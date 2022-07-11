U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global 5G in Industry Verticals Market Report to 2027 - by Application Category, Device Type, Services and Solutions

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G in Industry Verticals by Application Category, Device Type, Services and Solutions 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses development and deployment trends for 5G core technology along with enabling technologies. It also addresses the specific role of value chain partners and high potential application areas across major industry verticals. Under each industry vertical, the report pinpoints specific trends, use cases, devices and applications. The report analyzes case studies and ROI from an enterprise perspective.

Select Report Findings:

  • Total global 5G enterprise subscriptions will reach 2.58 billion by 2027

  • The overall 5G in industry verticals market will reach $288.7 billion by 2027

  • Leading verticals include manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics

  • 5G based clinical operations and workflow management will become a $89.7 million market by 2027

  • 5G based incident management and related communications will become a $53.1 million market by 2027

The business market for 5G will be a major growth area. The vast majority of 5G service provider profits will result from the business market rather than the consumer segment. The latter will generate additional revenues, but margins will be very thin as compared to business segments including enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.

Accordingly, the business to business (B2B) market is viewed as significantly more attractive than the business to consumer (B2C) market for 5G. We see the 5G business services market developing as communication service providers offer both B2B direct as well as B2B to business (B2B2B) through third party channels.

One of the primary 5G B2B market opportunities will be fixed wireless access (FWA) to enterprise and industrial customers as a complement (not a replacement) to cable, fiber and Ethernet. For certain situations, such as time sensitive networks that require ultra-reliability, 5G will be an alternative to other wireless options. However, WiFi 6 will be a viable option vs. 5G for indoor, driven by scenario specific issues such as existing wireless, solution requirements, and overall economics.

The 5G business services market will also be very important in support of private wireless networks for both fixed wireless WAN connectivity for business-owned networks as well as carrier turn-key solutions involving both 5G and edge computing deployments. Communication service providers will position turn-key offerings as a "future-proof" alternative to enterprise and industrial customer network ownership. Part of this turn-key value proposition is carrier managed services as opposed to the business customer managing in-house and/or hiring a third party for network and/or application management.

However, some business and government customers will indeed choose to deploy and operate their own private wireless networks, relying upon carriers in these scenarios only for network-as-a-service based WAN access to connect private wireless networks to the public network.

For these use cases, enterprise and industrial customers will not require any other 5G business services market offerings. Instead, they will only require connectivity and communications with the public communications service provider (e.g., no computing) and may utilize their own computational infrastructure. In these scenarios, the enterprise or industrial customer will manage their own edge computing dependent apps, or more likely, hire their own third-party team to manage on their behalf.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 5G Technology and Spectrum Overview
2.2 5G Timeline and Device Inclusion
2.3 5G Data vs. Service Revenue Analysis
2.4 Market Driver Analysis
2.4.1 Ultra-Low Latency Connectivity
2.4.2 Massive Growth of Connected IoT Devices and Data Traffic
2.4.3 Critical Communications and Public Safety Applications
2.4.4 5G in Smart City Initiatives
2.4.5 5G in Private Wireless Networks and CBRS
2.4.6 Transition to Cloud, Virtualized Platforms, and Edge Computing
2.5 Market Constraints Analysis
2.5.1 Costly Network Service Deployment
2.5.2 Vertical Focused Business Models
2.5.3 Global Spectrum Challenges
2.5.4 Technical Ambiguity in Air Interface Waveform Technologies
2.6 5G Service Value Chain
2.6.1 UE and Hardware Manufacturers
2.6.2 Connectivity Solution Providers
2.6.3 IoT Application and OTT Solution Provider
2.6.4 Mobility and Analytics Solution Providers
2.6.5 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Plant
2.7 5G Service Provider: Enterprise vs. Industrial
2.8 5G Application in Vertical Industries

