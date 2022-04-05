U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Global 5G Business Service Markets Report 2022: Evaluate the 5G Apps and Service Ecosystem Including both Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) Solutions

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Business Service Market by Fixed Wireless, eMBB, mMTC and URLLC Applications 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G Apps and Service ecosystem including both business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) solutions.

The B2B segment includes solutions for Consumer application, Enterprise application, Industrial application, and Government application. It addresses specific opportunities such as 5G support of private wireless networks, WAN connectivity, and fixed wireless access for business.

It also provides analysis for specific applications such as autonomous vehicles, telepresence, tele-robotics, video-related services, public safety and more. The report assesses the 5G business service market for indoor solutions, smart cities, and satellite-based services as well as the impact of 5G on the data analytics and data-as-a-service market.

The report also provides 5G applications for three distinctive service areas including Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC), and Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC) application across enterprise or business segment, industrial segment, and government segment. Apart from the application, the report also analyses the enabling technology, value chain ecosystem, and 5G developments and improvements.

The report provides forecasts for 5G consumer market, business market, industrial market, and government market along with submarkets such as MEC, critical communication, smart city, AI DaaS, 5G indoor wireless, and satellite-based apps and service for 2022 to 2027.

Looking beyond fixed wireless and WAN connectivity in general, it is important to note that 5G supports three distinct service categories as follows:

  • Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband-based apps including video watching, browsing, mobile office/productivity, and cloud-based gaming

  • Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC): Augmented reality, virtual reality, telepresence (includes Holographic calling), teleoperation/telerobotics, autonomous vehicles, UAV/drone operation, public safety, smart buildings and factories, and other latency-sensitive applications

  • Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth

Select Report Findings:

  • FWA will provide the best ROI for communication service providers through 2027

  • Machine learning and cognitive computing will be leading AI tools supporting 5G apps

  • 5G URLLC will be important critical communications as a complement to public safety LTE

  • Germany followed by the UK will be the leading countries in Europe for 5G indoor wireless

  • Haptic communication and telepresence will be the leading types of multimedia URLLC apps

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Select Findings

2.0 Introduction
2.1 5G Apps and Service Ecosystem
2.2 5G Spectrum Evolution
2.3 5G 3GPP Release
2.4 5G Commercial Service Trials
2.5 Market Driver Analysis
2.6 Market Constraints Analysis
2.7 5G Service Value Chain
2.8 5G Data vs. Service Revenue Analysis

3.0 5G Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 5G Service Provider
3.2 5G Communication Technology
3.3 5G Device Ecosystem
3.4 5G Enabling Technology
3.5 Network Slicing and MEC for QoS and QoE
3.6 Private Wireless Network: Licensed vs. Unlicensed Spectrum
3.7 Mobile Edge Computing
3.8 AI and Machine Learning
3.9 5G Network and Data Security
3.10 Smart City and Mission Critical Application
3.11 5G Industry Application

4.0 5G Business Services Company Analysis
4.1 AT&T
4.2 Airtel
4.3 BT Group (EE)
4.4 China Mobile
4.5 China Telecom
4.6 Deutsche Telekom AG
4.7 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)
4.8 KT Corporation
4.9 NTT DoCoMo
4.10 STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
4.11 SK Telecom
4.12 Sprint Corporation
4.13 Telstra
4.14 Verizon
4.15 Vodafone Group
4.16 Telenor
4.17 T-Mobile USA
4.18 Rogers Communications
4.19 America Movil
4.20 Movistar
4.21 China Unicom
4.22 Ooredoo
4.23 Zain
4.24 Swisscom
4.25 Spark NZ
4.26 Telecom Italia
4.27 Orange SA
4.28 KDDI Corporation
4.29 LG Uplus
4.30 Softbank Group
4.31 SingTel
4.32 Telefonica
4.33 Apple
4.34 Facebook
4.35 Google
4.36 Microsoft
4.37 Rakuten
4.38 Snap Inc.
4.39 Spotify AB
4.40 Tencent
4.41 Amazon Prime Video
4.42 WeChat
4.43 Skype
4.44 Telegram
4.45 Ribbon Communications
4.46 REVE Systems
4.47 Hulu
4.48 Netflix
4.49 Dish (Sling TV)
4.50 Sky Go
4.51 Roku
4.52 Sony
4.53 Fubo TV
4.54 Philo TV
4.55 ClipBucket
4.56 Muvi
4.57 Contus Vplay
4.58 Quickplay
4.59 Vplayed
4.60 Ooyala
4.61 Vidmind
4.62 Mobiotics
4.63 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)
4.64 Samsung Electronics
4.65 Cisco Systems
4.66 LG Electronics
4.67 Huawei Technologies
4.68 Ericsson
4.69 Qualcomm
4.70 Intel Corporation
4.71 NEC Corporation
4.72 ZTE Corporation
4.73 Ciena Corporation
4.74 Cavium Inc.
4.75 Qorvo Inc.
4.76 Fujitsu Ltd.
4.77 Broadcom Corporation
4.78 HPE
4.79 VMware Inc.
4.80 MediaTek Inc.
4.81 Juniper Network Inc.
4.82 Analog Devices Inc.
4.83 MACOM Technology
4.84 Motorola
4.85 Harris
4.86 Hytera
4.87 Cobham Wireless
4.88 Leonardo
4.89 Mentura Group
4.90 Inmarsat
4.91 Zenitel
4.92 HTC
4.93 Airspan
4.94 Alvarion
4.95 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
4.96 Fitbit
4.97 Misfit
4.98 Asus
4.99 Netgear
4.100 Alibaba
4.101 D-Link
4.102 SimNet Wireless
4.103 Cradlepoint
4.104 Telit Communications
4.105 Gemalto
4.106 Netcracker
4.107 Texim Europe
4.108 M2M Connectivity
4.109 Eurotech
4.110 RedLinX
4.111 MYCOM OSI
4.112 Colt

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
5.1 Global 5G Apps and Service Market 2022 - 2027
5.2 Global 5G Apps and Service Market by Service Provider and Application 2022 - 2027
5.3 5G Apps and Service Market by Wireless Networks 2022 - 2027
5.4 5G Apps and Service Market by Communication Technology and Application 2021 - 2028
5.5 Global 5G Apps and Service Market by Device Type 2022 - 2027
5.6 Global 5G Apps and Service Market by Device in Industry Application 2022 - 2027
5.7 Global 5G New Radio Market 2022 - 2027
5.8 Global 5G Satellite Based Apps and Services Market 2022 - 2027
5.9 Global 5G Indoor Wireless Service Market 2022 - 2027
5.10 Global Smart City Market in 5G Apps and Service 2022 - 2027
5.11 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market in 5G Apps and Service 2022 - 2027
5.12 Global Computing as a Service Market in 5G Apps and Service 2022 - 2027
5.13 Global Critical Communication Market in 5G Apps and Service 2022 - 2027
5.14 AI Equipped 5G Apps and Service Market 2022 - 2027
5.15 Global AI Data as a Service Market in 5G 2022 - 2027
5.16 5G Apps and Service Market by Region 2022 - 2027
5.17 Global 5G Subscription 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zm9dl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


