical devices, personal protective equipment, health supplements and common drugs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on customized support
2.2 Focus more on e-pharmacies

3. Pharmacy Retail Market Product Outlook

4. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Global Pharmacy Retail Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel and By Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Pharmacy Retail Market By Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Brick and Mortar Pharmacy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Online Pharmacy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Pharmacy Retail Market By Type
5.2.1 Prescription Drugs - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Over the Counter Drugs - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Pharmacy Retail Market By Region

7. North America Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel and By Type (2016-2026)

8. Europe Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel and By Type (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel and By Type (2016-2026)

10. Global Pharmacy Retail Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pharmacy Retail Market - By Distribution Channel, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pharmacy Retail Market - By Type, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Pharmacy Retail Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis
13.1 Walgreens Boots Alliance
13.2 Ahold Delhaize
13.3 Merck KGaA
13.4 Sanofi
13.5 GlaxoSmithKline
13.6 Novo Nordisk
13.7 Cipla
13.8 Loblaw
13.9 Albertsons Companies Inc.
13.10 CVS Pharmacy
13.11 Rite Aid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozof6o

