Global 5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure and Devices 2022-2030: North American 5G Core infrastructure Market Forecast to Exceed $19B by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). The report assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G.

The report also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Select Report Findings:

Global 5G Stand-alone infrastructure market will exceed $112B by 2027

The market for 5G Core infrastructure in North America will exceed $19B by 2027

Followed by Europe and North America, the Asia Pac region will lead 6G infrastructure

B5G will be a boon for neutral host providers as well as micro-operator service providers

Teleoperations/telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Identity management and authentication will be critically important for 6G mesh networking

Ambient intelligence will take a major leap forward with embedded device AI in 6G networks

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on "beyond 4G" (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities.

There will be a need for substantial engineering efforts ranging from innovation in materials science, electrical engineering, power management, and many other areas as part of a multi-disciplinary approach.

Leading companies and NGOs are focused on both the evolution of 5G as well as completely new technologies, capabilities, and solutions that will be unique to the market beyond 5G. R&D considerations are driven by ICT ecosystem economics, such as new B5G market-driven business models and opportunities, as well as societal factors, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the 6G market will also focus on filling 5G capability gaps just as B4G technologies did for LTE.

The forecasts included in this report for 5G and 6G are as follows:

Global 5G forecasts include:

5G NR Infrastructure Market 2022 - 2030

5G Core Infrastructure Market 2022 - 2030

5G Device Market 2022 - 2030

5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segments 2022 - 2030

5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2022 - 2030

5G Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2022 - 2030

Along with new opportunities will come new challenges as the 6G market will require substantial engineering and innovative approaches in many areas including the need to deal with significantly higher radio frequencies than 5G.

This is because B5G is likely to leverage terahertz frequency bands as well as the lower levels used in 5G based on millimeter waveforms. As part of this technical challenge, innovation in materials science and electrical engineering will be required to devise smart surfaces necessary to help with radio signal propagation and management.

In terms of the beyond 5G market impact on business operations, 6G technologies are anticipated to accelerate the trend towards increasingly virtualized, programmable, and distributed network infrastructure.

This includes 6G infrastructure within traditional carrier networks as well as further expansion of enterprise, industrial, and government-owned/controlled equipment and software. Neutral hosting and managed services will continue to grow in importance as will virtual-networking and the micro-operator service model.

Company and Organization Analysis

University of Oulu

Samsung Group

LG Electronics

Huawei Technologies

SK Telecom

NTT DoCoMo

