Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market is Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2032: Advantages and Growing Rollout of 5G Networks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Spectrum (Low, Mid, High), Communication Type (FWA, EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Application, End Use (Electricity, Water, Gas, and Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G in energy and utilities market will reach $18,934.2 million by 2032, growing by 36.7% annually over 2022-2032.

Selected Key Players:

American Tower

AT&T

Carritech

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Huawei

Infosys

LG

Microsoft Azure

NEC Corporation

Nokia

Orange

Qualcomm

Samsung

Tech Mahindra

Verizon

Vodafone Limited

ZTE Corporation

The market is driven by the advantages and growing rollout of 5G networks, technological advancements, favorable government supports, and the rising deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), smart meters, and IoT-enabled devices in energy and utility industry.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G in energy and utilities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include the identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G in energy and utilities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Spectrum, Communication Type, Application, End Use, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Low-Band

Mid-Band

High-Band

By Communication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Remote Monitoring

Energy Distribution

Smart Home Applications

Climate Monitoring

Maintenance and Supports

By End Use, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Electricity Grid Management

Water and Wastewater Management

Utility Gas Management

Other End Uses

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA) For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Communication Type, Application, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o4fvn

