U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +0.22 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4350
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,416.45
    -762.57 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.34
    +2.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.95
    -8.19 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $80.5 Billion by 2028, Expanding at a Staggering CAGR of 49.8%

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Services), by Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), by Network Architecture, by Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G Infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 80.5 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 49.8%

The significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to provide improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers. As a result, it is estimated to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure over the forecast period.

Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks.

The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth from 2020 to 2027.

With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. Moreover, the deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.

Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has shown an adverse impact on the market for the 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment.

Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

  • Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 46.3% in 2019 owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and China.

  • With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

  • Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment over the forecast period.

  • By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 94.7% in 2019, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services.

  • Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with leading service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis
3.4.1. Industry analysis - porter's five forces
3.4.2. PESTLE analysis
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.4.4. 5G Current and Upcoming Spectrum Scenario
3.4.5. 5G Key Regulations and Policies

Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Component Outlook
4.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Component, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2.3. RAN
4.2.4. Core Network
4.2.5. Backhaul & Transport
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.3.3. Consulting
4.3.4. Implementation & Integration
4.3.5. Support & Maintenance
4.3.6. Training & Education

Chapter 5. 5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook
5.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Spectrum, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Sub-6 GHz
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.3. Low Band
5.2.4. Mid Band
5.3. mmWave

Chapter 6. 5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook
6.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Standalone
6.3. Non-Standalone

Chapter 7. 5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook
7.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Vertical, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Residential
7.3. Enterprise/Corporate
7.4. Smart City
7.5. Industrial
7.6. Energy & Utility
7.7. Transportation & Logistics
7.8. Public Safety and Defense
7.9. Healthcare Facilities
7.10. Retail
7.11. Agriculture

Chapter 8. 5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook
8.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players, and Niche)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.4. Market Position Analysis, 2020
9.5. Competitive Dashboard Analysis, 2020

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company overview
10.2. Financial performance
10.3. Product benchmarking
10.4. Strategic initiatives

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • ZTE Corporation

  • NEC Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • CommScope Inc

  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

  • Altiostar

  • Airspan Networks.

  • Casa Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Mavenir

  • Ceragon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsjsdr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Disney Reports Earnings Thursday. What Could Trigger a Stock Rally.

    Walt Disney's latest results will have plenty for investors to consider. While the reopening economy could be dragging on its Disney+ streaming service, the company's parks business expected to see a sharp rise in revenue.