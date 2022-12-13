Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Analog Devices, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Ericsson and Fujitsu

Company Logo

Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2022-2027) by Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Operational Frequency, Network Architecture, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be USD 9.26 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 81.18 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 54.37%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $81.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 54.3% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Fujitsu Ltd., KT Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Nokia Corp., Verizon Communications, Inc., VMware, Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global 5G Infrastructure Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Lower Latency in 5G and Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

4.1.2 Adoption of Virtual Networking Architecture in Telecommunications

4.1.3 Increasing M2M Connections Across Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Spectrum Allocation and Availability of Fibber Backhaul and Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Potential Demand from Different Business Verticals

4.3.2 Potential in Emerging Economies of APAC

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technological Design Challenges

4.4.2 Deployment and Coverage Issues



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cell

6.3 Macro Cell

6.4 Radio Access Network (RAN)

6.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)



7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

7.3 Network Chipset Type Virtualization (NFV)

7.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

7.5 Fog Computing (FC)



8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sub 6GHz

8.3 Above 6GHz



9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture

9.1 Introduction

9.2 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

9.3 5G Standalone (Nr + Core)



10 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Government



11 Americas' 5G Infrastructure Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's 5G Infrastructure Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's 5G Infrastructure Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's 5G Infrastructure Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Affirmed Networks, Inc.

16.2 Analog Devices, Inc.

16.3 AT&T Inc.

16.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.5 Ericsson

16.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

16.7 FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

16.10 Intel Corp

16.11 JMA Wireless

16.12 KT Corp.

16.13 LG Electronics, Inc.

16.14 Mimosa Networks, Inc.

16.15 Mavenir PLC

16.16 NEC Corp.

16.17 Nokia Corp.

16.18 Oracle Corp

16.19 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

16.20 Samsung Group

16.21 SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

16.22 T-Mobile

16.23 Tarana Wireless, Inc.

16.24 Verizon Communications, Inc.

16.25 VMware, Inc.

16.26 ZTE Corp.



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll6js2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



