U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.75
    -49.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,669.00
    -338.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,731.75
    -264.25 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    -21.40 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.54
    +2.43 (+8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7980
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,177.14
    -1,876.58 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    -90.85 (-9.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.32
    -25.01 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global 5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure and Devices 2022-2030: North American 5G Core infrastructure Market Forecast to Exceed $19B by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G.

The report also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Select Report Findings:

  • Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $112B by 2027

  • The market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will exceed $19B by 2027

  • Followed by Europe and North America, the Asia Pac region will lead 6G infrastructure

  • B5G will be a boon for neutral host providers as well as micro-operator service providers

  • Teleoperations/telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

  • Identity management and authentication will be critically important for 6G mesh networking

  • Ambient intelligence will take a major leap forward with embedded device AI in 6G networks

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on "beyond 4G" (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities.

There will be a need for substantial engineering efforts ranging from innovation in materials science, electrical engineering, power management, and many other areas as part of a multi-disciplinary approach.

Leading companies and NGOs are focused on both the evolution of 5G as well as completely new technologies, capabilities, and solutions that will be unique to the market beyond 5G. R&D considerations are driven by ICT ecosystem economics, such as new B5G market-driven business models and opportunities, as well as societal factors, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the 6G market will also focus on filling 5G capability gaps just as B4G technologies did for LTE.

The forecasts included in this report for 5G and 6G are as follows:

Global 5G forecasts include:

  • 5G NR Infrastructure Market 2022 - 2030

  • 5G Core Infrastructure Market 2022 - 2030

  • 5G Device Market 2022 - 2030

  • 5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segments 2022 - 2030

  • 5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2022 - 2030

  • 5G Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2022 - 2030

Along with new opportunities will come new challenges as the 6G market will require substantial engineering and innovative approaches in many areas including the need to deal with significantly higher radio frequencies than 5G.

This is because B5G is likely to leverage terahertz frequency bands as well as the lower levels used in 5G based on millimeter waveforms. As part of this technical challenge, innovation in materials science and electrical engineering will be required to devise smart surfaces necessary to help with radio signal propagation and management.

In terms of the beyond 5G market impact on business operations, 6G technologies are anticipated to accelerate the trend towards increasingly virtualized, programmable, and distributed network infrastructure.

This includes 6G infrastructure within traditional carrier networks as well as further expansion of enterprise, industrial, and government-owned/controlled equipment and software. Neutral hosting and managed services will continue to grow in importance as will virtual-networking and the micro-operator service model.

Company and Organization Analysis

  • University of Oulu

  • Samsung Group

  • LG Electronics

  • Huawei Technologies

  • SK Telecom

  • NTT DoCoMo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40ud0n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bob Beckel, Former Fox News Host, Dies at 73

    Bob Beckel, a political analyst and former Fox News host, has died. He was 73. Columnist Cal Thomas shared the news of Beckel’s death via Facebook on Monday afternoon. “We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another,” […]

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies fell as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant case for invading Ukraine.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Crude-oil futures jumped, while U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell sharply, after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid with U.S. futures Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s causing energy prices to soar and leading investors to seek havens among sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsT