Global 5G Customer Premise Equipment Market Report 2022: Featuring Apple,Cisco, Ericsson, Samsung, HP, IBM & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Customer Premise Equipment Market by 5G CPE Use Cases, Sectors (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government) and Frequency Bands 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the 5G CPE device market including opportunities by sector (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) and anticipated application areas. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape including products and services of key device manufacturers, equipment producers, and service providers.

The report provides forecasts by 5G device form factors, sectors (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government) from 2022 to 2022. The report also provides 5G device market sizing for unit shipments. The report takes into consideration the three major 5G use case categories: eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC as well as fixed wireless access solutions.

Select Report Findings:

  • 5G CPE indoor device market will grow at 68.2% CAGR

  • The 5G CPE device market will reach USD $167 billion by 2027

  • 5G CPE device shipment will reach almost 500 million units by 2028

  • 5G CPE device and IoT app integration will be key to substantial growth

The 5G device market will be driven by rapid integration of 5G CPE devices with IoT systems in many different industry verticals. 5G CPE use cases will vary significantly and shall be manifest in many different form factors such as modems, hotspots, routers, refrigerators, kiosks, vending machines, video conferencing systems, smart speakers, industrial automation, and robotics.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 5G CPE Indoor Devices
3.1.1 Hotspot Devices
3.1.2 Security Gateways/Modems
3.1.3 Routers
3.1.4 M2M/IoT Modules
3.1.5 5G FWA CPE Devices
3.1.6 Smart Refrigerators
3.1.7 Desktop Telephones
3.1.8 Smart Interactive Projectors
3.1.9 Video Conferencing System
3.1.10 Home Assistant Devices
3.1.11 Smart Portable Speakers
3.1.12 Industrial Grade CPE
3.1.13 5G Repeaters
3.2 5G CPE Outdoor Devices
3.2.1 Robots
3.2.2 Smart Kiosks
3.2.3 Smart Vending Machines
3.2.4 5G CPE Antenna
3.3 5G CPE Device Application Analysis
3.3.1 App Based Solutions
3.3.2 Service Based Applications
3.3.3 Process Based Applications
3.3.4 Frequency Band Based Applications
3.3.5 Industry Based Applications
3.4 5G Network Development Costs

4.0 5G CPE Device Company Analysis

5.0 5G CPE Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Adva Optical Networking

  • AI-Link

  • Analog Devices

  • Apple

  • Arista Networks

  • AT&T

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Casa System (Netcomm)

  • China Mobile

  • China Telecom

  • Cisco

  • Coolpad US

  • Dell Inc.

  • Ericsson

  • Fujitsu

  • Google

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • HTC

  • Huawei

  • IBM Corporation

  • Inseego Corp

  • Intel

  • Juniper Networks

  • KDDI

  • KT Corporation

  • Motorola

  • Movandi

  • MTS

  • NEC

  • Netgear

  • Nokia Network

  • NTT DoCoMo

  • Oppo

  • Orange

  • Pivotal Commware

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung

  • SK Telecom

  • Sprint Corporation

  • Telefonica

  • Tp-Link Technologies

  • Verizon Communications

  • Vodafone

  • WNC

  • ZTE

  • Zyxel Communications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxrraq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