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Automotive and Aerospace
3.1.1 Key Industry Trends
3.1.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.1.3 Application Analysis
3.1.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.1.5 Case Study
3.1.5.1 North, Nissan, and Nokia for Driverless Truck
3.1.5.2 Ford, Valeo, Veridium, IBM, Volkswagen, and Cellport to Vehicle Anti-Theft System
3.2 Smart Building
3.2.1 Key Industry Trends
3.2.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.2.3 Application Analysis
3.2.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.2.5 Case Study
3.2.5.1 ESIGELEC and Orange Partnership to Combine BIM, AR, and Streaming
3.2.5.2 Steelcase to partner Ericsson to build smart office
3.2.5.3 ROI Impact in Rental Facility
3.2.5.4 Federal legislation to Support Smart Building
3.3 Energy and Utility
3.3.1 Key Industry Trends
3.3.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.3.3 Application Analysis
3.3.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.3.5 Case Study
3.3.5.1 Nokia GWATT Application
3.3.5.2 Port of Zeebrugge and Northumbrian Water to use 5G Connected Device
3.3.5.3 5G to Empower Digital Field Workforce
3.3.5.4 SPSB and Huawei to Implement 5G SA
3.4 Healthcare
3.4.1 Key Industry Trends
3.4.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.4.3 Application Analysis
3.4.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.4.5 Case Study Analysis
3.4.5.1 PKI to Provide 5G Device Level Security
3.4.5.2 5G to Expedite Telehealth Service
3.4.5.3 5G to Allow Collection of Large Data Files
3.4.5.4 5G Wearable Device for Real-Time Remote Monitoring and ROI
3.4.5.5 Telit IoT Solution in Healthcare
3.5 Manufacturing
3.5.1 Key Industry Trends
3.5.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.5.3 Application Analysis
3.5.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.5.5 Case Study
3.5.5.1 Whirlpool 3D Printing with Singapore Service Bureau Spare Parts 3D
3.5.5.2 HIROTEC IoT Platform and Edge Analytics
3.5.5.3 MTU Aero Engines with 5G Based Production Technology
3.5.5.4 ZTE with 5G Industrial Application
3.5.5.5 China Mobile and Ericsson for 5G Smart Factories
3.5.5.6 Audi, Haier, and Bosch to 5G Based Manufacturing
3.5.5.7 Smart Manufacturing ROI Calculator
3.6 Government, Defense, and Public Safety
3.6.1 Key Industry Trends
3.6.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.6.3 Application Analysis
3.6.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.6.5 Case Study
3.6.5.1 Tampa PD and Verizon for Super Bowl Public Safety Solution
3.6.5.2 eMBB, uRLLC, and mMTC Applications for Government Use
3.7 Media and Entertainment
3.7.1 Key Industry Trends
3.7.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.7.3 Application Analysis
3.7.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.7.5 Case Study
3.7.5.1 LiveU 5G Field Broadcast and Achievements
3.8 Retail and Electronics
3.8.1 Key Industry Trends
3.8.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.8.3 Application Analysis
3.8.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.8.5 Case Study
3.8.5.1 Telit 5G Retail Use Cases
3.8.5.2 Intel Smart Retail
3.9 Transportation and Logistics
3.9.1 Key Industry Trends
3.9.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.9.3 Application Analysis
3.9.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.9.5 Case Study
3.9.5.1 UK 5G Network Rail and Logistics Goal
3.10 Sports and Sporting Teams
3.10.1 Key Industry Trends
3.10.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.10.3 Application Analysis
3.10.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.10.5 Case Study
3.10.5.1 Haapsalu 5G Artificial Turf Field
3.10.5.2 BT Sport 5G Use Case
3.11 Banking, Finance and Insurance
3.11.1 Key Industry Trends
3.11.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.11.3 Application Analysis
3.11.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.11.5 Case Study
3.11.5.1 SunTec 5G Banking Potential
3.12 Education
3.12.1 Key Industry Trends
3.12.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.12.3 Application Analysis
3.12.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.12.5 Case Study
3.12.5.1 UETN and Murray City School 5G Private Network
3.12.5.2 MNO 5G Education Opportunity
3.13 Agriculture
3.13.1 Key Industry Trends
3.13.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.13.3 Application Analysis
3.13.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.13.5 Case Study
3.13.5.1 5G Smart Farming Use Cases
3.13.5.2 Blue River 5G Use Case
3.13.5.3 Nokia Algeria Use Case
3.13.5.4 Clover Hydroponic Farm
3.14 Telecommunication and IT
3.14.1 Key Industry Trends
3.14.2 CPE and Non-CPE Device Trends
3.14.3 Application Analysis
3.14.4 Security Trend Analysis
3.14.5 Case Study
3.14.5.1 5G to Improve Telco ROI with AI
3.14.5.2 Orange 5G FWA
3.15 5G Investment: Techniques to Achieve ROI
3.15.1 Building Foundation or Groundwork
3.15.2 Develop Use Cases
3.15.3 Transforming Organizations
3.15.4 Ensuring ROI

