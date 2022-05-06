U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.50
    -13.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,838.00
    -72.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,797.50
    -60.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.74
    +2.48 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.10
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    +0.0049 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    +7.44 (+29.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3860
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,270.85
    -3,212.67 (-8.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.13
    -76.99 (-8.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.15
    -60.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Global 5G Commercialization Development Trends and Key Issues Analysis Report 2022

·2 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development Trends and Key Issues for 5G in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an overview of global 5G commercialization plans of telecom operators and examines two key trends towards the 5G era.

As of November 2021, there were 469 telecom operators from 140 countries/regions invested in 5G, 182 telecoms from 73 countries/regions of which launched their own commercial 5G services. China, with the largest 5G subscriber base so far, had 667 million 5G users as of October 31, 2021.

Amid the race to 5G, countries around the world have been investing in 5G, which has brought new opportunities and challenges for the ICT industry.

List of Topics

  • Development of the global 5G market has highlighted, touching on 5G commercialization plans of global telecom operators and the deployment of O-RAN networks

  • Development of 5G trends worldwide has highlighted, touching on transformation of network architecture towards 5G and two major trends associated with new 5G SA (Standalone) industrial applications and cloud service providers' position vis-a-vis telecom operators

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global 5G Market Development

  • Global 5G Development Trends

  • Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • 1&1

  • Affirmed

  • Airtel

  • Alpha Networks

  • Altran

  • Arcadyan

  • Askey

  • Asus

  • AT&T

  • Atayalan

  • AWS

  • Axiata

  • Azure

  • BT

  • Cisco

  • Compal

  • Delta

  • Deutsche Telekom

  • Dish

  • D-Link

  • Du

  • Edgecore

  • Etisalat

  • Facebook

  • Foxconn

  • GCS

  • Gemtek

  • Google

  • GUC

  • HKT

  • HTC

  • Huawei

  • Inventec

  • JMA

  • KT

  • Mavenir

  • MediaTek

  • Microelectronics Technology

  • Mobily

  • MTI

  • NEC

  • NKG

  • NT

  • NTT DoCoMo

  • Orange

  • Pegatron

  • QCT

  • Radisys

  • Rakuten

  • Sercomm

  • SK Telecom

  • STC

  • T Mobile

  • TCS

  • Telefonica

  • TIM

  • Triangle Communications

  • UfiSpace

  • UMT

  • Vantage Towers

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • Win Semiconductors

  • Wiwynn

  • WNC

  • Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcbcq6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-commercialization-development-trends-and-key-issues-analysis-report-2022-301541547.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed. That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to Reuters calculations.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says P

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Chinese Lockdowns Weigh Heavily on Adidas’ First Quarter Results

    The German sportswear giant's revenues fell 3 percent, as it struggled with COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain woes in the east.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • Bankers Quit Jobs for Shot at Riches in ‘Wall Street of Crypto’

    (Bloomberg) -- In the shadow of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel, crypto executives rubbed shoulders with Emirati royals, Wall Street bankers and Instagram influencers. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukr

  • Analyst Report: Uber Technologies, Inc.

    Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country imported

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.