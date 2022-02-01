U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $8.86 Bn in 2021 and is Expected to Reach $77.5 Bn by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 54.3%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market (2021-2026) by Communication Infrastructure, Network Architecture, Operational Frequency, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be USD 8.86 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 77.5 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.3%.

Factors such as cost-effectiveness of custom hardware are to increase in adoptions of IoT by industries and demand for mobile broadband services globally can drive the 5g infrastructure market. Because of 5g technology transportation and logistics industry is moving towards an independent ecosystem.

Furthermore, 5G technology delivers seamless data speed for various transport applications also. Moreover, demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is also to strengthen the 5G infrastructure.

However, some factors, such as availability and cost of spectrum band, and IT-related architecture can create hindrances in innovating new novel drugs that may affect market growth.

Government initiatives for smart cities and a surge in demand for mobile broadband services are expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

  • By Communication Infrastructure, the market is segmented into RAN (Radio Access Network), Transport Technology, and Core Technology.

  • By Network Architecture, the market is classified into 5G Nr Non-Standalone(LTE combined0 and 5G Standalone(Nr+core)

  • By Operational Frequency, the market is classified into residential, commercial, Industrial, Government.

  • By Geography, Americas is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Vodafone deploys private 5G network at Porsche's development center 2nd September 2021

  • Public clouds join Telcos to enable 5G at the edge-1st September 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Vodafone, Telco, Samsung, etc.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Widespread Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G Enable Devices
4.1.2 Demand for Increase in Capacity and Latency
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Mobile Broadband Services
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of the 5G Infrastructure
4.2.2 Complex Architecture
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Innovate and Automate with AI, Analytics, and Computer Vision
4.3.2 Exploring the Advantages of Private 5G
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Regulations Cause a Hinderance in 5G Network Deployment

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 RAN (Radio Access Network)
6.2.1 C-RAN/V-RAN
6.2.2 Small Cell
6.2.3 MassiveMIMO
6.3 Transport Technology
6.3.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
6.3.2 Network Slicing
6.4 Core Technology
6.4.1 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
6.4.2 Mobile Edge Computing

7 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Network Architecture
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Standalone
7.3 Standalone

8 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Spectrum
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sub-6 GHz
8.3 Low Band
8.4 Mid Band
8.5 mmWave

9 Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Smart Home
9.2.2 Synchronized Watches
9.2.3 Smartphones
9.2.4 Commercial
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
9.4 Government

10 Global 5G infrastructure Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles

  • Airspan Networks

  • Aviat Networks

  • Ciena

  • Cisco Systems

  • CommScope

  • Erricsson

  • Hewlett Packard

  • Huawei Technologies

  • JMA Wireless

  • Mavenir Systems

  • Mimosa Networks

  • MediaTek

  • NEC

  • Nokia

  • Oracle

  • OmniSci

  • KT Corporation

  • Qualcomm Technologies

  • Qucell Networks

  • Samsung

  • Skywork Solutions

  • T- Mobile

  • Verizon

  • VMware

  • ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmiool

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-infrastructure-market-report-2021-market-is-estimated-to-be-8-86-bn-in-2021-and-is-expected-to-reach-77-5-bn-by-2026--growing-at-a-cagr-of-54-3-301472423.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

