Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Analog Devices, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Ericsson and Fujitsu

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Global 5G Infrastructure Market
Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2022-2027) by Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Operational Frequency, Network Architecture, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be USD 9.26 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 81.18 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 54.37%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

155

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$9.26 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$81.18 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

54.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Fujitsu Ltd., KT Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Nokia Corp., Verizon Communications, Inc., VMware, Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global 5G Infrastructure Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Lower Latency in 5G and Growth in Mobile Data Traffic
4.1.2 Adoption of Virtual Networking Architecture in Telecommunications
4.1.3 Increasing M2M Connections Across Various Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Spectrum Allocation and Availability of Fibber Backhaul and Devices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Potential Demand from Different Business Verticals
4.3.2 Potential in Emerging Economies of APAC
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Technological Design Challenges
4.4.2 Deployment and Coverage Issues

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTLE Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.5 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Small Cell
6.3 Macro Cell
6.4 Radio Access Network (RAN)
6.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)
7.3 Network Chipset Type Virtualization (NFV)
7.4 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
7.5 Fog Computing (FC)

8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sub 6GHz
8.3 Above 6GHz

9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture
9.1 Introduction
9.2 5G Nr Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)
9.3 5G Standalone (Nr + Core)

10 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.3 Commercial
10.4 Industrial
10.5 Government

11 Americas' 5G Infrastructure Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's 5G Infrastructure Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's 5G Infrastructure Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's 5G Infrastructure Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Affirmed Networks, Inc.
16.2 Analog Devices, Inc.
16.3 AT&T Inc.
16.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.5 Ericsson
16.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
16.7 FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
16.10 Intel Corp
16.11 JMA Wireless
16.12 KT Corp.
16.13 LG Electronics, Inc.
16.14 Mimosa Networks, Inc.
16.15 Mavenir PLC
16.16 NEC Corp.
16.17 Nokia Corp.
16.18 Oracle Corp
16.19 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
16.20 Samsung Group
16.21 SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
16.22 T-Mobile
16.23 Tarana Wireless, Inc.
16.24 Verizon Communications, Inc.
16.25 VMware, Inc.
16.26 ZTE Corp.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll6js2

Attachment

