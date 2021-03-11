Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts - Global Market Forecast to Reach USD 47.6 Billion by 2027
Dublin, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, Communication Infrastructure; By Core Network Technology; By End Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G Infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 47.6 billion by 2027.
The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
5G infrastructure is an advanced technology for a mobile broadband network and a combination of Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul & transport. It supports the future internet (FI) and provides the ultra-high broadband infrastructure for several industry vertical including manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. With supporting high-speed internet services, 5G infrastructure helps in undertaking futuristic necessities and creates an atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic changes in the market.
Industries in the Europe region are ready for this change, when 3G arrived, companies mobilized their workforce, 4G started digitizing their work processes and value chain. Nowadays, industries already set up digitization pathways, enabling real time consensus between suppliers and customers through digital transformation achieved through cutting edge communication network, bolstering productivity, while keeping data secure. To capitalize on the ongoing course of evolution the industries need to focus on innovative service, sustainable market investment, promoting digital champions, reforms in spectrum policies, and regulated access to fiber backhaul.
Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has dramatically changed the prospects for 5G infrastructure across the globe. In addition, several applicable verticals have jolted resulting in a supply chain disruption causing slowdown in production. However, to regain profitability & continue production, the market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming year.
With advancements in the field of telecommunications, especially in mobile networks; the demand for 5G infrastructure has increased tremendously. The development of several industries succeeded with the use of 4G technologies across various sectors is one of the factor propelled market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for enhanced bandwidth connectivity with low latency for several applications including drone connectivity and vehicle to everything (V2X) is projected to fuel the market growth.
Market participants such as Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Casa Systems, Samsung Electronics, Altiostar, NEC Corporation, Airspan Networks, HPE, Mavenir, Ceragon, Aviat Networks, Inc., Parallel Wireless, JMA Wireless are some of the key players operating in the global market.
Key players in the market are focusing on launching new products, executing partnership, developing existing offering, and have adopted various strategies to expand their foothold in the market. In July, 2020, NEOM, the cross border smart city in Saudi Arabia signed contract with the STC group for establishing the 5G infrastructure. The contract would accelerate its digital ambitions, starting with the innovation center.
The analyst has segmented the 5G Infrastructure market report on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, end use, and region.