4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 AT&T
4.2 Airtel
4.3 BT Group (EE)
4.4 BBK Electronics
4.5 China Mobile
4.6 China Telecom
4.7 Deutsche Telekom AG
4.8 KT Corporation
4.9 NTT DoCoMo
4.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company
4.11 SK Telecom
4.12 Sprint Corporation
4.13 Telstra
4.14 Verizon
4.15 Vodafone Group
4.16 Telenor
4.17 T-Mobile USA
4.18 Rogers Communications
4.19 China Unicom
4.20 Swisscom
4.21 Telecom Italia
4.22 Orange SA
4.23 KDDI Corporation
4.24 LG Uplus
4.25 Softbank Group
4.26 SingTel
4.27 Telefonica
4.28 Apple
4.29 Facebook (Whatsapp)
4.30 Google
4.31 Microsoft
4.32 Rakuten (Viber)
4.33 Tencent
4.34 Ribbon Communications
4.35 REVE Systems
4.36 Dish (Sling TV)
4.37 Sony (PlayStation Vue)
4.38 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)
4.39 Samsung Electronics
4.40 Cisco Systems
4.41 LG Electronics
4.42 Huawei Technologies
4.43 Ericsson
4.44 Qualcomm
4.45 Intel Corporation
4.46 NEC Corporation
4.47 ZTE Corporation
4.48 Ciena Corporation
4.49 Cavium Inc.
4.50 Qorvo Inc.
4.51 Fujitsu Ltd.
4.52 Broadcom Corporation
4.53 HPE
4.54 VMware Inc.
4.55 MediaTek Inc.
4.56 Juniper Network Inc.
4.57 Analog Devices Inc.
4.58 MACOM Technology
4.59 Motorola
4.60 Cobham Wireless
4.61 HTC
4.62 Airspan
4.63 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
4.64 Netgear
4.65 Alibaba
4.66 SimNet Wireless
4.67 Cradlepoint
4.68 Telit Communications
4.69 Gemalto
4.70 Netcracker
4.71 Comba Telecom System
4.72 Marvell (Cavium)
4.73 Keysight
4.74 Leapfrog Enterprise
4.75 Xiaomi
4.76 Coolpad US
4.77 HMD Global
4.78 Oppo
4.79 US Mobile
4.80 Xfinity Mobile
4.81 Mint Mobile
4.82 Tesco Mobile
4.83 Airlinq
4.84 Extreme Networks
4.85 Affirmed Network
4.86 Telus Communication
4.87 Oracle Corporation
4.88 Commscope
4.89 American Tower
4.90 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
4.91 Bell Canada
4.92 Etisalat
4.93 MTN Group
4.94 Mavenir
4.95 Celona

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
5.1 5G Market in Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027
5.2 5G Enterprise Subscription 2022 - 2027
5.3 5G Enterprise Device Unit Deployment 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opxdqi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


