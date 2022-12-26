U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9240
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,849.99
    +34.46 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.37
    -0.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Global 5G Developments and Outlook for 2023

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Although the telecoms landscape in APAC has changed a lot since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, data as a key driver of traffic and 5G monetization as the industry’s biggest bottleneck remain important trends impacting the industry.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Developments and Outlook for 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377309/?utm_source=GNW


As 5G enterprise develops, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is expected to continue to impact the mobile operator business for the foreseeable future.

Regional mobile operators are maintaining 5G connectivity for consumers as a stable revenue source with a proven business model while they explore other growth opportunities (for example, bundling connectivity with value-added services and 5G enterprise solutions).On its own, 5G will not convince boards.

It is the transformational power of 5G converging with cloud, edge computing, and AI that will enable the next generation of innovative digital services for enterprises.

The analyst notes that not all manufacturers will opt for 5G and only a select few with bigger visions for their businesses will transform their operations with 5G.

As AI holds the potential to drive the most transformative change over the next decade, it is currently holding the spotlight as a technology innovator and automation enabler; network automation, particularly, is gaining traction as a must do.

Intelligence and automation leveraging AI to address local behavior, needs, and preferences will drive 5G monetization in APAC for customers.Hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft; IT vendors such as Cisco and HPE/Aruba; and service providers such as NTT and Verizon see potential in the private 5G network space and are offering private 5G managed services integrated with Wi-Fi that leverages dashboards, workflows to automate configurations, and flexibility with core deployment (for example, the option of on-premises and cloud-based solutions). Some mobile operators are open to working with other parties on private 5G networks, but whether the regional mobile operators take this as a positive move or a threat is yet to be seen.

The move beyond connectivity to only spectrum provider surely does not look enticing.Going forward, mobile operators need to be outcome-focused and committed to bringing together the solutions needed by enterprises through strategic partnerships.

The value add that mobile operators can provide can be as much as developing the platform and recruiting ecosystem partners to as little as being the matchmaker or translator between solution maker and enterprise, assuming effort is justified.

Whatever the chosen strategy, the mobile operator needs to maintain focus on it.

Mobile operators also need to work with the industry to address the industry-wide talent and skills shortage and/or partner with other companies (system integrators, for example) to address gaps in skillsets and improve the customer experience for enterprises.
Author: Mei Lee Quah
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377309/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • 3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have been battered over the last 12 months, with the stock plunging 50% year to date. Considering Nvidia's 72% market share in the discrete GPU market, investors have justifiably grown concerned for the tech giant. Here are three things smart investors know about Nvidia.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for a 49% loss this year, and it's trading at its lowest in relation to sales since 2015. If you look at Amazon's earnings reports this year, you may wonder why I'm so optimistic. After all, the company has reported declines in operating income quarter after quarter.

  • AT&T Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has begun a new chapter. Although that focus should improve its ability to compete with Verizon and T-Mobile, it continues to face significant challenges. For this reason, investors and those interested in becoming AT&T investors need a firm grasp of AT&T's bull and bear cases before making a decision.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Better Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon

    Netflix's stock now trades nearly 60% below its all-time high of $691.69 from November 2021. Amazon's stock has also declined more than 50% since it closed at its historic high of $186.57 in July 2021. Netflix's launch of its first streaming platform in 2007 gave it an early mover's advantage in that nascent market.

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.